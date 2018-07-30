Japan's Massive Return On Public Investment

Monetary policy is much less effective, but the BoJ was forced into QE by an impending debt-deflationary spiral.

And it's really not all that difficult to see why. When the private sector is deleveraging, the public sector should leverage up.

It never experienced anything remotely like a depression or come anywhere close to double-digit unemployment.

Despite the epic size of these bubbles and the world's worst demographics, Japan's economy kept on growing on par with other rich economies.

It's argued that Japan didn't get a return of all its deficit spending in the decades after its epic financial bubbles burst. This could not be further from the truth.

With the regularity of a clock, people predict the imminent collapse of the JGBs, Japan's public bonds. At first sight, the logic seems quite compelling:

Japan has a public debt of 250% of GDP.

Japan still has a very substantial public deficit of 4.5% of GDP.

Nominal growth in Japan rarely exceeds 2% in good times.

This all seems to lead to an inevitable outcome and the JGB market will collapse under its own weight. It's a matter of when, not if, at least according to the critics.

We concede in advance that they might well ultimately proved right. We simply have no crystal ball and this is rather unfamiliar territory with fairly limited historical precedent.

But we also say that this has been argued for the good part of two decades. Shorting JGBs is known as the original (and surely also ultimate) widow maker.

Mother of all imploded bubbles

What we do know is how we got here. Japan created what can only be called the mother of all asset bubbles in the second half of the 1980s in land, real estate and stocks.

For various reasons, these bubble burst in late 1989 and the early 1990s, and the size of this burst was really enormous. Basically, it was 3x the relative size of similar events in the US in 1929 or 2009.

To give you an idea, the Nikkei index is still only just 60% of the height it reached at Christmas 1989 (38,900), and that's almost three decades ago. But land and property prices also slumped:

Despite assets collapsing 3 years' worth of Japanese GDP, Japan didn't experience anything remotely like the depression the US suffered after a relatively milder collapse in 1929.

The figure above is really quite remarkable, the bursting of the mother of all bubbles did not even produce a recession.

Nor did Japan even experience something like the US in the aftermath of the 2008/9 financial crisis. Unemployment never even came remotely close to double-digit figures.

At first sight, this is weird, as Japanese authorities committed a few obvious policy errors and other headwinds:

Japan's central bank, the BoJ, was slow to respond with lowering interest rates.

Authorities were lax with forcing commercial banks to write down bad debts (the bubbles were created by credit largely against the value of assets). This festered for over a decade and given the central importance of banks in the provision of credit to the corporate sector, this served as a huge drag on the economy.

Japan is the earliest and most pronounced victim of adverse demographics, dependency rates have shot up and the population is shrinking.

Yet go to Japan and you'll see a rich country, with more than full employment (unemployment is just 2.2% in May). While growth slowed down and economists talked of Japan's lost decades, in reality, this was as much a result of demographics, as GDP growth per person grew as fast as in the US or EU:

Public sector leveraging

So what has kept Japan not only afloat, but actually prospering? This is fairly simple, the public sector was leveraging up whilst the private sector was leveraging down.

The latter was, given the tremendous damage to balance sheets (of the corporate sector, households were much less involved), raking up debt in the bubble years against rising assets as collateral. From Koo:

You see the corporate sector first leveraging up, then deleveraging, that is, rather than borrowing, Japanese corporations were paying off debts (even at zero interest rates), and they were doing this on a rather epic scale as well. Here is another way of looking at it:

The black line is the corporate sector. You see the enormous move from financial deficit (investing more than it saved) into a large surplus (producing excess savings to the tune of 9% of GDP) in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Left unchecked, private sector deleveraging on this scale and the added size of the asset price implosion itself would have collapsed the economy, and that is indeed what Richard Koo from Nomura (in Lessons from Japan: Fighting a Balance Sheet Recession) has argued:

Government borrowing and spending, however, made the difference between a depression and continued growth in Japan. Figure 7 shows that even with such a tremendous loss of wealth and significant deleveraging of the private sector, over the 20-year period from 1990 to 2010, Japan’s GDP— both nominal and real—never fell below its level at the peak of the bubble.

Here is that figure:

Koo argues that GDP could have been halved without the public spending:

The dashed line in Figure 7 shows the path Japan’s GDP would likely have taken after 1990 if the government had not acted in contrast to the actual path of Japan’s GDP after 1990, which reflects the government’s intervention. In the absence of fiscal stimulus, Japan’s GDP would have fallen to its pre-bubble level at the very least. The bubble started in 1986; measuring the difference between the actual path of GDP from 1990 to 2005 and the level of GDP in 1985 reveals that over the 15 years, the amount is much greater than ¥2,000 trillion. Basically, Japan’s government bought a ¥2,000 trillion GDP with a ¥460 trillion budget deficit. I would argue that is a pretty good deal. The first lesson that Japan can thus teach the rest of the world is that no matter how serious a bubble’s bursting might be, if the government takes quick fiscal action and maintains that fiscal stimulus, it is possible to keep GDP from falling.

We therefore have to take issue with SA contributor Heisenberg, who argues:

stripped of the niceties, is just a government debt monetization scheme that has yielded very little (get it?) when it comes to real economic outcomes.

Now, where Heisenberg does have a point is the effectiveness (or lack of it) of QE. In fact, Koo himself is one of the biggest critics of QE, arguing that it's ineffective in addressing a deleveraging ("balance sheet") crisis.

The simple truth is that corporate sector (and bank) balance sheets were so damaged by the asset price implosion that even zero rates could not induce them to borrow and spend. QE didn't improve that much either:

However, and here is where we part with Koo. Because the slowness of banks to deal with their enormous bad debts, the Japanese economy sunk into deflation, even if it was a rather mild one.

But given the public finance trajectory even mild deflation increases the real value of outstanding public (and other) debt, automatically ballooning this. The BoJ basically had to intervene in order to avoid a Fisherian debt-deflationary spiral.

The BoJ's asset-buying program was part of the Abenomics that drew inspiration from the successful Japanese reflation effort under finance minister Takahashi in 1932.

If you still think this is all nonsense, we'll provide you with the following figure:

The Japanese corporate sector is saving on a massive scale (actually far exceeding that of its US counterparts). Left to its own devices, this would risk economic growth and produce a very large trade surplus, but one that wouldn't really be a sign of economic strength.

Conclusion

Japan not only got a return from its public investment, this return is, in all likelihood, absolutely massive. When the private sector hunkers down in the wake of a bursting asset bubble, it cuts borrowing and spending in order to repair the tremendous damage to balance sheets.

Left unchecked, such private sector deleveraging can lead to what's called a balance sheet recession, or worse, it can plunge into a Fisherian debt-deflationary spiral downwards.

Since the private sector prefers paying down debt even at zero interest rates, monetary policy is ineffective and fiscal policy is the only response.

Japan, even with all its policy errors regarding its immediate monetary reaction to the bursting bubbles and mountains of bad debts at banks, is the shiny example of this.

Despite having the world's worst demographics and the world's worst asset price implosion, Japan's economy simply kept on prospering on par with other rich economies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.