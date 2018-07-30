Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment: Ignore Sports Betting, Look At Massachusetts

It's been a transformative 2018 for Dover Downs Entertainment (DDE). At the start of the year, DDE stock had lost 91% of its value over the preceding decade. Increasing competition - notably through gambling legalization in neighboring Maryland and Pennsylvania - pressured revenue. Efforts to reduce state-level taxes had failed repeatedly, leaving operating margins close to zero. (GAAP operating margins in 2017 were 0.13%, per the 10-K.)

DDE now has risen 187% so far in 2018, behind three key catalysts. Tax relief finally passed the Delaware House, which suggests ~$7 million in annual savings for Dover Downs (and ~400 bps in operating margin improvement). The federal prohibition on sports betting was struck down by the Supreme Court, and the state quickly expanded legalization, allowing Dover Downs to move from offering parlay-only betting to single-game options on a wider variety of sports. And, finally, last week Dover Downs agreed to merge with privately held Twin River in an all-stock deal.

All three catalysts certainly were good news for DDE. But the stock has tripled, and at this point the easy money looks like it's been made. The combined company still looks cheap on a pro forma basis, and admittedly I've been too cautious across the gaming space the last couple of years. But a cheap valuation could be explained by pending competition in Massachusetts. The sports betting opportunity is not what many investors think it is. And for the combined companies, the Delaware gaming tax benefit provides just a modest help. All told, I'm not sure exactly what's left to move the stock materially higher from these levels.

The Bull Case

The regional gaming space has been one of the best in the market over the past three years:

DDE data by YCharts

And DDE stock now offers ownership in a company that could follow a roll-up strategy similar to that of Eldorado Resorts (ERI), which itself just four years ago was a privately held company with a six-property portfolio. The combined company will have five properties:

Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island;

a casino in Tiverton, RI, opening in September;

the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi;

Arapahoe Park in Aurora, Colorado (and 13 OTB locations);

Dover Downs in Dover, DE.

There are some opportunities here. The new property in Tiverton replaces the former casino in Newport (Twin River sold that building this year). A hotel at the Lincoln property opens next month. So-called "stadium gaming" is being introduced at both properties. Per the post-merger investor presentation, those opportunities alone suggest ~$30 million in incremental EBITDA for a company with a pro forma market cap of $1.3 billion.

Biloxi is a mature market, but it should be stable. Full House Resorts (FLL) owns a casino further west in Bay St. Louis. Its CEO has pointed out that a rough performance for the Scarlet Pearl, which opened in D'lberville (just north of Biloxi), probably keeps anyone else from raising the capital to build another casino in the market. The Scarlet Pearl opened in December 2015, so its competitive effect on the Hard Rock no doubt has been lapped. The Denver metro continues to grow, which should help Arapahoe Park. And Dover is benefiting from a lower tax rate, has sports betting legalized, and probably is done facing incremental competition at this point. All the surrounding states have legalized gambling, and the expansion of the Ocean Downs casino owned by Churchill Downs (CHDN) (an hour and 15 minutes to the south of Dover) was completed in January.

Meanwhile, the portfolio seems perfectly suited for sports betting. Delaware already has legalized sports betting (and online gambling). Twin River has a monopoly in Rhode Island, where sports betting has been legalized with an anticipated launch in October. Mississippi will be up and running ahead of the key NFL season. Colorado hasn't seen any movement, but the investor presentation points out that Arapahoe Park and its OTB locations all are much closer to Denver than the mountain towns of Black Hawk and Central City where gambling currently is legalized.

Meanwhile, the combined company still looks reasonably cheap at the current DDE price just below $3. DDE has a market cap of $95 million, and its shareholders will own 7.225% of the combined company. That implies a pro forma $1.3 billion-plus market cap post-merger. Pro forma net debt of $324 million gives the business an enterprise value of $1.64 billion. TTM (as of Q1) pro forma Adjusted EBITDA is $210 million - though note that figure includes benefits from Rhode Island's expansions and the lower Delaware tax rate.

Still, that suggests an EV/EBITDA of 7.8x, which is reasonably low for the space. The majors like Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and ERI are trading at ~11x. Two-property Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) has the closest market cap, and is probably in the same ballpark relative to its EBITDA pro forma for a massive new expansion in Colorado. Smaller Full House probably is in the 8-9x range at least, based on its full-year outlook and accounting for a disappointing and weather-affected Q1. Century Casinos (CNTY), another small player, is at 8x TTM with an odder portfolio and smaller properties.

Certainly, an investor can argue that the combined company still has some re-rating to do. An 8.5x EBITDA multiple puts DDE at $3.25, 11% upside, and 9x gets the stock to about $3.50, nearly 20% gains. There's still room for growth in the second half, with Dover posting a decent Q2 (modest rises in revenue and EBITDA) this week. Sports betting adds another tailwind, and the company plans a tender offer after the merger is closed, which will add leverage (current leverage is ~1.5x net, well below peers) to the story. And with the stock as currency, longer-term Twin River could try and grow into a larger regional operator - or become a buyout target as Eldorado, the combined Penn National (PENN)/Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK), and possibly Caesars Entertainment (CZR) look to expand.

The Bear Case

Looking closer, there are a lot of problems with the bull case, however. First off, there's real risk to the portfolio. In Rhode Island, competition is coming, with Wynn Resorts (WYNN) going into Boston and MGM Resorts International (MGM) building an integrated resort in Springfield:

source: DDE post-merger presentation

Twin River pointed out that it's managed the opening of Plainridge Park (operated by Penn) just fine: gaming win at Twin River actually rose after that facility opened in June 2015. But that's not an apples-to-apples comparison, because Plainridge Park is a slot-only facility, and one without a hotel. Plainridge Park cost $225 million to build; Wynn's budget is more than 10 times that.

Boston obviously is a huge feeder market for both Twin River properties, but particularly Lincoln. (Rhode Island's population is barely 1 million.) It seems far too optimistic to believe that Wynn's Encore, in particular, won't have a dramatic effect on Lincoln - or that Plainridge Park, without table games or a hotel, is a precursor of how the market will react come 2019-2020. Right now, Lincoln is the only casino with table games within an hour from Boston; Mohegan Sun, at 1:54 (without traffic), is the next closest. That's going to change dramatically when Encore Boston opens next year.

Meanwhile, figures in the presentation suggest that Lincoln accounts for over half of pro forma revenue. And Twin River's company-wide margins are huge, with EBITDA margins near 40% over the last twelve months (again, per figures from the presentation). The majors like Boyd and ERI are seeing high-20s figures. At the very least, Lincoln faces a likelihood of having to ramp up promotional spending.

Bear in mind that the Adjusted EBITDA figure cited as pro forma already includes projected benefits from the hotel, the move of the Tiverton facility, and the stadium gaming. That figure very well may come down over the next few quarters if Boston starts pulling traffic and/or pressures EBITDA margins. And I don't see what else offsets that. Most likely, Biloxi is what Biloxi is at this point. Arapahoe Park likely is a relatively small contributor to profits, given the profile of similar tracks owned by publicly traded peers. And Dover is getting some tax relief - but this was still a business with a ~$75 million enterprise value before the merger was announced (and after those tax changes passed the House). Double Dover's value and it boosts the combined company's market cap by about 6%.

As for the sports betting tailwind, there are more than a few problems with getting too excited on that front. I've already expressed my skepticism toward the optimism that followed the Supreme Court decision. Land-based sports betting simply isn't that profitable; it's relatively labor-intensive, has short peaks relative to a 24/7/365 casino floor; and states are going to take away much of the profits. For Twin River, the outlook is even worse.

Yes, sports betting is legalized in three of its states. But the tax regime in Rhode Island, in particular, is onerous. The Rhode Island lottery gets 51 percent of revenue - which remember, is about 5% of the handle (the amount bet). As Legal Sports Report pointed out, the Rhode Island casinos will earn $8.50 in revenue for every $1,000 wagered. The properties could generate $1 billion in handle a year (which is almost $1,000 for every man, woman and child in the state, and at least a couple hundred per capita depending on how their addressable market shakes out) and they would earn $8.5 million in revenue. Not profit, revenue.

This is a business that pro forma is generating $210 million in EBITDA right now. The opportunity is simply not large enough to suggest any material improvements. Elsewhere, Penn CEO Timothy Wilmott on his company's conference call argued that in West Virginia and Mississippi, sports betting would generate "modest EBITDA", with the benefit coming more from hotel spend and table drop from sports bettors. Delaware's tax rate remains high, and as Legal Sports Report pointed out, Dover Downs generated less than $60K in sports betting revenue in the first 20 days. NFL interest surely will be higher, but the property a) already offered NFL parlays and b) Pennsylvania and New Jersey are moving as well, leaving Delaware to only its own small population and what part of Maryland it can take from West Virginia properties.

Arapahoe is closer to metro Denver - but that's kind of the problem. Colorado legalized gambling in three mountain towns that were essentially withering away. It has repeatedly rejected any attempts at expansion of any kind, with referendum results at least two-thirds against (and there's also a potential issue with the state constitution). There's very little reason to see that property benefiting from sports gambling at all.

This all could change - somewhat - if sports betting moves from land-based to online. But for Rhode Island, that still leaves the company only serving a base of 1 million - at a 51% tax rate on revenue. The same problem exists in Delaware; online gambling was introduced to much fanfare there, but iGaming is generating about $20 million in win a year for Dover Downs, much lower than anticipated. In Colorado, the giants up the mountain - including Penn and Eldorado - are going to have much more political muscle than Twin River, and will fight to keep mobile (and land-based) efforts in their own territories.

Is there a potential bump from sports betting for Twin River? Certainly. The new Lincoln hotel may be able to raise weekend rates to accommodate sports bettors from Massachusetts. Ancillary spend, whether on alcohol, food, or other games will help. But it's exceedingly tough to make a fundamental argument that sports betting, profit-wise, is a material driver for Twin River in the near term. Mid- to long-term, there's the competitive added risk of launches in Massachusetts and Connecticut, both of whom have made choppy initial steps toward legalization.

Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, DDE is a bit of a 'feel' argument. One long-running concern I've had toward the space (and the market has told me I'm wrong for about two years now) is that multiples in the space are at a peak, and so the discount to peers for the combined company looks less attractive from here than it might otherwise.

Still, some discount is merited, given the openings in Massachusetts. Sports betting is not enough, or anywhere close, to counteract that risk. A sale of Twin River seems highly unlikely in the near term, with the majors all digesting large acquisitions. (Churchill Downs could be a logical suitor at some point, however, as it builds out its casino portfolio.) After that, the M&A case becomes a circular argument: if Lincoln and Tiverton hold up, Twin River makes some sense as a target (particularly for CHDN, who fully owns Ocean Downs and Oxford in souther Maine). If they don't, regional operators aren't going to spend up for the opportunity to bleed share to Wynn and MGM.

And that's kind of the point here. What Twin River looks like in 2019-2021 is going to depend on the market's projections of the competitive situation in New England, and then the results. From here, that appears to be a huge risk. The irony is that no one should know that better than Dover Downs itself, whose revenue fell off a cliff once Maryland legalized gambling:

It was competition that decimated DDE stock in the first place. The biggest risk here is that it will do so again to Twin River.

