Ulta: A Solid Value Play

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) has been very kind to shareholders over the last five years. In fact, Ulta tripled in value from in the three-year-span leading up to July 1st, 2017. However, in the last year, that stock has come back to earth dropping from over $300 late last summer to its current share price of $250. Let's explore whether Ulta's relative fall from grace provides a solid buying opportunity or is simply a matter of an overheated stock price finding its way back home.

IMAGE SOURCE: ULTA BEAUTY

An Introduction

Ulta Beauty is the largest beauty retailer in the United States and has been around since 1990. Ulta offers over 20,000 products from approximately 500 brands ranging from high priced luxury brands to affordable brands targeted at the everyday population. The company has over 1100 stores in 48 states and prides itself on the in-store experience. The stores are bright and have a lot of open space and while the employees are upbeat and friendly, they are not pushy with their products.

It is not easy to pin down the average age of the Ulta consumer. I have seen three different research studies which all provide a different demographic profile of the "average" Ulta consumer. My sense is the graph below from Statista is the most accurate, putting 70% of Ulta consumers at 34 years old or below. While this provides the youngest average age of the three studies, it is possible the average is younger yet since a high percentage of teens who use Ulta products don't do the actual purchasing. I do know that Ulta has been on record as saying they were excited about the growth of their teen demographic.

SOURCE: STATISTA

Growth and Potential

The graphs below tell you about all you need to know. Ulta has been growing by leaps and bounds over the last five years. Last year the company recorded double-digit increases in both comps and store count, resulting in a 25% increase in earnings. In today's environment, where many retailers struggle to get positive comp growth of any sort, the double-digit comps are especially impressive. Management believes the company has a long runway for growth, pointing to the fact that Ulta still only has a 4% market share of the highly fragmented U.S. beauty market.

SOURCE: ULTA BEAUTY

Value

Stocks in growth mode tend to carry a fairly high valuation. As you can see Ulta's price to earnings ratio of 26 is pretty much in line with the S&P 500 and is at the low end of its historic range. With no debt on the company's balance sheet and a historically low PE, if the company can hit its EPS estimates below, it seems like shareholders could do quite well. Applying a quite conservative 2020 PE of 21 would give Ulta a projected stock price of $309, resulting in a 23% 2-year return.

ULTA PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Other factors

The beauty market in the United States is highly fragmented, with beauty products sold in 70,000 different locations. That means competition is everywhere but Ulta's management believes that fragmentation provides the opportunity to increase market share. Ulta utilizes target marketing with the goal of marketing to what they call the beauty enthusiast. Ulta has a successful rewards program that compares favorably to that of competitors and part of the company's strategy going forward is to increase "exclusivity". In other words, they want to increase the number of agreements in which certain brands can only be sold at Ulta.

The demographic section earlier in the article showed 70% of Ulta consumers are 34 years old or younger. (I still think that number might be low) We do know this about that demographic. Physical appearance is very important. Also, a fair percentage of that demographic is status conscious. Both of those things may not be incredibly healthy for society as a whole, they do bode well for Ulta. First off, I doubt that physical appearance will become less important to in the near future. That means it is doubtful that the overall beauty market will decline. Secondly, when a young person is given the choice between buying something from Shopko, Macy's (NYSE:M) or Ulta, there is a certain status that comes along with bringing home your goodies in an Ulta shopping bag. I do not think that will change in the near future either.

Peer Comparison

When I look at the current valuations of some of the better-known names in the cosmetics industry, Ulta carries what seems to be a decent valuation. Bigger, more mature companies tend to carry a little higher valuations in general and that is pretty much what you see when you look at Estee Lauder (EL), Ulta, and Nu Skin (NUS). The three companies carry price to earnings ratios of 45, 26, and 29 respectively. Today's valuations tend to favor Ulta when comparing the three. Looking out a couple years, Ulta still looks good with a two year forward PE of 16.99, which is slightly higher than Nu Skin who comes in at 15.58 and way cheaper than Estee Lauder and its two year PE of 24.3. When you step out five years, Ulta looks even better, carrying a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared to Nu Skin and Estee Lauder's ratios of 2.02 and 2.51 respectively.

ULTA data by YCharts

So, what could possibly derail Ulta's ability to meet growth expectations going forward? For one, if the beauty product consumers become more budget conscious overall, that would not bode well. As many of the exact same products are sold in a multitude of stores, a person that is highly budget conscious would often find a better price at a general department store such as Kohl's (KSS) or Macy's. The other possible threat is Sephora, a beauty products store that, in part because of a partnership with JC Penney (JCP) has also been growing by leaps and bounds in recent years. Sephora has a very similar concept and targets a very similar demographic and as such, can reasonably be considered Ulta's most direct competitor.

Summary

I like Ulta at these levels. I believe demographic trends make the stock, at the very least, a fairly safe pick. I thought Ulta might have a PR nightmare about six months ago when headlines came out accusing the company of re-packaging used makeup. Instead, the market yawned and the stock price has risen 23% since that time. I think the stock is fairly resilient. I also think the market has enough potential to handle growth from both Sephora and Ulta, at least for a few years. While I don't think the company will grow as fast as it has over the last five years, it will grow. I think a $309 stock price two years out is quite reasonable and while I don't own the stock, I did put a buy order in a few days ago with a strike price of $237. I recommend investors put Ulta on their watchlists and seriously consider buying on any dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ULTA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.