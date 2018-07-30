Chesapeake Energy Corp.: What Happened Here?

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) announced a major asset sale at the end of last week, shortly causing the natural gas driller's share price to spike. The transaction allows Chesapeake Energy Corp. to continue its deleveraging process and to save money on interest expenses going forward. I still think the reward-to-risk is quite attractive at today's price point.

Just last week, on July 27, 2018, I penned a piece on Chesapeake Energy Corp. titled "Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Strong Buy" in which I recommended the oil and natural gas company once again for investors with a higher risk tolerance as a "Speculative Buy." The reasons: Chesapeake Energy Corp. is set to report robust second quarter results on the back of recovering price realizations this earnings season.

As a result, the company is on track to reach free cash flow neutrality this year. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares are cheap and at the brink of being oversold, which together translates into a compelling risk-reward combination.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s Latest Asset Sale

Asset sales are nothing out of the ordinary for Chesapeake Energy Corp. The company regularly sold assets as part of its restructuring program in the last several years. Chesapeake Energy Corp. said at the end of last week that it struck a deal with Encino Acquisition Partners, a private Houston-based oil and gas company, for the sale of its Utica shale assets in Ohio for ~$2.0 billion. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

The transaction is significant because it enables Chesapeake Energy Corp. to pay down debt fast. The company said that it would use $1.9 billion of the closing proceeds to pay down debt. The debt repayment will also reduce annual cash interest expenses by up to $150 million going forward.

Other benefits of the deal include:

Improves EBITDA by approximately $0.70 per boe in 2019, due to lower cash operating costs and improved oil differentials, assuming flat 2018 commodity prices.

Expect organic replacement of divested EBITDA within one year, primarily driven by oil volume growth from the Powder River Basin (PRB).

2019 oil production expected to grow approximately 10% from 2018, adjusted for asset sales, with additional oil growth anticipated for 2020.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. also said in the same press statement that it expects to grow oil production ~10 percent year over year in 2019, and that it sees additional production upside in 2020. The company's assets in the Powder River Basin are increasingly driving the company's production growth. The company provided an update as part of its asset sale announcement.

The Powder River Basin in Wyoming continues to develop into the oil growth engine of the company, as recently demonstrated by a 78 percent increase in net production compared to the average 2017 fourth quarter rate. On July 22, 2018, total net production hit a new record of approximately 32,000 net boe per day (42% oil, 41% natural gas and 17% natural gas liquids), compared to an average 2017 fourth quarter rate of 18,000 boe per day. Chesapeake now projects net production from the area will reach approximately 38,000 boe per day by year-end 2018, and expects total net annual production from the PRB to more than double in 2019 compared to 2018

Your Takeaway

The transaction is another milestone for Chesapeake Energy Corp., which has repaid billions of dollars in debt in the last several years. The deal allows Chesapeake Energy Corp. to repay nearly $2 billion of its debt at once, and the company is going to save a significant amount of cash on interest expenses going forward. Further, Chesapeake Energy Corp. is aggressively growing net production (adjusted for asset sales), which is the right thing to do in a rising oil price environment. I still think the reward-risk combination is compelling. Speculative Buy.

