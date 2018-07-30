PayPal: Good Buying Opportunity

Weak third-quarter guidance is the largest cause behind the stock decline, though PayPal has explained that a strengthening dollar was the primary cause behind the outlook, not a business slowdown.

The Q2 earnings season so far has been extremely unkind to some previously high-flying favorites - including Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), Twitter (TWTR), and now PayPal (PYPL). The first three of these companies faced serious issues on the user/subscriber growth side that contributed to their monumental stock declines - PayPal, however, showed nothing but "business as usual" in its strong total payment volumes (TPV) and active user counts. Rather than view PayPal's Q2 earnings reaction as a stumbling block, I'd rather view PayPal's decline as an opportunity to buy a perennially expensive name at a slight discount.

That's not to say, of course, that PayPal is now cheap. Shares are up 45% over the past twelve months, and the company's 16% YTD rise far eclipses the performance of the S&P 500. Yet outside of this quarter, PayPal's ability to post strong "beat-and-raises" is unparalleled by other companies in the consumer technology sector, and its ~30% earnings growth still justifies its >30x P/E ratio.

PYPL data by YCharts

Blame the strengthening dollar for the company's weak guidance. Investors don't have a problem with this quarter's strong results, but are turning a wary eye to the company's outlook for just 12-13% y/y revenue growth in Q3, a ten-point deceleration from this quarter's 23% y/y revenue growth. John Rainey, PayPal's CFO, noted the following on the company's Q2 earnings call:

At current exchange rates revenue is negatively impacted by approximately $80 million in the back half of the year. Our earnings for the full year are largely protected from currency movements but revenue will continue to be partially exposed if the dollar continues to strengthen."

So what we can gather from this information - as well as the disclosure that the sale of credit receivables to Synchrony Financial impacted full-year revenue growth by approximately 3.5 percentage points - is that PayPal's underlying business is fine, but momentarily rocked by external factors. When looking at PayPal from the perspective of a long-term investment, I'm less concerned about near-term currency fluctuations that are having revenue headwind impacts in the next one or two quarters. Investors should be more placated by the fact that PayPal has a wide moat in the U.S. payments market, especially with the leading P2P platform in Venmo. Venmo's TPV (total payment volumes) of $14 billion in Q2 grew 78% y/y, now about half of PayPal's total P2P volumes of $33 billion (+50% y/y).

PayPal's guidance has also noted that it expects pro forma earnings per share to grow 500bps ahead of revenue growth. Even if revenue growth does clock in at the mid-teens, a ~20% EPS growth rate still implies vast margin expansion.

More reasons to be bullish on PayPal: the company is committed to growing even through M&A, and spent nearly $3 billion on acquisitions in the second quarter, with $2.2 billion alone spent on iZettle, a payments unicorn that is focused on small business and will help PayPal compete more completely against the likes of Square (SQ). But the company isn't dumping all of its cash hoard ($6.3 billion as of the end of Q2) on M&A; it has also announced a new $10 billion buyback program that can add additional fuel to the company's EPS growth. With PayPal's current market cap at just over $100 billion, this buyback can retire about 10% of PayPal's outstanding float and contribute significantly to EPS.

Take the near-term stumble as an opportunity to build up a PayPal position. Shares typically don't feel pressured for very long, and the long-term bullish story remains very much intact.

Q2 download

Here's a look at PayPal's Q2 results:

Figure 1. PayPal Q2 results Source: PayPal investor relations

We'll acknowledge that while PayPal still beat expectations this quarter, it did so with a much thinner margin relative to prior quarters. Total revenues grew 23.0% y/y to $3.86 billion in Q2, beating Wall Street's expectations of $3.81 billion (+21.4% y/y) by just 160bps. For some context: this represents 80bps of deceleration to PayPal's revenue growth of 23.8% in Q1, where it beat Wall Street expectations by 340bps (about twice as much as in this quarter).

The strengthening dollar has taken a toll on PayPal's growth, but the underlying payments volumes seem to still be strong. The below chart shows an excellent snapshot of those stats:

Figure 2. PayPal payments metrics Source: PayPal investor relations

Total payment volumes grew 29% y/y to $139.4 billion in the quarter, which represents a small amount of deceleration from Q1 on a nominal basis, but the constant-currency growth rate remained level at 27% y/y.

Also notable is the fact that PayPal continued the same 15% y/y pace of growth in its active accounts, while the number of payments stepped up to 28% y/y growth. In my view, these metrics illustrate that PayPal's perceived deceleration and expected headwinds in Q3 are over exaggerated fears - from the Q2 data, all we can see is continued strength.

The only metric that is partially worrying is the fact that transaction margin dropped 30bps from the year-ago quarter to 56.0%. Due to the fact that PayPal shells out a good portion of its transaction fees to facilitate transfers, keeping the richness of this margin is of utmost importance. Thankfully for PayPal, it managed to still drive operating income growth through operating expense control.

GAAP operating income of $572 million represents a GAAP operating margin of 14.8%, growing 33% y/y versus 2Q17's operating income of $430 million and 110bps better than an operating margin of 13.7% in that quarter. Notable expense categories in which PayPal kept a tight lid are product development, which grew just 9% y/y, and sales and marketing, which grew just 10% y/y.

Pro forma EPS of $0.58 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.57 by just a penny; as with revenues, this is a much smaller beat than in prior quarters. But with the CFO's commentary that notes EPS is expected to grow at a rate of 500bps ahead of revenue growth, along with 50bps of operating margin expansion, I'm not worried about PayPal's ability to continue growing its bottom line.

Key takeaways

With the meteoric rise of PayPal stock so far this year, a minor pullback was probably very healthy for the stock. Looking longer term, PayPal faces very little competition domestically for its core P2P and money transfer businesses; in small business transaction processing, the company's mega-deal for iZettle gives it another tooth in the fight against Square. PayPal's rich valuation multiple doesn't look too unreasonable when we balance it against the company's >20% revenue growth (until we see growth actually taper off to the mid-teens, the Q3 guidance for 12-13% y/y revenue growth is difficult to believe) and 20-30% EPS growth. An upgraded $10 billion buyback program (coming off the heels of an existing $5 billion buyback program) and a pledge to return 50% of free cash flows to shareholders is yet another indicator that the company is on solid footing. Remain long and buy the dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.