E&P Bottom Of The Barrel Club Halftime Report, #18-3: Still Seeking To Advance Through The Knockout Stages

Overall returns for the BOTB Club in 2Q outpaced non-Club stocks for one of the few periods since 2014, although YTD returns were more muted.

Yes, as it turns out, I did watch too much of the recent World Cup soccer matches, even though the U.S. team did not participate. From the regional competitions leading up to the World Cup, to the group stages among the surviving teams, and finally to the final winner-take-all, “knockout stages” for those lucky enough to advance, the World Cup illustrated how closely matched many of the countries’ teams were… and in some cases, how mis-matched. So too have the fortunes of the Bottom of the Barrel Club varied, with many of the companies still striving to escape its “pit of misery.” Yes, I watched too many beer commercials too.

Before getting into 2Q and/or 1H discussions of stock performance and company activities, it is worthwhile to note two very important anniversaries that have occurred in and around June 30. First, it was the 10th anniversary of the all-time high for oil at $147/bbl, while natural gas clocked in with a near high of $13/mcf, both of which occurred on July 11, 2008. Coincidentally, the market’s recent oil price sharp selloff fell on … July 11. It appears that 7/11 hasn’t had the lucky connotation for oil prices that it does in casinos.

More importantly for investors who have been in the market recently, June 30, 2014 essentially marked the top in the most recent oil cycle, which topped out around $106/bbl., a good six months before OPEC, or more correctly, Saudi Arabia, announced plans to pursue market share as opposed to price control. Likewise, natural gas prices over $4/mcf marked a cyclical top near that time as well. Those who waited for the actual news of OPEC’s policy as opposed to watching the market’s anticipation of such a change suffered mightily, and for some the suffering continues.

“Not my company,” the chorus screams! Yeah, well, maybe not, but unless significant changes are made to many company balance sheets in the coming months/years, the pain will re-emerge as companies attempt further restructuring efforts before the wall of debt scheduled to mature in 2020 and beyond hits. These efforts will be discussed later in this article. In the meantime, keep in mind the prices in effect in 2014 above, which is the time when much of that maturing debt was incurred.

Market Performance

The chart below contains a wealth of pricing information for approximately 70 stocks, starting with the oil price cycle top on 6/30/14. As usual, I have divided the companies between the BOTB (X-11 or former Ch. 11 companies were originally part of the BOTB Club) and non-BOTB companies (Sweet Crude Club).

To clean up the data visually, for each period I have color coded each company: green for those who are within the top 20 companies for price performance during the applicable period, red for those for within the bottom 20 and peach for those who don’t fall in either category. The purpose of this was to be able to pick out companies that have continually fallen into one or another of the categories, something that could prove useful in future periods.

Readers will notice that the BOTB Club has a fair number of “green” companies for performance during 2Q; 11 of 20 companies to be exact. YTD figures are somewhat less green, reflecting the fact that the 2Q was far more favorable than the 1Q … and that BOTB Club members as a group outperformed the Sweet Crude Club for one of the few periods since mid-2014. The 3Q is not starting out as favorable for the BOTB Club, possibly reflecting shorter-term emphasis by traders on companies who have more leverage to price increases due to either debt or high expenses. We will see if that holds.

For the 2Q, California Resources (+165%), EP Energy (+124%), Denbury (+76%), Chesapeake Energy (+74%) led the pack in the BOTB Club, while W&T, Contango and Northern also posted gains of > 50%. Outside the BOTB Club, Penn Virginia (+142%) and Energy XXI (+130%), two X-11 former members of the BOTB Club, posted the best stock price performance, while only Carrizo (+74%), Oasis (+60%) and Whiting (+56%) posted gains of > 50%. Overall, only 6 of the 21 companies were among the top 20 industry performers. Most of those companies were oil producers, who benefited throughout the year from a series of positive news items, often well in advance of the actual news itself.

YTD figures are somewhat in line with 2Q, but not entirely. In the BOTB Club, Legacy Reserves (+329%) joined many of the other green companies, while companies other than Denbury, Mid-Con Energy and W&T posted YTD gains that were less than their 2Q gains. No companies in the X-11 group posted YTD gains greater than 2Q gains, while in the Sweet Crude Club, Anadarko, Energen, SRC Energy and WPX all joined the top performing group, sll up < 50%, with Whiting and Oasis the only companies > 50% YTD.

Once readers move to the right of the 2018 figures, the numbers turn very red for the BOTB Club, reflecting poor performance in all prior periods going back to mid-2014. Not surprising, nor is it surprising that the X-11 members are pure red, having fallen into bankruptcy during those periods. Overall, the figures show the BOTB Club with negative price performance of (-88%), (-83%) excluding the X-11 companies, while the Sweet Crude Club clocks in with negative performance of (-2%). The BOTB Club figures are worse in some prior periods if you exclude Resolute Energy, which gained 70% from 12/1/15, the date the BOTB Club tracking began.

Readers may differ in their interpretations of what the figures indicate, but to me, three things stand out: (1) the market remains primarily a traders’ environment for the BOTB Club companies (2Q was a good one, but overall returns remain weak over longer timeframes), and the thesis of my prior article (Whack-A-Mole) means that investors should be very cautious and careful to either preserve gains or minimize losses;(2) investors should not expect stock prices to track oil or natural gas product prices; and (3) companies such as Range, Southwestern and Gulfport (among others) may deserve to be included in the BOTB Club if I decide to continue providing updates. The conclusion in (2) above comes from looking at the price changes for oil and gas both from the mid-2014 cycle top and the 12/1/15 BOTB Club tracking date. Gains of +78% for oil dwarf the stock price gains from the latter date.

Why is that, you might ask? Well it’s not like there is a memo detailing the reasons, but my belief is that stock prices never reflected oil prices below $60-70, so the reason for the stock price underperformance is reduced future expectations for companies going forward. Are stock prices reflective of $70 oil today? Maybe in some cases, but especially for companies with legacy debt probably not. Remember how I said to pay attention to debt incurred in or around 2014? Most such debt had 5-7 year terms, and that debt has yet to come due. As companies edge closer to what is a significant wall of unsecured debt approaching in 2020-2022, companies are scrambling to restructure first. As the prospect for such restructuring draws closer, stock prices begin to more closely approximate current prices. And, of course, the performance of good companies is tied more closely to reserve additions, future drilling plans, etc., than it is strictly to prices, at least in the long term.

Activities

Bankruptcies

EV Energy Partners– If you blinked on EVEP, you may have missed its time in Chapter 11. While it felt like less time than it normally takes me to shower, the reality is that EVEP filed for bankruptcy on April 2 and emerged from bankruptcy on June 4, barely 2 months later.

For those who may not have followed the company, it was formed by an affiliate of EnerVest, a private firm that raised money primarily from institutions. EVEP (now renamed Harvest Oil & Gas) had a fairly robust balance sheet, with $1.4 billion in oil and gas properties and almost $700 million in unitholders’ equity. However, EVEP used Successful Efforts accounting, which has an extremely lax impairment standard, so the SEC value of their reserves, primarily natural gas in Appalachia, was only $579 million at 12/31/17. With debt of $605 million and annualized cash flow of only $31 million (a 20:1 ratio of debt/cash flow), EVEP was clearly headed to bankruptcy. This serves as yet another reminder that E&P balance sheets must be considered only as starting points from which to adjust to a fair market value, not taken as evidence of that value.

In the restructuring, a prepackaged or “pre-pack” plan agreed to ahead of time by the company and its creditors, EVEP’s bank debt was left intact at $297 million and a new borrowing base was established at $325 million. With cash on hand of $25 million, Harvest’s liquidity is currently $46 million.

EVEP’s $343 million in Senior Notes were converted into 95% of the equity in Harvest, subject to reduction for a Management Incentive Plan and warrants granted to EVEP’s common shareholders, who received 5% of the equity and warrants to purchase another 8% at a price that equates to a point that makes creditors whole. Harvest plans to list shares on the OTC market shortly.

Not surprisingly, EVEP used Kirkland & Ellis as their law firm and Perella Weinberg as their financial advisor, and Akin Gump represented the note holders. All three firms have become “go-to” firms in bankruptcy/restructuring within the E&P industry, one reason why bankruptcies like EVEP’s only take two months to navigate.

Rex Energy – REXX finally filed for bankruptcy on May 18, my birthday. That was no gift to me, however, as I had no position in the company. REXX’s plan was also a pre-pack plan, negotiated with its secured creditors. At March 31, REXX’s net book value of its properties was approximately $900 million, debt was $869 million and shareholders’ equity was negative at ($122) million.

Why file bankruptcy? Well, for one thing, REXX was also a Successful Efforts company. At 12/31/17 it reported reserves of 1,033 bcfe and an SEC value of $507 million. Adjusting REXX’s shareholder equity by the difference between book value and SEC value (roughly $400 million) left REXX far short of profitability. Its auditors had classified year-end financial statements with a “going concern” qualification, further dooming REXX due to the defaults in covenants that created.

REXX’s property level cash flow for 1Q ’18 was approximately $22 million. Shareholders often ask why a company is troubled if it is still generating cash flow. One problem is that in a depleting asset industry, that cash flow is essentially reducing what can be achieved without further capital expenditures … which are subject to lending guidelines and capital market expectations. Also, because in REXX’s case interest ate most of that cash flow that G&A did not, lenders saw they were unlikely to ever be repaid principal. Being able to pay interest is NOT an indication of financial health, no matter what you read on SA or elsewhere!

Like EVEP, REXX’s equity interests will receive nothing in bankruptcy. Its first lien lenders, Angelo, Gordon, will retain their $221 million debt, while the remaining secured creditors will be paid, if at all, proportionately from the proceeds of property sales. Tudor Pickering Holt, a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg (see EVEP above), will conduct the sales, and if closings have not occurred by the 4Q, creditors will receive units in a liquidating trust, which would then distribute cash proceeds as they are received.

REXX recently announced a settlement with its 2L creditors providing for the payment of $50 million in “make-whole” payments as part of its restructuring. Such payments are often due to creditors under the terms of their credit agreements as compensation in the event that the loan is repaid early, whether through voluntary or involuntary means. It assures them of the yield and other terms they bargained for, at least in part, and have been upheld by bankruptcy courts as valid claims.

Liquidation has been a rare occurrence in Chapter 11 bankruptcies. That may be because companies hope to regain a “going concern” valuation in their stock price after emerging from bankruptcy, thereby increasing the recovery of those stakeholders who saw their claims discounted heavily in bankruptcy. As the chart above indicates, however, the stock performance of many such companies has been extremely poor, so the feeling with REXX may be that it is better to test the waters to see how far property values differ from stock values.

Exco Resources – XCO filed under a “free-fall” or non-negotiated bankruptcy filing early this year, citing assets with an SEC value of $500 million against $1.4 billion in debt. Like REXX, XCO may conduct property sales (known as Sec. 363 sales), which may be for partial sales or entire sales. XCO’s stakeholders are primarily institutions who may debate, argue and fight over respective shares for some time to come; the Samson Resources bankruptcy took years to resolve completely.

Other companies – We’re done, right? Everybody that exists now has “survived” and is not at risk for bankruptcy and/or further restructuring. Nope. In fact, filings YTD in ’18 represent a larger volume of debt being restructured than all of ’17, even if the pace of filings seems slower. That is primarily because previous filers had more secured bank and 2L debt rather than unsecured debt, which comes due across the E&P group starting in 2020.

The largest filings this year have both been private companies backed by private equity: Ascent Resources (originally part of Aubrey McLendon’s venture post-CHK, also backed by Energy & Minerals Group and First Reserve) and Fieldwood Energy (Riverstone). Even as it filed for bankruptcy, Fieldwood agreed to purchase Noble Energy’s Gulf of Mexico properties for $719 million. Ascent likewise recently agreed to buy $1.5 billion in Utica Shale properties from multiple sellers. Ah, to be free of the shackles of all that debt and those pesky shareholders!

Companies at the greatest risk of future restructuring, in my opinion, include Titan Energy (formerly Atlas Resources), Vanguard Energy and Ultra Petroleum, all three of which have already declared bankruptcy once but have likely emerged with too much debt even then.

Among BOTB Club companies, Jones Energy, Petroquest and Mid-Con stand out as possible/likely candidates. MCEP is included only if its price does not exceed the conversion prices in its preferred, which would cause the preferred ($30 million) to be redeemed for cash in 2020-2021 … in an entity that would not currently have the borrowing base ability to fund same.

Beyond that, Sanchez Energy remains an extreme risk. Readers/investors need to have the ability to separate out assets which in effect belong to Blackstone and those that SN owns. Blackstone’s structure, common in institutional joint ventures, ensures that in bankruptcy it can safely isolate and separate its assets from those of SN, whose debt burden before the jv was crushing. The bond market, typically thought of as the “smart money,” currently has Jones (23%), Legacy (16%), Petroquest (15%), Sanchez (14%) and California Resources (11%) at the highest interest rates in the industry. The “nice thing” about these companies is that the current urgency is not high and the timeframe for issues to develop, if at all, may be further in the future than most traders’/investors’ investment horizon.

Among former BOTB Club companies, Breitburn Energy has emerged but is not yet trading, similar to Harvest. Berry Petroleum (BRY), formerly a subsidiary of LINN, recently went public again; it was an independent company prior to the merger which created LNCO, and its assets were always separated from LINN in bankruptcy (see comments re SN above). Proceeds went to repay stakeholders of BRY, not LINN.

Restructuring Activities

Comstock Resources – April 26, 2018 … “With its next pick in this year’s NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys select Comstock Resources”!! Okay, that wasn’t quite the way Jerry Jones’ deal with CRK was announced, but the timing to coincide roughly with the draft should not surprise anyone who follows Jones. Jones’ deal with CRK represents the dream scenario for every over-leveraged E&P company, as I will explain below.

As I discussed in my previous article, CRK has already restructured debt with its creditors, ceding 70% of its equity. Faced with the need to retire remaining debt from those same creditors, CRK originally proposed to retire its 1L Secured Notes ($697 million) for cash and redeem its 2L Secured PIK Notes ($483 million) for a combination of cash ($152 million) and common shares (45.3 million shares @ $7.50/share). A property sale for $125 million and a $75 million investment by Jones was scheduled to help pay for the restructure, along with a proposed $600 million offering of senior unsecured notes and a new credit facility.

Then, low and behold, a familiar Cowboy rode in from the west, offering CRK the chance to cut a better deal to stave off its dastardly creditors and save the company. Ok, by that time, Jones was not a stranger, the Cowboys’ World Headquarters is only located 5 minutes to the east of CRK’s offices in Frisco, TX, and Jones likely arrived in a chauffeur-driven limousine, if CRK didn’t drive to his offices. That doesn’t make for nearly the same effect in the story, though.

In its revised restructuring plan, CRK agreed to buy properties in North Dakota’s Bakken Trend for $620 million from two Jones affiliates, Williston Drilling and Arkoma Drilling, in return for 88.6 million common shares of CRK @ $7/share, representing 84% of CRK’s stock. Anyone questioning how a company with “Arkoma” (whose name is a combination of Arkansas and Oklahoma”) in its name came to own properties in North Dakota should remember the #1 rule in dealing with Jones … “Because Jerry said so.”

Jones’ properties are being contributed free of debt. They produce 10,500 bopd and 20 mmcfgpd (13,800 boepd) with estimated reserves of 22.5 mmbo and 48.5 bcfg (30.6 mmboe). The properties include 332 (52.5 net) producing wells, 128 (13.0 net) DUCs (Drilled and UnCompleted wells, not the flying kind, although North Dakota is known for good hunting) and 10 (3.0 net) undrilled locations. The properties are expected to provide $200 million in cash flow to CRK in ’18.

As a result of the broader transaction, CRK decided to withdraw the tender offers for its existing notes, instead opting to expand its existing bank facility to $700 million and issue $850 million in unsecured notes due 2026. These were priced July 20 @ 9.75% @ $95.988 (an effective rate of 10.17%), and proceeds were deposited in a trust account pending CRK shareholders’ approval of the Jones transaction(s). The full proxy statement (DEF 14A) can be found [HERE].

Outside of CRK, Jones also agreed to participate with CRK in future drilling in the Haynesville and Bossier shale in East Texas and Louisiana and the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, all areas where CRK already has properties it was largely unable to drill previously, given its weak financial condition. CRK agree to offer up to $175 million in opportunities over 2 years to Jones (Arkoma), receiving a 20% carried interest in wells that are agreed upon.

In looking through the Proxy, I immediately headed to the Pro Forma Financial Statements, which reflect financial information from each company separately as well as accounting adjustments to reflect how the transaction will be accounted for by CRK.. Pro Formas are often extremely valuable.

In CRK’s case, without doing a full deep-dive analysis, the thing that sticks out the most for me is that Jones is contributing properties for $620 million that CRK ascribes a fair value of $397 million to for accounting purposes. CRK reflects $310 million as “Goodwill” on its pro forma balance sheet, which number will increase or decrease depending on the stock price at closing. The July 9 price was used to calculate the current figure.

As long-time readers may remember, my belief is that goodwill in the E&P business is essentially the same as classifying the amount as “Future Impairments” because there is no tangible value that can be ascribed to them, despite wide latitude in attributing both proved and acreage values. That risk of future impairments is traditionally reflected by actual impairments within a couple of years after acquisition, reducing shareholders’ equity at that later time … and in the meantime hoping for an enormous price spike.

Besides the attractiveness to CRK of finding an equity contribution by someone like Jones who can contribute properties free of debt, there is also a potential benefit to Jones (and CRK) in taking stock in a company where his mere presence may persuade investors to pay more for the stock’s “going concern value.” In CRK’s case, for the $400 million in properties that Jones contributed for stock valued at $620 million, the value of his 88 million shares rose to as high as $1.1 billion, not a bad trade for a deal that has not even closed yet.

That financial alchemy is likely a strong financial incentive even for companies who do not plan to issue equity, if they can find the right “partner” to contribute assets. Plenty of private equity firms may be lining up with other similarly leveraged companies to do similar deals, although CRK’s focus in the Haynesville is more attractive than just any “stuff.”

CRK did not waste time with its newfound liquidity, recently agreeing to buy Haynesville assets from Enduro’s bankruptcy auction for $31 million, for properties producing 26 mmcfepd and 9,900 mostly undeveloped acres. Closing should occur in 3Q.

Of course, Jones’s deal was not even the first such deal in ’18, as I have pointed out before. That distinction belongs to 5th Creek Energy, a formerly private company backed by Natural Gas Partners, itself a private equity firm, which merged with Barrett Resources in 1Q. NGP merged 5th Creek into Barrett, ending up with roughly 50% of the combined company, now re-named High Point Resources. Its first full quarter of operations will be reported shortly.

Nor is it the second. That distinction belongs to Talos Energy, a private company backed by Riverstone and Apollo, which merged with Stone Energy, an X-11 company, in May. Its properties are in the Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. and Mexico, where Talos had a recent major discovery.

Northern Oil & Gas – On a smaller scale, NOG underwent a restructuring during 2Q, prompted in large part by TPG, a private equity firm that had extended financing to NOG late last year with a condition that it raise additional equity. As discussed in more detail in my previous article, NOG undertook an Exchange Offer for $497 million of its Senior Notes due 2020 (see the due date?!) for $155 million in common stock and $344 million in new Senior Secured 2L Notes due 2023 … subject to NOG raising $155 million in additional equity. Seeing the issuance of additional equity, the market sold NOG off from its original $3 target to $1.50, where the $88 million offering plus $52 million from control group owners took place.

This transaction reduced NOG’s net debt by $256 million from $900 million to $644 million, extending another $344 million by 3 years from 2020 to 2023. It also increased the number of shares outstanding from 66 million to 266 million, dilution of 75%. Absent the transaction, NOG had also been “exploring other options” and might have had its financial statements qualified, triggering nasty results.

NOG continued its restructuring efforts after the initial Exchange Offer: (1) acquiring properties in its core Williston Basin area for $40 million in cash plus 6 million shares of common stock; (2) exchanging approximately $21 million in notes for an estimated 7.5 million shares of common stock; (3) subsequently exchanging $22.8 million in notes for 7.5 million shares of common stock; (4) acquired other properties for $5 million in cash plus 500,000 shares of common stock; (5) exchanged another $10 million in notes for 3.4 million shares of common stock; (6) exchanged another $9.9 million in notes for 3.0 million shares of common stock; and (7) acquired properties for $68.4 million in cash plus 25.75 million shares of common stock. Most of these transactions will not show up fully until 3Q results are published.

At this point, many readers may be asking “So where is the pea?” Good question! What we know is that after the initial deal, subsequent note exchanges reduced debt by $64 million, but subsequent purchases used $113 million. All in all, another 53 million common shares were also issued. I think I will wait for the “Cliff’s Notes” version to be published. According to NOG, annual interest will have been reduced by $5 million, cash flow will become positive and net debt/EBITDA should be < 2.0:1 in ’19.

NOG’s price has recovered from its $1.50 offering price to trade at $3.25 today. Negotiated common share lockup features should reduce any selling of new shares issued for the next 2-6 months, but the question with any company issuing so many shares in acquisitions is whether the share price will hold up longer term. Initial “accretive” transactions may not be accretive for long, so forward guidance is also a question.

Denbury Resources - In my previous article I noted DNR’s 1Q restructuring, which reduced debt by $184 million by exchanging unsecured notes for secured 2L Notes ($456 million) plus two separate Convertible Senior Notes totaling $144 million. Of those, $85 million automatically converted in 2Q into 38 million common shares (@ $2.21/share), while the remaining $59 million convert at $3.55/share (16 million shares) if the stock trades above that level for 10 of 15 trading days. I believe that target should have been reached recently.

Legacy Reserves – I also discussed at length LGCY’s proposed exchange offer/merger into Legacy Reserves, Inc. Exchange ratios were increased substantially in settlement of lawsuits filed by preferred unitholders, with increases to roughly 3:1 (27 million shares). The Proxy has not been finalized yet, but the current version can be viewed [HERE]. Closing would usually occur within 30 days of approval by the SEC, likely early in September. At closing, new Legacy would have approximately 106 million shares outstanding, $1.4 billion in debt, projected ’18 EBITDA of $310 million, projected ’18 cash flow of $200 million (for a debt/cash flow ratio of 7:1), CAPEX of $225 million … and therefore slightly negative Free Cash Flow for ’18. No projections for ’19 have been issued, but LGCY notes that its horizontal Permian wells have a 34% decline rate, so continued significant CAPEX might be assumed. Its Transition Presentation notes two remaining objectives are to extend maturities (on 1L bank lines?) and significantly reduce leverage.

Chesapeake Energy - While many readers may not think of CHK’s announcement last week as a restructuring event, that is what it was. CHK announced that it was divesting all of its Utica Shale assets for $1.9 billion to Encino Acquisition Partners, a private company founded by ex-Range Resources executives and backed by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The sale represents part of CHK’s effort to reduce debt, improve the overall quality of its assets and provide additional capital for projects with expected higher returns. Despite committing large investments into the Utica ($500 million in ’17), CHK feels that the Utica is now a non-core asset, and hence the sale.

SA announcements shot up in the days immediately following the sale announcement, as they do each time CHK makes an announcement. Many of those articles and the comments that follow them are unabashedly bullish, despite the fact that readers in many cases have not fully understood the implications of the actions … and in some cases obviously without even reading the releases. As I have said before, some day I expect to see an article entitled “World to end Sunday; buy CHK on Monday!”

In my unbiased (?) view, here is a summary of the CHK sale, with my inserted comments in bold and the CHK release unbolded:

Purchase price of $1.9 billion, plus another $100 million if certain price objectives are met; Includes all acreage in Ohio [1,421,000 gross acres/938,000 net acres in Utica overall, unknown split as to Ohio only], of which 320,000 net acres are productive for the Utica. Average net daily production from the properties was approximately 107,000 barrels of oil equivalent during 2017, consisting of 427,000 mcf of natural gas, 26,000 barrels of natural gas liquids and 10,000 barrels of condensate. [In 1Q ’18 daily production was 11,000 barrels of oil/condensate (ave. price of $59.82), 440 mmcfg ($2.94), and 23,000 barrel equivalents NGLs ($25.03), giving a total of 107,000 boepd ($23.39) Total annualized revenue for the sale properties was therefore approximately $900 million.] Total proved reserves estimated at 480 mmboe (2.88 tcfe, or $0.66/mcfe if all value is ascribed to proved reserves).

Presentation:

Cash proceeds of $1.9 billion applied to debt reduction. [Future cash flows reduced by roughly $500 million/yr. before CAPEX]. Improves EBITDA by $0.70/boe [ $0.12/mcfe …Higher cost properties due to both geologic features and CHK high F&DC compared to other areas]. Eliminated $2.4 billion in midstream and downstream commitments [ which, if CHK, or now Encino, fulfills will result in $0 in actual cash outlays beyond those included in valuation and reserves on a PV basis]. ’17 EBITDA $455 million, CAPEX $471 million [which explains why CHK may have wanted to sell with only 10% production growth y-o-y]

Do I think it is a bad deal for CHK? No, because they need to generate higher growth than Utica could provide. In industry parlance this might be called “asset rationalization” or “bootstrapping”; i.e. developing growth by selling less attractive assets to put into higher valued targets, particularly when the capital markets are largely closed to new offerings. Is CHK’s expected growth, [adjusted for asset sales] of 1-5% enough to attract institutions? Not usually, especially when such a large contributor to production is sold; down (-20%) on production for the sale and up only 1-5% from there? Wait until ’19 figures are provided to see how they utilized the money in growing Powder River and other areas. I have a hard time seeing much enthusiasm based on these figures, compared to many other companies with less leverage.

EP Energy - EPE jumped on the bandwagon of companies raising non-bank secured financing to repay existing 1L bank debt, raising $1 billion in 7.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2026.

For those of you unfamiliar with EPE, it was originally the E&P arm of El Paso Corp., a diversified energy company. In 2012, El Paso Corp. was acquired for $21 billion by Kinder Morgan, who wanted to integrate El Paso's extensive natural gas pipeline business with its own. In connection with that deal, EPE was sold to a group headed by private equity firms Apollo and Riverstone for $7.2 billion. Originally kept as a private company, EPE went public in 2013 at a price of $20/share.

Fast forwarding to 2018, EPE now trades at approximately $2/share. A Successful Efforts company, its net book value of properties at 12/31/17 was approximately $4.7 billion (vs. an SEC value of only $2 billion), with $4.1 billion in debt remaining from its LBO. In 1Q of '18 it completed an exchange of $1.1 billion of unsecured notes due primarily in 2020 (remember that date?) for $1.1 billion in 9.375% senior secured notes due 2024. At that point, EPE had $775 million in 1L bank debt and $2.6 billion in "senior" secured debt, with the remaining $800 million in unsecured debt.

EPE was projected to breach its leverage covenants sometime in 2019, so it decided to raise new, non-bank financing to repay its banks, extend its maturities and loosen its credit covenants. You may have noticed my reference to "senior" secured debt above. The new EPE offering was made senior to all OTHER senior secured debt, in a deal that could be looked at as a "priming" deal; i.e. one that in this case gives a priority (superpriority?) to new securities over previous securities in distressed situations. Priority can be very important, for example, in determining bankruptcy recoveries.

EPE joins many other companies scrambling to find securities that will climb the ladder of their capital structure, prime it, and give them more flexibility for a longer time period. SN and JONE did similar offerings this year, while companies like CRC, REXX, NOG and others preceded them. I doubt we have seen the last such deal, either. Almost as if this new, "superpriority" issuance was a trend, one of the final pieces companies can use before they face unsecured debt maturities in future years. Readers who view secured debt that matures later than unsecured debt as a non-issue, but they need to be aware that most later, secured issues have "springing maturity dates" that allow the holders to be paid prior to maturity of any intervening unsecured debt.

Capital Markets

That summarizes pretty well the state of the capital markets for public E&P companies overall, but particularly for the BOTB Club. The year 2018 is shaping up to be the worst year since 2010 based on new debt and equity offerings from existing companies.

The equity offering by Northern and the debt offering by EP Energy, discussed above, were the only transactions of note in 2Q, part of those respective companies' efforts to restructure their balance sheets.

The debt offering by Comstock in July marks the first new money unsecured debt offering this year by a BOTB Club company, supported in large part by Jones' contribution of debt-free properties to CRK.

Other Transactions and Shareholder Initiatives

Resolute Energy – After prodding by major shareholders, REN agreed to have its Board of Directors perform an in-depth review of strategic alternatives, including mergers, sales and going private transactions. REN owns properties in the Permian Basin.

Eclipse Resources – ECR continues to perform its own strategic alternative evaluation. ECR assets are primarily in the Marcellus/Utica.

Penn Virginia – An X-11 company and therefore former member of the BOTB Club, PVAC recently announced it would consider a range of alternatives involving either merger, sale or other transaction. At the same time, it reiterated ’18 goals of increasing production by 125%, spending within cash flow by Q4 and reaching target leverage ratio of 1.5x by year-end. PVAC properties are primarily in the Eagle Ford Trend.

Sandridge – Shortly after Carl Icahn was named to its board, SD announced it would consider strategic alternatives, and has entered into confidentiality agreements with 22 potential bidders for the company. Like PVAC, SD is an X-11 company. SD has properties in the mid-continent area.

Energy XXI - EGC, an X-11 company, announced an agreement to sell to private Cox Oil Co for approximately $9/share, down from $30 upon emerging from bankruptcy in Mar., 2017.

Linn Energy – LNGG, yet another X-11 company, announced plans to split off and list shares in Riviera Resources, which will hold LNGG’s legacy assets outside of the STACK/SCOOP area. The new company will begin trading on Aug. 8 under the symbol “RVRA.” LNGG’s assets in the STACK/SCOOP were contributed to Roan Resources, a joint venture with Citizen Energy II, which will hold 140,000 net acres.

Ultra Petroleum – Controlling shareholder Fir Tree announced its intent to cause UPL to examine its strategic alternatives back in Sept., 2017. So far, no transaction has been announced, nor has any update been furnished.

Gastar – The most curious recent disclosure came from GST, where its primary lender, Ares, filed an amended 13D filing to change its investment strategy from passive to active. As part of that filing, Ares included a Term Sheet outlining its proposal to have GST sell the company or, failing that, file for bankruptcy with Ares presumably taking ownership of 100% of the equity, at least according to its Term Sheet, which has not been agree upon with GST. GST has until July 31 to correct certain deficiencies under its debt agreements, and has scheduled its regular earnings release for Aug. 10.

Approach Resources– Although Wilks Brothers, the owners of almost 50% of AREX, have announced their intent to negotiate with AREX to convert more of the AREX debt it holds into additional AREX shares, no progress has been reported to date.

Banking

The 2Q Macquarie Survey of participating banks is out and, like the current futures price curves, is not particularly exciting for borrowers. I have not updated my figures from earlier this year yet, choosing to use 2Q results as an analysis point. However, these survey results indicate to me that banks have remained very cautious in extending and/or expanding credit availability other than to companies who have shown reserve increases.

The "Sensitivity Case Results' essentially reflect stress tests for the credits, although many readers will feel that the "Base Case" should be the "Sensitivity Case". One item that does not show up in the cases is the advance rate. Banks typically lend only against proved producing reserves, and the current survey advance rate was 58%; i.e. banks will lend 58% of the collateral value of the reserves calculated at a PV9 on the prices set out above.

Hedging activities are sometimes required by their banks, but in reality only for those customers who need the price impact that hedges offer in order to sustain their current borrowing base. Companies can choose to have a lower borrowing base with no hedging, or a higher base with hedging. Understandably, many companies choose to hedge as a matter of course, especially for the first 2-3 years of production, which are key to new wells’ economics in shale plays.

Summary

After approaching and then exceeding the recommended length for SA articles, something I often do since I tend to write fairly infrequently, I have decided to avoid a long-winded summary of my views about the state of the oil markets, developing trends, etc., at least in this article. I will follow up with another article shortly that will discuss such things in more detail, even though all I can do is express my own opinion. In the meantime, reviewing my previous article or an earlier article should still provide the basis of much of my investing philosophy and beliefs.

Suffice to say, if you have read this article closely, you may have noticed that I don’t believe the distress is over for E&P companies like the BOTB Club, although the number of remaining companies shrinks quarterly and the timing is less urgent to most investors. To me, the main benefit is still in watching companies to see how, or if, they can reach escape velocity. With the extreme volatility in E&P stocks generally, and the Whack-A-Mole mentality still in place, I remain cautious on all the positions I take, preferring to see and respond to the market’s reaction to news rather than try to outguess the market. “Buy late, and sell early,” as one market saying goes.

Readers who choose to comment are welcome to express their opinions on trends they see developing, with the only conditions being courteous dialogue and no political statements, please.

Data included herein has been obtained by me from public sources, and although I have attempted to ensure accuracy, there may still be errors in what is presented. Opinions expressed are my own. Readers are cautioned to do their own investment research, form their own conclusions and make their own investment decisions. Good luck to all.

