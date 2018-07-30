National Bank Of Canada: The Underrated Canadian Bank

National Bank of Canada benefits from the same regulatory framework as the Big Five of Canadian banking.

National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) is not as widely praised as the "Big Five" Canadian banks - Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM). For those seeking an attractively valued banking opportunity in today's market, however, this relative obscurity could prove advantageous.

Company Overview

Founded in 1859, National Bank of Canada is a provider of financial services to customers, to small and medium-sized enterprises, and to large corporations in Canada. The bank also provides specialized services to international clients.

National Bank of Canada divides its operations into four segments: personal and commercial, which encompasses banking, financing, and investing services which are offered to personal and business clients; wealth management, which covers banking services, investment services, lending services, and trust services which are offered via third-party networks; financial markets, which has banking services and investment banking services for institutional clients; and other services, which covers funding operations and liquidity management, treasury operations, and the unallocated part of corporate units.

The bank is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, in Canada. It is the leading bank in Quebec, and has branches throughout Canada, and through subsidiaries and partnerships operates internationally, including in the U.S. and Europe. It has a market capitalization of C$21.618 billion ($16.46 billion) and a workforce of 21,635 employees.

Competitive Advantage

National Bank of Canada is able to benefit from the structure of the Canadian banking system, which is much more tightly regulated than that of the U.S. and has much stricter lending standards. This regulatory environment has enabled the Big Five to entrench themselves as the dominant forces within the Canadian banking sector, but also aids smaller players such as National Bank of Canada. That the bank is able to be profitable within this environment is evidenced by its interest income and net income figures.

Year Interest Income (C$) Interest Income ($) Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) 2013 4.41 billion 3.38 billion 1.48 billion 1.13 billion 2014 4.6 billion 3.52 billion 1.47 billion 1.13 billion 2015 4.54 billion 3.48 billion 1.55 billion 1.19 billion 2016 4.88 billion 3.74 billion 1.18 billion 900 million 2017 5.58 billion 4.27 billion 1.94 billion 1.49 billion

The past two quarters of the current financial year show that this profitability is continuing.

2018 Quarter Interest Income (C$) Interest Income ($) Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) Q1 1.6 billion 1.23 billion 527 million 403.61 million Q2 1.72 billion 1.32 billion 522 million 399.78 million Total 3.32 billion 2.55 billion 1.049 billion 803.39 million

Further evidence of its profitability is the dividend record - leaving aside a brief period between May 1982 and July 1983, the bank has paid steady dividends since at least 1980.

Going forward, National Bank of Canada will try to maintain and increase its profitability via international expansion. In late 2014-early 2015, the bank acquired a 9.5% stake in Mauritius-based AfrAsia Bank Ltd. and a 21% stake in NSIA Participations in the Ivory Coast. In late 2015, it purchased a 10.5% stake in XacBank LLC, one of Mongolia's top four banks. And in 2016, it acquired a 90% stake in ABA Bank, Cambodia's leading private financial institution. These international acquisitions will help the bank's bottom line in the years ahead.

Valuation

Currently, National Bank of Canada is trading at just under $50 (roughly C$63 on the Toronto Stock Exchange) per share with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2 and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The P/E ratio is higher than the five-year average of 11.48 but lower than the commercial banks industry average of 14.70 and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) average of 24.29. Furthermore, the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average yield of 3.76%, which suggests that the bank is undervalued - so what is fair value here?

Earnings per share over the past twelve months were $4.44, and EPS growth over the next five years is projected to be 6.05% annually. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for National Bank of Canada to be $81.25, meaning that the stock is currently undervalued by 40%.

Final Thoughts

This bank may not be as prominent as the Big Five but benefits from the same regulatory environment, has a stable dividend record, and excellent growth prospects which will be derived from its international investments. Investors seeking an undervalued banking stock will do well to consider National Bank of Canada at this time.

Disclaimer: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.