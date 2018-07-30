OIL Weekly: Bulls Are Back

Net speculative positioning on crude oil posted a third consecutive weekly decline, but bulls should soon take control of the market.

U.S crude stockpile dipped moderately during the week, following increasing demand and stable supply.

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I wish to discuss about crude oil inventories and net speculative positioning changes, based respectively on the Weekly Energy Information Administration (EIA) report and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) estimates, to assess investor sentiment on oil markets. Then, I identify key global and oil market developments and their impacts on iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL).

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S crude stockpile dipped, down 1.5% (w/w) to 404.9m barrels on the July 13-20 period, whereas Cushing inventory drop accelerates, down 4.53% (w/w) to 23.73m barrels. With current crude inventory decline, oil seasonality further curves, establishing at 24k barrels or 5.8% below the 5-year average and 16.2% or 78k under last year’s stockpile, which is highly positive for OIL's share price.

Source: EIA

Following EIA’s inventory reduction, the five-year U.S crude oil stock spread decline accelerated, down to 22k barrels and continues to be bullish for crude futures and OIL's price.

Source: EIA

Concomitantly, refined petroleum inventories fall decelerated. Gasoline stockpile declined slightly, down 0.99% (w/w) to 233.5m barrels, while distillates posted a marginal decline, down 0.08% (w/w) to 121.2m barrels.

U.S import/export oil balance showed improving signs during the week. Oil exports strengthened, up from 1.46m to 2.68m barrels, whereas net imports dipped 33.11% (w/w) to 5.09m barrels, establishing well below the 20-week mean of 6.06m barrels.

Source: EIA

U.S oil output maintained its stable production pace of 11m barrels per day although the number of online oil rigs declined over the period. However, recent Baker Hughes rig count report shows that crude output might slightly improve over the coming week given two additional rigs brought into the market during the July 20–27 period.

Source: Baker Hughes

In the meantime, OIL advanced 1.49% to $8.17 per share, amid intensifying Iran-US oil dispute and surging global supply risks.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report ((COTR)) released by the CFTC on July 17–24 period, crude net speculative positioning on Nymex dip slightly decelerated (w/w), down 3.30% to 610,471 contracts, whereas OIL gained 2.53% to $8.03 per share.

Source: CFTC

During the week, the main crude strengths behind net crude oil bets were unchanged. Indeed, over the period speculators continued to liquidate their long positioning, down 3.14% to 688,176 contracts, while slicing their short coverings. However, short liquidations dipped vigorously from 21.46% a week ago to only 1.86% this week, indicating a short selling capitulation, which is positive for OIL's share price.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative positioning flipped during the week, down 2.2% or 13,742 contracts, whereas OIL advance pursued, up 22.95% to $8.09 per share.

Supply concerns intensify, pushing bulls on the front line

Since my last article, OIL rose 1.49% to $8.17 per share, following renewed supply risks in the Gulf region triggered by Iran’s threats to block the Strait of Hormuz if U.S reinstates sanctions on its oil complex. While the blockade could potentially disrupt 30% of Middle East oil exports and make oil prices skyrocket, there is little chance of that happening, since it will sign President Rohani’s political exclusion and a meaningful reason for the U.S to intervene, once again in the region. Moreover, concerns regarding OPEC’s spare oil capacity persist and should continue to do so as Venezuela’s economic disaster deepens and as US-Iran quarrels regarding Islamic Republic’s oil sanctions intensify.

Meanwhile, Brent and WTI spread deteriorated slightly, rising from $3.4 to $4.14 in the July 17–24 period, signifying that the WTI benchmark has additional room to appreciate and support OIL’s rise.

Concomitantly, the dollar remains blocked in its horizontal trading range, however with U.S growth hitting 4.1% in the second quarter, the Federal Reserve might step up its interest rate upturns, which will most likely propel the greenback higher and thus hurt OIL's international purchases.

Source: Tradingview

The WTI futures curve remains in backwardation, steepening its incline on nearby maturities and showing that oil market participants are still afraid of short-term undersupply, which will likely support oil futures and BOIL.

With U.S crude stockpile dipping, net speculative length posting a short capitulation and risks on global supply pilling up, the oil complex bullishness will likely persist, sustaining vigorously OIL's share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OIL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.