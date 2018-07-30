CVR Refining Tailwinds Only Strengthened In Q2

CVR Refining (CVRR) reported Q2 earning last week that rounded out a complete reversal in its fortunes over the last year. Last July the company's share price was trading below $8, its earnings were in negative territory, and it was reporting record compliance costs under the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2]. Now its unit price is pushing up against a multi-year high (see figure), it has reinstated its distribution after multiple quarters of strong earnings, and its compliance costs have fallen by more than 75% YoY. Almost everything is going the company's way this summer and, as the Q2 earnings report showed, its outlook continues to be promising.

CVRR data by YCharts

CVR Refining's primary numbers came in largely in-line with analyst expectations: adjusted diluted net income per unit of $0.80 missed the consensus by $0.01 while revenue of $1.82 billion beat the consensus by $100 million. More importantly, however, both numbers came in well above their Q2 2017 counterparts. Adjusted EBITDA tripled from $43 million to $147 million over the same period while the announced distribution of $0.66/unit marked an increase of 29% QoQ in what is the first August distribution to be paid by the company since 2015. (CVR Refining has a variable distribution, resulting in no distributions begin paid in 2016 and most of 2017.)

The primary driver of CVR Refining's earnings strength over the last year has been the sustained presence of strong crack spreads for refineries utilizing inland crude that have in turn been driven by large crude differentials. This operating environment at first appeared to be a temporary fluke when it appeared in late August 2017 in response to Hurricane Harvey, which knocked much of the Gulf Coast's refining capacity offline (to the benefit of those refineries that remained operational). That crack spreads have remained high in the subsequent 11 months can be attributed to a more permanent capacity problem: specifically, a lack of crude offtake pipelines in major oilfields such as the Permian. The presence of rising crude prices since last year prompted America's inland production to return to strength, and this production has exceeded offtake capacity in some regions. Moreover, production has continued to steadily increase in the Permian while the construction of new pipelines has lagged, and the congestion is now not expected to be cleared until early 2020.

The effect of this continued congestion can be seen in the WTI-Brent crude price differential, which has mostly returned to strength since August 2017 after disappearing in late 2015 (see figure). Differentials within the U.S. have been larger still. The Midland-Cushing differential increased from $0.83/bbl to $8.12/bbl YoY, for example, even as the price of WTI crude increased by 41% over the same period. The WTI-WTS and WTI-WCS differentials experienced similar growth between Q2 2017 and Q2 2018. These differentials in turn translated into stronger crack spreads and, because both of CVR Refining's refineries are inland, a 113% YoY increase to its total refining margin to $13.71/bbl.

CVR Refining's management also pointed to a third factor behind its strong EBITDA growth: a sharp decline in Renewable Identification Number [RIN] prices. RINs are the tradable compliance commodities that are used by refiners to demonstrate their compliance with the RFS2's blending obligations. Every year refiners are required to blend a specific volume of biofuels (mostly ethanol) with their refined fuels prior to sale. Most merchant refiners lack sufficient blending capacity to comply with the higher blending volumes that have been required in recent years, however, and have resorted to purchasing RINs to demonstrate their compliance instead. The growing demand for RINs and low growth in blending capacity since 2012 resulted in high RIN prices between 2013 and 2017 (see figure). CVR Refining was no exception to this trend and reported RIN expenditures of $206 million and $249 million in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Source: EcoEngineers (2018).

That situation has also reversed in a manner favorable to the company, however, thanks in part to the influence of owner Carl Icahn. While this influence prompted a federal investigation into Mr. Icahn's role in bringing RIN prices down, CVR Refining continues to benefit from the resulting collapse of RIN prices in the form of greatly reduced RIN expenditures. The reported decline contained in the most recent earnings call to its expenditures between Q2 2017 and Q2 2018 of $56 million only tells part of the story. Management now expects the refiner to spend a total of $60 million on RINs for all of 2018, down from its estimate of $80 million made during the Q1 earnings call and 2017's actual expenditure of $249 million. While most of the expenditure reduction can be attributed to lower RIN prices, CVR Refining has also moved forward with an initiative that it announced last quarter to install biodiesel blending capacity at its racks. Biodiesel does not face the same blending constraints as ethanol but does generate RINs that a refiner can count towards its ethanol blending requirement, making the biofuel a useful substitute for refiners in CVR Refining's position.

CVR Refining's management was very positive in its Q2 earnings call about the company's outlook for the rest of the year, stating that the impact of a moderation in crack spreads this month from Q2 levels has been partially offset by continued large discounts for inland crude. Management also expects that it can reduce its internal RIN generation by another 25% beyond its biodiesel blending levels through an expansion of its wholesale outlets, although the incentive to do so could weaken if RIN prices remain at their current 5-year lows. Some investor caution is merited given the sensitivity of the company's distribution and, by extension, unit price to the always-volatile crack spread. Furthermore, there is also the previously-mentioned federal investigation into Mr. Icahn's activities taken on behalf of CVR Refining. That said, the spread is likely to remain strong until the Permian pipeline congestion issue clears up several quarters from now, and there has been no news released about the investigation since November 2017. While it is difficult to envision a continued expansion of the differentials and crack spreads in the company's favor, there are few threats at this time to its distribution.

