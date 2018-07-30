Simulations Plus - Converting Consulting Into Higher Margin Software Sales

Simulations Plus (SLP) is engaged in providing biosimulation solutions primarily to the pharmaceutical industry. These solutions provide assistance from the development of new drugs all the way to regulatory approval.

SLP offers an opportunity to invest in a company with a solid competitive position, benefitting from two industries, Biosimulation and Contract Research Organizations, that are growing at a fast clip. Add in a FDA tailwind with a dash of free cash flow sprinkled with strong revenue growth to make it a potential acquisition target. Top it all off with the recent selloff creating an opportunity for a good entry point.

Competitive Position

The company's flagship product, GastroPlus, is a simulation software that measures oral absorption in humans and animals using mathematical computations through a process called Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic Modeling - PBPK - allowing scientists to see how drugs interact.

GastroPlus was the first commercial PBPK application and has been developed and customized over the last twenty years providing a barrier to entry to new competition. The company has provided validation for its product quality that would be difficult for a potential competitor to be able to provide for regulatory approval. GatroPlus commands market share leadership and has only one major competitor, privately owned Certara.

In addition to GastroPlus, the company offers other simulation software products, some of which are modules of GastroPlus. Brendan Rose wrote an excellent SA article in which he meticulously described in easy to understand terms the full range of software offerings; ADMET Predictor/ADMET Modeler, MedChem Studio, MedChem Designer, DDDPlus, MembranePlus, PKPlus and KIWI.

DILIsym and NAFLDsym are new to SLP. DILIsym focuses on drug-induced liver injury and NAFLDsym focuses on the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

SLP's overall earnings were up 27% compared to the same nine-month period for the prior year. The company has reported that at its Lancaster division, which hosts GastroPlus, revenues were up 12.3% for the first nine months of this year compared to the prior year. Software revenue increased 8% for this period while consulting revenue grew a whopping 63%. Software revenue had previously been in the low teens.

On the surface, there would be concern that the rate of higher margin software sales are slowing, but as company founder and until recently CEO, Walt Woltosz, said during the recent conference call, "Consulting eventually sell software." Companies sign on for consulting as they do not have trained staff to run the software. They see what the program does and then sign on. The company has steadily maintained a customer retention rate of about 90%. This stickiness is evidence that the bump in consulting sales will result in a bump up in software sales and that market interest remains robust

Biosimulation, Contract Research and FDA tailwind

SLP has been a biosimulation company until expanding into the CRO arena with the recent acquisitions of Cognigen and DILIsym. These acquisitions allow the company to offer a wider menu of services to pharmaceutical customers who are more likely to stick rather than shop around and piecemeal services. SLP is also able to cross sell products from each of its three divisions as well as integrate product offerings; for example, DILIsym software is included in the newest version of GastroPlus.

The Biosimulation market is forecast to grow at a 15.4% clip over the next five years. It typically takes $2 billion and 10 years for a new drug to go from molecule to FDA approval and only about 10% of drug candidates reach final stage approval. Biosimulation saves money and time, and eliminates bad candidates early. Additionally, it allows an opportunity to conduct research where it would be difficult otherwise such as for babies or rare diseases.

CROs are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the next five years. Drug companies have increased their dependence on CROs as drug development has become more complex and they seek to tackle drugs that address rare diseases. Amassing patients for such a study would be very difficult without the expertise that CROs provide. Combining simulation with CRO expertise is double dipping into a win-win solution for customers as well as for SLP.

The FDA has had an open mind to opening the door to simulation going back to 1999 and has encouraged commercial endeavors. SLP was among the first and currently has four FDA grants under its wing. One is non-cash. Two are about to expire in September and likely to be regranted. The fourth was a just announced win for SLP division DILIsym for modeling kidney induced injury. It is the largest the company has ever received. SLP also recently announced a research grant from a European consortium for an animal study with GastroPlus. The company also receives $1 million per year for research from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Potential to enter and penetrate other market sectors

SLP has a strong position in sales to drug companies. It has barely penetrated opportunities in the food, cosmetic, agrotech and chemical industries, and has products in machine learning and artificial intelligence that Walt Woltosz has been and continues to seek funding for. From the just completed CC:

Question: What is the status of monetizing the software in the MRI and missile guidance markets?

Well, we continue to probe different DoD agencies. We write white papers and submit them and typically the way these agencies work. They either have a broad agency announcement, BAA, they call it, where they got a whole bunch of different things that they’re going to fund over the next months or year. And you try to find a slot to fit into their and contact the people or you just submit a white paper which could be 5 to 10 pages typically describing what it is you think you could give for them and then solicit interest. And so we are doing those things. There's nothing public yet, so I probably shouldn't go any further than that, but it is something that I have very keen interest in myself and will stay remaining on a project basis without being paid as an employee just kind of volunteering my time to promote that. I do have the aerospace engineering background and experience with 00 many years experience with proposals and DoD contracts. That’s something that I’m very interested in. The MRI, I’ve worked - we’ve been working. I’m sitting right now in Auburn, Alabama, right next to Auburn University. We have a state-of-the-art MRI facility with both 3T7T for machine and a significant amount of research is done there. And that's where we partnered originally to do the MRI work. We pulled off our folks to work on PKPlus and now on the conversion of GastroPlus to C++ in large part. So our resources on the AI side have been less than what they were, but I intend to try to step up and support that area going forward. I think it's the scenario where the time still good to get in. Lot of startups as I mentioned are trying to get in now. We have a significant amount of experience. We got the best-in-class AI engine for the pharmaceutical and the types of predictions that we do for molecular properties. That stands down and that's not us saying that’s a comparison studies. So we need to not just sit on our laurels, we need to make sure we stay ahead of the game and do what we can to provide this capability not only to pharmaceutical, but other industries."

Acquisition target

Both the biosimulation and CRO sectors have been experiencing heavy merger and acquisition activity as companies see expansion of services offered giving them more opportunity to increase market share. SLP has no debt, almost $8 million in cash in the till and is steadily growing revenue, making it a very attractive target for a large pharma company.

SLP Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts

Recent selloff

A recent SA article by Monocle Research suggesting that SLP was overpriced, combined with an earnings report that seemingly illustrated the overpriced argument with a kicker that management failed to address these arguments when given an opportunity to do so at the conference call resulted in a selloff of about 20%.

SLP data by YCharts

The selloff was just a regression to the mean as the uptrend remains intact, as illustrated in the chart above. There is no reason to panic.

Monocle's main arguments were :

SLP is a low growth company that boosted its earnings by acquiring lower margin CROs.

GastroPlus has peaked out because of the size of its market share.

Two-year-old PKPlus is a bust.

Issuer paid coverage has made nonsensically high price targets while setting the bar low enough for the company to consistently beat.

Insider selling is prevalent and the CEO retired suddenly to be replaced by a questionable dude.

My thoughts on Monocle's conclusions:

SLP bought the CROs in order to become a one-stop shop for taking drugs all the way from molecules to regulatory approval while adding the opportunity to cross sell and further address their potential market. It's true that adding the CROs has dropped the overall margin from the 80s to the 70s, but revenues and earnings have improved and the acquisitions bring new customers to consider what SLP originally offered as well as add new customers to the acquired companies.

GastroPlus has only tapped 20% of its addressable market. The fact that it is the market leader is a plus. Monocle's interpretation that this is a mature product is beyond reasonable comprehension.

Monocle's take on PKPlus is irrational. PKPlus is one of ten modules of GastroPlus as indicated on the SLP website. It has a short history and has not gone through the extensive customizing that GastroPlus has. Its success or failure will take years to decide. The company has several other offerings to grow its revenue stream and should PKPlus fail.... so what?

The issuer paid coverage I don't really understand and agree with Monocle as to why the company does it. On the other hand, there's no way that anyone can set ridiculously high price targets and set the bar low enough to easily beat as Monocle argued that has been conducted. There's no problem here despite Monocle's confusing argument. The paid analyst has been pretty much on the mark on his calls and there's no wide discrepancy between forecast and actual results.

Monocle painted a picture of panic selling by insiders and that the CEO retirement was a shocker and his replacement was a concern. There were only two people selling. One was a disgruntled employee who had been demoted and the other was the recently retired CEO who still owns about a third of the shares. Walt had been reducing his time as CEO over the last four years. There was no surprise exit here. The new CEO was hand picked and endorsed by Walt who still has a major stake in the business. Enough said.

I want to focus on the valuation portion. First, they compared SLP to other software companies, including the likes of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) which is a difficult stretch. Then there was a sum-of-the-parts discussion where forecasts for earnings were used. I wonder where those forecasts came from since the company does not provide that information and they found the paid coverage to be less than accurate. Finally, there was precedent transaction analyses where companies that were not in SLP's league were offered as comparisons... except for the Certara acquisition by EQT (NYSE:EQT). I would give credence to this evaluation, but Monocle failed to realize that EQT took a majority stake in Certara and does not own the company outright, making their calculations less than accurate. Arsenal retained a significant minority position.

It's too bad that SLP didn't address the concerns about PKPlus at the CC, but Walt was ready to go out the door from day to day operations and two division heads were not present at the time. Previous CCs were full of detail and comprehensive, but this one was not. Regardless, PKPlus is not a make it or break it product as Monocle's article described and I don't think anyone at SLP realized that their lack of response or interest in addressing this issue had any relevance. It's really a non-issue after all. Monocle's biggest miscalculation is that GastroPlus has barely tapped its addressable market.

Conclusion

SLP, although smaller, is more similar to Certara than any of the other companies that Monocle offered for comparison. What Certara has in larger size is offset by a larger proportion of lower margin consulting work than SLP. Taking Monocle's calculation and adjusting for a significant position not included in the acquisition results in SLP being currently priced just right or undervalued.

I like the support the company is getting from regulatory agencies, the free cash flow, and steady growth. There's also expansion into Korea and Asian markets, including China, untapped market segments, potential expansion into machine learning and AI and being an acquisition target. Meanwhile, I can accept margins in the 70s instead of the 80s while I wait for market penetration in drug development and expansion into other markets to really explode.

Risks are exaggerated because this is a low float stock. It is subject to greater volatility than higher capitalized stocks. SLP competes in a quickly changing environment where technological advances that change the landscape occur on a regular basis. These are my personal ideas on this stock and do not represent an offer to invest. This article is intended solely for the purpose of sharing my perspective and hopefully initiating comment, discussion and further learning. Please share your opinion and click on FOLLOW if you would like to see follow ups on this stock and other stocks that I follow.

