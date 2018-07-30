Facebook: Second (And Last?) Chance To Buy Sub-$180

This is the second, and perhaps the last, opportunity that investors have to enter a position in Facebook below $180 this year.

As I was researching for my most recently published article on Seeking Alpha, I came to realize that Facebook (FB) appeared to be very undervalued compared to the other major tech stocks. There are clearly two halves in the crowded chart below which I generated for my article on Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), sometimes referred to as the Chinese Facebook due to its dominance in the social media space in its home country.

BABA PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

My intention for the comparison in the growth in P/S ratio was to highlight the fact that while investors have rewarded several major U.S. tech stocks with higher price-to-sales ratio over the current three-year period, the market has treated the Chinese counterparts (Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), and Tencent) quite differently. Of course, the P/S ratio is not meant to be the only way to study valuation, but it has been argued to be a 'clean' metric especially useful for comparing tech companies with negative or patchy profitability.

Facebook's Sales Growth And Profitability Have Not Been As Recognized By The Market As The Other Tech Stocks

In the case of Facebook, you might have guessed that the price is the culprit in its declining P/S ratio. You are absolutely right and Facebook is crushing it when it comes to sales growth. Up 204 percent in the past three years, Facebook has grown its revenue on a trailing twelve-month basis twice as fast as the headline-hogging duo, Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX). Net income-wise, Amazon has shown phenomenal growth, though that's largely due to the small base effect. Facebook's 574 percent increase in net income is still ahead of the rest of the pack which includes Netflix and Microsoft (MSFT).

MSFT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

For readers arguing the use of EBITDA and free cash flow as the more appropriate metrics to compare, you would be pleased to know that Facebook is again way ahead of the rest in terms of EBITDA growth at 323 percent higher than three years ago. Free cash flow has increased 157 percent over the same period. In contrast, Amazon, the runner-up in the comparison delivered an impressive but inferior 193 percent rise in EBITDA as well as a lower increase of 46.7 percent in free cash flow.

MSFT EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Facebook's Stock Plunge Is Puzzling Given Its Relatively Low Valuation

The disappointment over Facebook's second-quarter results was puzzling given that its valuation wasn't exactly rich to begin with. Its PEG on a forward basis is only 0.65, higher than Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), but substantially lower than Netflix. Its Price-to-free-cash-flow (P/FCF) and EV/EBITDA ratios are also at the low end of ranges. I can easily understand the plunge on Thursday if Facebook was priced like Netflix, but it wasn't.

July 27, 2018 P/FCF EV/EBITDA PEG (Forward) Facebook 29.2 16.8 0.65 Microsoft 25.9 16.2 0.25 Alphabet 41.6 20.2 0.18 Netflix n/a 118.5 1.16 Amazon 114.1 40.5 0.59

Could Analysts Be Too Conservative?

Downgrades came in fast and furious, with the consensus price target now falling to $207 per share. Despite already declining a hefty 19 percent on Thursday, the upside currently is still just a similar 19 percent. With more downward revisions expected in the next couple of days, the gap could narrow further. Nevertheless, looking at how frequent analysts have to revise the price targets on the way up in the past, it just shows that analysts have been consistently lagging behind in their appreciation of Facebook's prospects. Why should we now believe that the so-called prevailing one-year price target would not again be surpassed before the end of the full-year period?

FB data by YCharts

What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger

In March, I still remember vividly that there was a spate of bearish articles on Seeking Alpha spelling the inevitable demise of Facebook following the revelation of the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. While there were also several articles written in support of Facebook's longer-term prospects, those were drowned by the flood of negative headlines from various other sites. Investors' confidence continued to be shaken as the stock hit a 52-week low below $150.

On April 4, in response to a question from Kurt Wagner, a business and tech journalist from Recode, founder Mark Zuckerberg replied that he didn't think there had been "any meaningful impact" the company had observed regarding "actual change in usage from users or change in ad buys from advertisers over the past couple of weeks" as a result of the #deletefacebook movement. As investors and analysts began to take Mark's comments at face value and believed Facebook had emerged from the scandals relatively unscathed, the stock's fortune took a reversal and climbed for the next three months. Facebook eventually even established a new 52-week high at $218.62 just before the steep fall on Thursday.

The media went into overdrive, churning out headlines emphasizing the fact that Facebook had suffered the single largest one-day loss of any public company in history. The sell-down was attributed to revenue growth that was below consensus estimates and the guidance for possible deceleration for the rest of the year. Nevertheless, reading the comments in a number of articles post-results, it appeared that some investors have mistakenly thought Facebook had seen a decline in its revenue and/or profit. In fact, Facebook reported a 42 percent year-on-year increase in revenue (which missed by a mere $120 million) and a 31 percent increase in net income for the second-quarter results. Its EPS of $1.74 even beat consensus estimates by $0.03.

Amid the ongoing regulatory scrutiny as federal investigations broadened over data and privacy, a Wall Street Journal article questioned if the first notable decline in users in the U.S. and Europe at Facebook last quarter was "a blip or the start of a sustained downturn". I suspected that as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into force, some users might be put off by the conscious effort to consent to a new set of privacy rules before their continued use of Facebook. They might have decided to stop using Facebook altogether or simply procrastinated.

The initial onset of the Cambridge Analytica scandal could also have triggered a wave of user abandonment. What could be the next significant catalyst for another wave? On the other hand, it could also be possible that users who left Facebook experienced withdrawal symptoms. They might have to reluctantly return to the platform if they wish to stay connected with their friends or have a convenient avenue to keep updated on the happenings at myriad organizations through their Facebook Page and subscribe to alerts.

Thus, to conclude that a decline in users in a quarter is the beginning of a trend is perhaps premature. In any case, a small decline is not going to chase advertisers away due to the lack of credible alternatives. Facebook revealed that its platforms attracted 2.5 billion unique individuals each month. This level of reach is not easily matched by any social media upstarts.

Furthermore, Facebook investors seemed to be rather absent-minded. It was only last month when the market players cheered Bloomberg's estimation of Instagram's valuation at more than $100 billion. A few days before the bullish take from Bloomberg, the Facebook unit announced that Instagram had hit a billion monthly active users ("MAUs"), doubling from last September. Then again, shareholders need only a gentle reminder as to how relatively untapped WhatsApp and Messenger are in terms of revenue generation (monetization) for the parent company. That is about to change, as indicated by Zuckerberg in the latest earnings call.

We've been testing payments on WhatsApp in India, and it gives people a really simple way to send money to each other and contribute to greater financial inclusion. And of the people who have tested this, feedback and usage have been very strong. All signs point to a lot of people wanting to use this when the government gives us the green light. And in the meantime, we've broadened our focus to building this for other countries so we can give more people this ability faster. Over the next five years, we're focused on building out the business ecosystem around messaging on WhatsApp and Messenger.- Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman and CEO, Facebook (Q2 2018 results earnings conference call, emphasis mine)

We can also interpret the departures of WhatsApp founders as a prelude to the enhanced monetization of the popular messaging app. Jan Koum and Brian Acton elected to exit Facebook before the vesting of the final batch of their shares worth a combined $1.3 billion. The pair has been known to possess "wildly divergent philosophies around monetization" with the executives at Facebook. While the lowering of the projection of its operating margins has also spooked the market, if its revenue can grow meaningfully beyond the troubled 2018, the profitability in absolute number could still be highly attractive for growth investors.

Investor Takeaway

Facebook suffered a steep fall in its share price on Thursday, ignominiously earning the company the record for the single largest one-day loss of any public company in history. The disappointment over Facebook's second-quarter results was puzzling given that its valuation wasn't exactly rich to begin with.

Nevertheless, as the saying goes, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger". It is possible that Facebook emerges stronger from the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the heightened regulatory scrutiny. While it might take beyond 2018, the eventual successful ramp-up in the monetization of Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger could more than offset any decline in the core Facebook.

The stock's multi-year uptrend remains intact despite Thursday's plunge. RSI is nearing oversold levels. This is the second, and perhaps the last, opportunity that investors have to enter a position in Facebook below $180 this year. Technically, it could get ugly if the stock breaks the support, but for the fundamental reasons mentioned above, I am willing to buy this 'dip'.

Source: Drawings by ALT Perspective, chart generated from Yahoo Finance

What's your take? Do you think that this is the last chance to enter a position at Facebook below $180? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If you would like a refreshing take on stocks that you own or are interested in, try looking here. Besides US companies, I cover a number of Asian stocks as well. If you wish to be informed of my new ideas on Seeking Alpha via email so that you have time to read them before the articles get locked behind a paywall 10 days from publication, please select "Receive email alerts" when accessing on a desktop computer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in Facebook over the next 72 hours.