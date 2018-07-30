Valero Energy Surprises With A Solid Q2 Earnings Beat

Refiners' share prices jumped last week after Valero Energy (VLO) reported Q2 earnings that managed to beat the consensus estimates on both lines. While neither beat was especially large (Q2 EPS came in at $2.15, beating the consensus by $0.17; Q2 revenue came in at $31 billion, up 39% YoY and beating the consensus by $4.4 billion), investor sentiment in the refining sector had soured during July as crack spreads lost some of their earlier strength. Valero's share price climbed by almost 10% last week as its earnings report was released (see figure), reflecting both its performance during Q2 as well as an outlook that was better than investors had expected as recently as the beginning of the week.

VLO Price data by YCharts

As with most merchant refiners, Valero's share price has gained a very large amount of ground since Hurricane Harvey knocked much of the Gulf Coast's refining capacity offline late last August. As a refiner with Gulf Coast capacity itself, however, the company's share price did not really start to gain steam until Q4 2017 when rebounding U.S. crude production on a higher global price caused the Brent-WTI crude price differential to reemerge (see figure). The near-tripling of the Brent-WTI spread in Q2 2018 compared to Q2 2017 was largely repeated across the reference price differentials reported by Valero in its Q2 earnings report.

The company's widespread geographic footprint did work against it to the extent that not all of the reported price differentials improved for the company, particularly gasoline in the coastal regions. A major improvement in the Mid-Continent region, where Valero's adjusted refining operating income per barrel of throughput more than doubled from $4.03 to $8.98 YoY, helped to cause the consolidated result to improve from $3.44 to $5.34 over the same period, however. The refining segment's resulting $463 million YoY increase to its operating income in turn explained almost all of the company's $393 million YoY increase to consolidated operating income. The ethanol and VLP segments recorded much smaller improvements of $12 million apiece over the same period.

The refining segment also benefited from a steep reduction in the company's compliance costs with the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2]. As a refiner Valero is required to blend specific volumes of biofuels, mostly ethanol, with its refined fuels every year. Interestingly, given that Valero is one of the country's largest ethanol producers, it does not own sufficient ethanol blending capacity to meets its annual blending requirement. As with many merchant refiners it has instead purchased Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN], as the tradable compliance commodity credits under the mandate are known, in sufficient numbers to meet its obligation. This practice became very expensive after 2012 as RIN prices surged when the annual ethanol blending volume exceeded 10 vol% of U.S. gasoline consumption. Valero's annual RIN expenditures steadily increased in response until they nearly surpassed $1 billion last year.

RIN prices have collapsed in recent months as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which oversees the biofuels mandate, has taken steps to weaken it (see figure). This caused Valero's RIN expenditures in the most recent quarter to fall by nearly half YoY to $131 million. The RIN price decline has also caused the company's estimated RIN expenditures in 2018 to also be revised lower, from $800 million at the time of the Q4 2017 earnings call to $550 million at the time of the Q1 2018 earnings call. While management stated during the Q2 earnings call that it continues to expect its total RIN expenditure for the year to be between $500 million and $600 million, I will be surprised if this is not revised lower later in the year given that the average weighted RIN price (a measure that weights the prices of each RIN price category according to that category's required blending volume for the year) in Q2 2018 was 49% lower than that of Q2 2017.

Source: EcoEngineers (2018).

The ethanol segment struggled in the latest quarter, reflecting continued poor conditions across the U.S. ethanol sector despite the presence of higher gasoline prices and lower corn prices compared to Q2 2017 (see figure). As I have written before, weakening domestic demand and reduced U.S. ethanol export expectations have caused ethanol prices to diverge from gasoline prices in a way that has been unfavorable for the ethanol crush spread. This was reflected in Valero's own Q2 price data in the form of a New York Harbor crush of only $0.17/gallon compared to $0.26/gallon in Q2 2017. While the ethanol segment's operating income improved by 39% YoY, this was largely due to a 6% increase in the company's ethanol production volume and higher DDGS prices over the same period. (DDGS prices are not reflected in the crush spread, which primarily accounts for corn and ethanol prices.)

CORN data by YCharts

Finally, Valero's management indicated during the Q2 earnings call that the company's outlook continues to be favorable (a sentiment supported by the 14% YoY increase to the quarterly dividend), although the specific aspects of that outlook vary even by individual fuels, let alone operating segments. Diesel fuel was an important contributor to Valero's Q2 earnings beat and YoY earnings increase due to low U.S. inventories and high demand, both domestically and via exports. Management indicated that U.S. diesel fuel inventories still have yet to return to pre-Hurricane Harvey levels. Nor does management expect them to be fully replenished anytime soon given scheduled turnarounds in Q3 and increased heating oil demand in Q4. Gasoline is expected to counter this to an extent, with the fall-off in demand that occurs after Labor Day offsetting reduced production resulting from the turnarounds. While management did not offer an outlook for ethanol, investors should not expect much of an improvement in demand so long as the Trump administration pursues trade restrictions with major ethanol importers while also weakening the U.S. biofuels mandate.

Valero Energy continues to offer investors one of the most diversified positions in the merchant refining sector, with exposure to both multiple U.S. geographic regions and fuels (both fossil and renewable). While this exposure has limited Valero's upside over the last year compared to more specialized merchant refiners, its Q2 earnings also showed that it is not a major headwind in the current favorable operating environment (while also providing downside protection should conditions deteriorate). Q2 2018 was a very good quarter for the company, notwithstanding very recent weakness in refining crack spreads.

