Alkermes - 2018 Shaping Into Excellent Year

Alkermes (ALKS) recently reported Q2, 2018 earnings. With solid revenues and significant near term catalysts, 2018 is turning into an excellent year. This article explores Alkermes' investment merits.

Alkermes' Vivitrol generates solid increasing revenues.

Alkermes' Vivitrol is an oldie having garnered FDA approval for relapse in opioid dependence back in 2010. Alkermes generated $62.7 million from Vivitrol in Q1, 2018; per its Q2, 2018 report, net sales jumped 15% to $76.2 million.

Slide 7 (below) from Alkermes Q2, 2018 slide deck shows that Vivitrol sales growth is continuing on a sustained basis but that the current quarter's growth

reflects increase from a lower base. Nonetheless, 2018 net sales are expected in the healthy range of $300-$330 million. Per Alkermes' Q4, 2017 10-K (p. 56), Vivitrol's earlier:

... product sales, net for VIVITROL were $269.3 million, $209.0 million and $144.4 million in 2017, 2016 and 2015, respectively.

If it should hit a $315 million midpoint in sales for 2018 its annual increases should be 45% from 2015 to 2016, then 28% from 2016 to 2017, then 17% for 2018.

Alkermes' Aristada franchise is also growing nicely.

Alkermes' first Aristada FDA approval came in October of 2015. Initial approval was for injection of an extended release formulation of Aristada administered by health care professionals to adults with schizophrenia every four to six weeks. Subsequently, Alkermes received two additional FDA approvals, all as shown below:

During Alkermes Q1, 2018 earnings CC, prior to its July 2018 approval, Alkermes reported net Aristada sales of $29.2 million. COO Robinson revealed its pre-approval launch plans for Aristada Initio as follows:

...launch of the new ARISTADA initiation product is an exciting opportunity to address unmet patient needs and further grow the ARISTADA product family. This new formulation is designed to enable simple initiation of ARISTADA without the need for three weeks of oral supplementation.

Forward to Alkermes Q2, 2018 earnings CC where CFO Frates reported as follows on its Aristada franchise:

We saw net sales of $33.6 million in the second quarter, an increase of 48% compared to the same period in the prior year and 15% growth sequentially. Gross to net adjustments for ARISTADA were 43% for the quarter, and we expect this number will go up slightly to approximately 45% throughout the second half of the year as volume in the largest Medicaid accounts increases. Today we're reiterating our expectations of net sales to be in the range of $140 million to $160 million for ARISTADA for 2018.

Alkermes' quarterly Aristada sales chart shows nice advances as follows:

Manufacturing and royalties provide substantial additional revenues.

Alkermes benefits from a rich trove of collaboration agreements that provide it with nice recurring revenues. Alkermes' Q2, 2018 10-Q (p. 11) describes these:

The Company has entered into collaboration agreements with pharmaceutical companies including Janssen (JNJ) for INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION and INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA as well as RISPERDAL CONSTA; Acorda (ACOR) for AMPYRA/FAMPYRA; AstraZeneca for BYDUREON; and Biogen (BIIB) for BIIB098 (formerly ALKS 8700). Substantially all of the products developed under the Company’s collaborative arrangements, except for BIIB098, are currently being marketed as approved products, for which the Company receives payments for manufacturing services and/or royalties on net product sales. [ticker symbols added]

It goes on to list the following 3 and 6 month revenues that it recorded from these agreements:

During its Q2, 2018 earnings CC, CFO Frates advised of significant expected slowdown in AMPYRA/FAMPYRA revenues. The midpoint of his 2018 expected revenues, $45 million, is actually less than the six month total shown on the 10-Q. It appears safe to say Alkermes expects that generic competition will effectively kneecap this as a future revenue contributor.

Upcoming catalysts round out a favorable profile for Alkermes.

Alkermes has a pipeline of important CNS therapies replete with near term catalysts, as shown by the following graphic from its website.

The following slide, from Alkermes Q2, 2018 earnings slide deck, sets out the news flow expected from its products and its pipeline for 2018:

ALKS 5461 therapy for major depressive disorder stands as a potential bell ringer. With an advisory committee meeting set for November 1, 2018, followed by a PDUFA date the following January, ALKS 5461 is sure to impact share price over the balance of 2018 and beyond.

CEO Pops addressed Alkermes' ALKS 5461 in considerable detail during his Q2, 2018 earnings presentation. He assessed the available data on this therapy as follows:

The strength of the ALKS 5461 program rests on the totality of the data. Important new data on the long-term safety, tolerability, and durability of antidepressant effect of ALKS 5461 were recently presented at APA and ASCP. Data from our long-term open label extension study demonstrated durable antidepressant effect with clinical improvement that progressed over a prolonged period of time and was then sustained. In the study ALKS 5461 was generally well-tolerated and demonstrated an AE profile consistent with that seen in the placebo-controlled studies. You will continue to see additional publications throughout the course of the year, including manuscripts on the pivotal efficacy studies and the data we've collected that more fully characterize ALKS 5461's safety profile and low risk of abuse potential.

His presentation is somewhat ambivalent about the market opportunity presented by ALKS 5461 should it be accepted by the FDA. On the one hand he touts it for its novel mechanistic pathway. He notes that there are five million whose needs are not satisfied by existing therapies. However, rather than waxing eloquent about how it is a potential blockbuster, he allows no more than the following understated assessment:

...novel treatment approaches are needed, and ALKS 5461 could be an important new option for patients and for healthcare providers.

Come on man, you can be more enthusiastic than that. With estimates of sales for ALKS 5461 ranging north from $700 million, Alkermes' CEO suffers from an enthusiasm deficit.

Conclusion

Alkermes' ingredients for success are falling nicely into place. The company's revenue profile is encouraging. It is a way from being a slam dunk however. Alkermes is spending heavily to pave the way for its therapies, both those which are approved and those in development.

While Alkermes generated a healthy ~$304 million in revenues for Q2, 2018, its Q2, 2018 10-Q (p. 6) reveals revenues fell ~$32 thousand short of its overall expenses.

Nonetheless, Alkermes managed to end the quarter with $561 million cash and investments compared to the $541 million with which it started the quarter. The difference was primarily attributable to a $50 million milestone from Biogen on its BIIB098.

In its Q2, 2018 earnings slide deck, Alkermes set out the following as its financial expectations for 2018:

Clearly, Alkermes is on the threshold of reaching positive cash flow. It has multiple levers which can compel it forward in 2019: these include FDA approval of ALKS5464 followed by a successful launch, acceleration in revenues from its ARISTADA OR VIVITROL or its manufacturing royalty programs, milestone payments from Biogen on BIIB098 following FDA approval.

Of course some combination of negatives or delays in any of the foregoing will have the opposite impact.

I have a small, essentially placeholder position in Alkermes. Judging from my review of its recent earnings and prospects it presents an interesting profile.

However, I consider several other comparably situated, from an overall risk perspective, biotechs to have better prospects and more deserving of an allocation of limited funds. These include Geron (GERN); Omeros (OMER) and Ionis (IONS) for the reasons set out in recent articles on Geron, on Omeros and on Ionis as cited.

I will be watching to see how this unfolds. Given the right developments I will be adding to my position.

As if Alkermes path will not be difficult enough, this morning's (7/30/18) news brings information of new unwelcome competition for Alkermes' schizophrenia therapies. Today's Seeking Alpha news feed announced that the DA approved Perseris, a long acting injectable for adults with schizophrenia. It will be one of many in a crowded schizophrenia treatment market, as per the following from thepharmaletter:

Although the market for antipsychotic treatments, especially long-acting injectables, is growing, there are a large number of established products; also affordable treatments are easily accessible, comments Jefferies analyst James Vane-Tempest. Long-acting injectable antipsychotics currently available include: Aristada (aripiprazole lauroxil) from Alkermes, Invega Sustenna (paliperidone palmitate) from Johnson & Johnson, Invega Trinza (paliperidone palmitate) from J&J, Risperdal Consta (risperidone) from J&J) and Abilify Maintena (aripiprazole) from Otsuka.

Note that the Alkermes revenues will be at risk both from Aristada, and from the Johnson & Johnson drugs.

Nor is schizophrenia the only source of news of future competition. The MS therapy market, another very crowded field just saw an entrant receive acceptance of a refiled marketing application.

