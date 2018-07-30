Tableau: Valuations Difficult To 'Visualize'

An average DCF-based price of $81 (still expensive at a P/S of 6.9x), may be more reasonable given the company's leadership position in the business intelligence market.

The company’s declining growth and increasing competition in the market do not justify such a lofty multiple.

Tableau's (NYSE:DATA) stock price does not justify the underlying fundamentals. The company’s revenue growth has slowed down considerably and not likely to pick up, given the pricing pressures in DATA’s core markets.

DATA’s growth story revolves around its leadership position in the business intelligence (BI) space and a desktop-cloud hybrid delivery model. The company launched Tableau Prep, a data cleaning and preparation utility, to accelerate growth. DATA’s rationale for launching Prep is twofold – to cater to customers using third-party tools to clean data and, to add more functionality to the erstwhile offerings. The move seems logical and is likely to provide a short-term fillip to the revenues also, given the traction in the existing client base.

For example, Charles Schwab, one of the largest publicly traded financial services firms based on client assets, used to spend hours and hours making sure that their data sources were clean and organized in order to ensure that their analysis was accurate and effective. With Tableau Prep, they've been able to save time and completely reinvent the way they look at data, dramatically shortening the time between data collection and actionable insights.

Source: 1Q18 Earnings Call

Then, can Prep continue to fan demand for DATA’s analytics business in the longer term? To understand the answer, one needs to see it in the context of the size of the data integration (DI) market, the business area for Prep. DATA operates in the global BI market, which is expected to be worth $19 billion in 2018. And despite being a leader in the global BI market, DATA only has a 5% revenue share.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

Source: Gartner

DI is a much smaller market with a total estimated size of $3 billion (vs. $19 billion for BI) and an expected growth rate of 6.3% vs. a growth rate of 7.5% for the BI market. Despite a large number of players in the DI market, Informatica has maintained the leadership position for 12 years!

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

Source: Gartner

Many of the existing players in the DI market already compete with DATA in the BI space. So then can Tableau Prep displace the existing DI providers, because Tableau is a leader in the BI space? If DATA’s revenue share in its core market, competitive intensity in the DI market and the advantage that some of DATA’s competitors have (by way of already having a presence in the DI space) are factors to go by, the chances for competitive displacement-led growth might seem like a mirage. While DATA’s existing customers may readily take up Prep, it is difficult to see how Tableau Prep will be able to invade the existing order of data integration vendors.

The lack of super-normal growth brings into question current valuation. Over the years, DATA’s revenue growth has been slowing down.

Source: DATA Financial Model, Note: Historical numbers have been taken from 10-K filings

Revenue growth is unlikely to reverse beyond F2018 (due to Prep adoption). In the best case, long-term growth should remain 1-2% above the expected market growth rate of 7.5%. When large cloud companies such as Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) (with a P/S of 8.5x and revenue growth rate of over 20%) are in the overvalued territory, how can one justify such valuations for DATA? It may be better to look at the intrinsic value of the company using a DCF approach. The following financials were used for the valuation model:

(All numbers in $ mn) 2017 2018e 2019e 2020e 2021e 2022e Revenue 877 968 1,047 1,144 1,243 1,355 Gross profit (non-GAAP) 775 845 903 976 1,057 1,152 Operating profit (non-GAAP) 19 -24 25 83 152 232 FCF 165 140 189 258 338 436

Source: DATA Financial Model, Note: Historical numbers have been taken from 10-K filings

The cost of capital for DATA comes out at a rather high 15.3%. This high cost of capital is due to the company’s high beta (1.47) and zero debt position. This leads to larger discounting factors, which in turn depresses the stock price. We thus look at a range of values for the cost of capital.

Source: DATA Financial Model, Note: Historical numbers have been taken from 10-K filings

The best case here is if the company’s cost of capital were to be 8% vs. the current 15%. Even in this case, it is difficult to expect a terminal growth rate of anything beyond 3%. The maximum price comes out to be $112, again at an unjustifiable P/S of more than 10x.

The average price of $81 (average $112 and $50), is more reasonable. Although a P/S of 6.9x is not cheap, DATA’s leadership position in the BI space is likely to keep it expensive.

The risks to this thesis on DATA are:

Potential M&A: Speculations about Tableau getting acquired have been going on for long. The list of potential suitors ranges from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Salesforce. In the event of this speculation materialising, DATA's stock can move up significantly.

DATA is likely to be quite successful in driving Tableau Prep sales in its existing customer base. However, the real test of Prep's success would be if it can meaningfully win against existing DI players in a non-captive customer base. Not only will this help revenue growth, but also keep DATA's stock price at elevated valuations.

Plausible acquisitions by DATA to sustain growth: In the wake of organic growth slowing down, DATA may consider inorganic growth. DATA has acquired companies in the past and may continue to do so to alter the revenue growth trajectory.

Given the overall market growth rates of 7%, DATA’s performance is not bad. However, the market expectations of a miracle seem to have pushed valuations to an unreasonably high level. Given the likelihood of a 30%+ decline, it would be best to stay away from the stock.

PS: DATA Financial Model available on request

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.