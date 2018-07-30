FMC: Diversified With A Great Upside That Provides Lithium For A Hungry World

The DuPont acquisition proves to be a profitable diversified revenue stream that contributes to share value in combination with the company's lithium segment.

China is a major buyer of FMC high grade lithium hydroxide to feed its planned long-term development of electric vehicles. Lithium profitability doubled as the price increased by 30%.

Excellent Q1 revenues and earnings bolster both sectors of this diversified company.

Final Article in the lithium series

As a four part series, this is the final article about lithium.

The three preceding articles featured,

This final article is about FMC Corporation (FMC), a major player.

Collectively these three dominate the bulk of the world's lithium reserves feeding the lithium needs of a demanding hungry world. They drive the ongoing paradigm shift from direct fossil fuel power to electric power and are in the best position to benefit with mass production of electric vehicles and electrically powered systems.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified company with two separate revenue streams. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides.

The FMC Lithium segment manufactures high grade lithium for industrial uses including: batteries, polymers, pharmaceuticals, greases, lubricants, glass, and ceramics.

Though small compared to the Agricultural Solutions segment, overall it is relatively large and considered the world's fourth largest lithium producer.

Livent Spinoff

To differentiate between segments, on January 26, 2018, FMC named its lithium business Livent Corporation.

Pierre Brondeau, FMC Corporation CEO and chairman announced,

"Today marks another major step in our progress to create two stand-alone leading public companies. As an independent company, Livent will have the freedom and ability to chart its own course and business strategy."

The FMC lithium segment has been a leading producer of lithium compounds for 40 years. Livent Corporation can now stand and grow as an independent company with a broad portfolio of products for electric vehicles and other energy storage applications.

Although details of the spin off are fuzzy at present, the Livent Corporation and its future IPO are tentatively slated for October, 2018. FMC shareholders at that time will receive Livent shares commensurate with a yet to be determined formula. This is a very interesting split and may offer the potential for greater growth and further expansion of a large new U.S. publicly traded lithium producer.

Three Year Growth Pattern Peaks

Source: Big Charts

The three year weekly chart pattern for FMC rose until January, 2018 when it peaked and then bottomed out in April. The stochastic went into a lengthy oversold condition for nearly 5 months before peaking and falling back to a midpoint distribution of company shares. This pattern was unlike the S&P 500 that flattened.

Short Fall Surprise And Recovery

Many investors are still shaken by this development which also affected other major lithium producers like ALB and SQM. There is speculation that analysts at Morgan Stanley erred by concluding that global supplies of lithium had exceeded global demand and followed that by downgrading the whole sector. It is note worthy that Morgan Stanley failed to account for battery storage in their calculations.

Did Morgan Stanley get it wrong?

Matt McCall, editor of MoneyWire stated,

"With all due respect to the analysts at Morgan Stanley, this prediction has little merit — if any at all. Again, there is no question that there will be increasing supplies of lithium in the coming years, but the odds of it being able to keep up with very high demand as more EVs hit the road are low."

The author also concurs with the above. In retrospect, the incident provided an excellent buying opportunity in April when FMC shares were in the low $70 range.

Earnings Surprise Casts Doubt

FMC began to recover and peaked again in May before beginning a consolidation pattern.

First quarter financial results solidly beat expectations resulting in an 8% increase in share value during the two days following the earnings report. This was the third consecutive quarterly increase in earnings.

Total FMC revenue increased 103% year over year to $1.21 billion. This beat Wall Street expectations for adjusted revenue of $1.15 billion

The Agricultural segment increased revenue by 108.9% year over year. Revenues from lithium rose 57% year over year.

Q1 earnings came in at $1.96 which was above consensus expectations of $1.63. Full year 2018 earnings guidance has been revised to an adjusted EPS of $5.90 to $6.20. This expectation is 123% above the 2017 results. A key will be Q2 2018 financial results for FMC which are due August 1.

Profitable Diversification

For the investor, please note that the lithium segment, though profitable, represents only 8.5% of FMC's total revenue and 12.4% of total accrued earnings. The primary segment of the company is the agricultural chemicals play.

The DuPont acquisition of the crop protection business by FMC actually diluted the earnings derived from lithium by increasing revenue from the chemicals segment, a separate and highly profitable revenue stream for investors ear marked by a generation of strong integrated global demand. This acquisition is significant in making FMC the fifth largest company of its kind with yearly world revenue estimated at $3.8 billion.

Expected Upbeat Company Results

Recent profitability resulted from the export of high quality lithium hydroxide to China, a country desperate to acquire lithium to produce millions of electric vehicles. This expansion doubled lithium profitability by increasing the price by 30%. As an independent company, Livent can be expected to continue in a leading position and easily be evaluated on its own merits.

A summary company statement reports:

"Higher year-over-year prices on all product categories, higher volume from debottlenecking projects in Argentina, lower operating costs and lithium hydroxide expansion in China were the major contributors to growth."

A key factor and growth driver is the continued increasing imbalance with greater lithium demand exceeding available supply. This is expected to be a long-term growth prospect extending well into 2025, which was stressed in article one of the series.

Analyst Upgrades And Price Targets

Apparently many analysts have changed their tune about lithium. As of today, July 28, Yahoo Finance reports five upgrades.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Price Targets

A current price target of 104.78 for FMC after the close of 88.60 on July 27th represents an expectation of a 15.4% price increase.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Recommendation Trends And Ratings

Based on the data below, the trend supports a buy recommendation.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Take Away

IMO, timing for a buy is propitious.

A decline in price is unlikely to recur from fear of an oversupply of lithium.

Combined excellent revenue and earnings for Q1 with the prospect for a solid upcoming Q2 would be a considerable catalyst for a share value breakout toward the $100 price point.

The stock has climbed 17.5% since the most recent low.

It is 4% below a 92.40 resistance point.

A majority of analysts rate the stock a buy or strong buy.

The stock pays a $0.66 cent dividend.

The paradigm shift to battery powered devices is a long-term prospect that can only grow with time as will the demand for lithium. This is still a ground floor investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FMC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author Disclosure: The information and data that comprise this article came from external sources that I consider reliable, but they were not independently verified for accuracy. Points of view are my considered opinions, not investment advice. I bear no responsibility for investment decisions you decide to make.