Buy eBay: An E-Commerce Stock Available At A Cheap Valuation

eBay (EBAY) is a storied internet company that pioneered e-commerce. The company has lost ground as an e-commerce leader but still benefits from the booming growth in the category. eBay is making significant investments in its platform to compete with the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Etsy (ETSY). However, investors have punished eBay’s stagnating revenue growth with a depressed valuation multiple. If the investments eBay is making pay-off in the form of re-accelerated revenue growth, investors could re-rate the company resulting in a much higher stock price.

eBay Business Overview

eBay was a pioneering e-commerce platform. Founded in 1995, the company capitalized on the dot-com bubble when by going public in 1998. 20 years later, eBay is still one of the largest E-Commerce platforms in the world with total revenue of over $10 billion and $23.6 billion in gross merchandise volume ("GMV") listed on its website.

In recent years, eBay has seen its prominence decline and growth slow as competitors have taken share of the rapidly growing-commerce market. Most notably, Amazon has become the leading e-commerce platform for both business to consumer ("B2C") and 3rd party marketplace listings. However, smaller competitors such as Etsy and many private companies have carved out niches in every major category and customer type.

As highlighted in the table below from eBay’s investor presentation, gross merchandise volume has grown at a mid-single-digit rate which has lagged the double-digit growth in overall e-commerce.

Source: EBAY Q2 2018 Investor Presentation.

In response to declining market share, eBay has announced initiatives in structured data, machine learning, and its mobile platform in order to improve the customer experience and user engagement.

eBay’s structured data initiative involves standardizing listings pages, providing more organized catalogs of what is listed, and optimizing the relevance of each page to what shoppers are looking for. By standardizing each page and providing more useful data, shopper conversion rates will improve and the platform will be more competitive to other platforms that are already doing a great job. The structured data initiative is also aimed at improving eBay’s search engine optimization (“SEO”) which would cause eBay pages to show up more prominently on search engines such as Google. The structured data initiative is a multi-year re-platforming effort that is in the second year of its implementation.

The bottom line is that eBay is re-investing in its marketplace platform. The company is not sitting idle while Amazon and others continue to innovate and grow. The results of these investment initiative are still to be determined.

Outside of eBay’s core e-commerce marketplace, the company has two other segments: StubHub and Classifieds.

StubHub is the largest secondary ticket marketplace for live events in the US. StubHub allows users to buy and sell tickets for live events and eBay takes a cut of each transaction (similar business model to the marketplace). This business was acquired by eBay in 2007 and has grown significantly since. In the last 12 months StubHub generated $1.0 billion in revenue and currently has $1.0 billion in listed GMV. However, after years of very strong financial performance, revenue growth has slowed. The company has attributed the slowdown to a soft events environment, but it is undeniable that the business is maturing as well.

Source: EBAY Q2 2018 Investor Presentation.

eBay’s Classifieds business is a collection of online brands including Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Markplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others which list ads for a fee (similar to Craigslist). Through these platforms, eBay lists classifieds in more than 1,500 cities around the world. The Classifieds segment has been a highlight for the company and has posted strong double digit revenue growth figures in recent quarters. However, Classifieds and StubHub, despite both being highlights for the company, together account for less than 25% of total revenue and thus are not the commanding drivers for the company’s results.

Financial Performance

eBay has grown its revenue at a healthy high-single-digit rate. Although the company’s growth has lagged the overall e-commerce industry, it has managed to grow profitably and generate strong free cash flow.

In recent years, the company’s operating margin has decline as a result of increased investments in its platform. eBay has managed to keep its general and administrative expenses stable to down as a percentage of revenue. However, marketing expenses and product development expenses have risen as eBay has had to spend more money to keep up with its competition.

Free cash flow ("FCF") trends have been negative in the form of lower FCF margin and lower absolute FCF dollars. However, if eBay’s massive investments in its platform result in long-term growth, the company should see FCF benefits for many years in the future. The lower FCF is primarily driven by lower operating profits as capex has remained stable.

While operating earnings have been a sore spot for investors in recent years, capital allocation has been a highlight. The company has repurchased over $14 billion in stock over the past 5 years alone. To put this into perspective, eBay’s market cap today is $33 billion. These share repurchases were made at attractive valuations and have not resulted in taking out a lot of debt at high interest rates. eBay had net debt of $600 million at the end of the last quarter. On average eBay pays an interest rate of less than 4% on its outstanding debt. This capital allocation has significantly advantaged shareholders.

eBay's Valuation

eBay’s stock trades at an EV / Forward EBIT multiple of 12.8x. This is a very attractive multiple in the current market and simply isn’t comparable to other e-commerce companies which trade at nosebleed multiples relative to their profitability. Because most e-commerce companies are unprofitable or barely profitable, it makes more sense to compare their revenue multiples. eBay trades for 3.5x its current EV / forward revenue compared to 7.4x the median e-commerce peer. However, on average, eBay’s peers are growing their top-lines at much faster double-digit rates.

eBay’s revenue growth is roughly in-line with the average S&P 500 company although eBay is much more profitable. Despite this, eBay even trades at a 13% discount to the S&P 500 on an EV / forward EBIT basis. This seems overly pessimistic. In my opinion, eBay should trade at least in-line with the S&P 500 if not at a premium to it. eBay could see its stock price rise by over 13% if investors were to re-rate eBay with a multiple in-line with the index. Investors will further benefit as eBay continues to repurchase more shares.

A more bullish scenario would be if eBay’s re-platforming initiatives were to result in a re-acceleration of revenue growth and investors decided to value eBay more like an e-commerce company. If that were to happen, eBay shareholders could see significant upside.

Key Investment Risks

eBay’s investments do not result in a more competitive platform. eBay has made a massive bet on re-platforming which has resulted in significantly lowered operating margins and free cash flow. If these investments do not result in an acceleration in sales growth, the return on investment will be fairly low and investors may not re-rate eBay with a higher valuation multiple.

E-commerce industry growth slows. eBay has been able to post growing revenues because the overall e-commerce industry has been growing at double-digit rates. If e-commerce growth stagnates to single-digit territory, eBay may see anemic low-single digit revenue growth rates or even revenue declines.

Cyber security breach. Cyber security issues are a major risk for on-line platforms. A breach could result in a tarnished reputation, lawsuits, and damage to the on-line platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.