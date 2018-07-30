HNI Corporation Had A Solid Quarter But Still Doesn't Deserve Its Premium

The stock trades at a steeper premium than usual to competitors, even though HNI has some of the worst profit margins and growth rates among peers.

HNI Corporation (HNI) is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. Shares are trading ~13% higher after the company reported Q2 results the other day that were better than expected. Q2 was a solid quarter but not a great one, and now HNI trades at an even steeper premium to peers than usual. HNI’s premium valuation doesn’t make sense, and investors should avoid the stock.

Business Description

HNI operates in two segments: office furniture (76% of FY17 revenues) and hearth products (24% of revenues). Office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, and tables. These products are sold primarily through a national system of independent dealers, wholesalers, and office product distributors but also directly to end-user customers and federal, state, and local governments. Hearth products include a full array of gas, wood, and pellet burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. These products are sold through a national system of independent dealers and distributors, as well as Corporation-owned distribution and retail outlets.

Q2 Review and Valuation

Strong demand growth was the highlight in Q2. Revenues increased 5.7% to $543.61M, beating estimates by $18.61M, and this included the net impact of divestitures in the office furniture segment, which negatively impacted revenues by $13.2M. Sales increased 8.4% on an organic basis (compared to a decrease of 4.1% in the prior year period), and both the office furniture (7.8%) and hearth (10.8%) segments posted strong growth.

This was a solid improvement, but it wasn’t anything above and beyond competitors. Herman Miller (MLHR) and Knoll (KNL) had organic sales growth of 7.1% and 15.5% respectively in the latest quarter (compared to 3% and -9.8% in the prior year period), and this feels like an industry-wide pickup following a down year last year more than anything special from HNI.

Management attributed part of the growth to its initiatives, and they may have helped, but the key point is that HNI isn’t doing anything better or different. Non-GAAP earnings came in at $0.44 (compared to $0.42 in the prior year period), which did beat estimates, but the increase was due to a lower tax rate in the quarter (23.9%) compared to last year’s Q2 (32.8%).

Operating profit actually declined 3.9% on a non-GAAP basis, and management expects the cost headwinds (higher input costs and investments in productivity initiatives) to persist in the near future. As a result, management lowered full year EPS guidance from a range of $2.40 - $2.70 down to $2.35 - $2.55. This shouldn’t worry investors too much: the slower ramp up of cost saving initiatives is a temporary headwind, and investors should benefit in the long run if management executes. But there was nothing from Q2 to validate HNI’s premium valuation to competitors.

HNI now trades at an even larger premium than usual to MLHR, KNL, and Steelcase (SCS). Historically HNI has traded at a slight premium to all these companies (Figure 1), but while peers still trade close to their long-term averages, HNI is trading at the upper limit of its historical EV/EBITDA range.

Figure 1: Historical EV/EBITDA Ratios

Source: Madison Investment Research

HNI’s premium valuation doesn’t make sense. The company’s profit margins are among the lowest in the peer group (Figure 2), as is the company’s organic growth rate over the last three years (Figure 3).

Figure 2: Historical Operating Profit Margins

Source: Madison Investment Research

Figure 3: Organic Sales Growth Rates

Source: Madison Investment Research

If historical data is any indicator, there probably isn’t a lot of margin upside in HNI either. HNI is already the second largest player in the office furniture space after Steelcase, and even if HNI continues to grow organically, industry profit margins aren’t correlated with scale. The level of competition within the industry is a much better predictor of profitability, and competitive pressures have increased in recent years despite a prolonged uptrend in end-market demand. Management’s productivity initiatives may make HNI a little leaner, but you’re probably looking at a maximum of 200 – 250 bps of margin expansion above FY17 levels. Take analyst estimates with a grain of salt, but HNI isn’t expected to grow earnings any faster than competitors over the next 5 years:

Figure 4: Annual EPS Growth Rate Projections

Source: Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

HNI trades at a premium to competitors but has some of the worst profit margins, organic growth rates, and EPS growth projections among peers. Q2 was a solid quarter in terms of order growth, but competitors also posted strong growth in the latest quarter and the company isn’t doing anything special right now. It’s not clear why HNI trades at a premium valuation, and, with a lack of catalysts on the horizon, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where investors could earn any meaningful return at the current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.