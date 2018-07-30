Apple In 2023

When Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reports earnings, it seems the whole world stops to watch. As one of two companies approaching an almost mythical $1 trillion market cap, the company has a lot riding on each earnings release. Some analysts suggest, this is the most boring quarter for the company. Whether this is a "boring" quarter or not, Apple's growth over the next several years is likely to be anything but boring to watch.

Where can the iPhone go from here?

Every quarter, some analyst predicts that the iPhone will become a big problem for Apple, because it is such a critically important factor in the company's revenue and income. There are two pieces to the iPhone puzzle, price and units. On a unit basis, we get a sense that smartphone sales growth won't be what was expected, based on some data from the IDC.

Last year, the IDC came out with a forecast for 2018, saying exciting new features and capabilities could drive smartphone unit growth of 4.5%. By this June, the IDC had significantly tempered its view, now forecasting a 2018 decline of 0.2% in shipments. This is a significant drop in expectations, but what about the iPhone in particular?

The iPhone seems to always run ahead of the competition, and last quarter was no different with unit shipments up 3% annually. Until newer models are introduced later in the year, it seems reasonable to expect that unit growth may continue to track this low single digit rate. This brings us to the second piece of the puzzle, which is price.

Apple has a chance to continue to grow its most important segment, by selling higher margin models. Last quarter showed this strategy being played out, as the average selling price increased 11% annually to $728 per unit. There is every reason to expect this growth in average selling price to continue, as users consider the iPhone X.

I'm sure I'll get some Apple fanboy comments, but love or hate the product, the iPhone X is considered the best iPhone. A quick search for iPhone X reviews shows comments like, "the iPhone X is boldly taking Apple in the right direction" (TechRadar), or "The iPhone X is still king of the Apple smartphone hill" (CNET), and "iPhone X Review: A Breath of Fresh Air" (Digital Trends).

The iPhoneX is also getting some help from wireless carriers. For instance, AT&T has 30-month financing of $34.99 per month. Sprint is offering an 18-mo Flex lease for just $20 per month. Customers are already paying $20 to $35 per month for their existing iPhone 6 or iPhone 7. Getting an iPhone X with its superior features, for about what they pay today has to be an enticing proposition.

With the iPhone X sporting a price of $999, it's reasonable to expect the iPhone average selling price will continue to rise. If units track a little ahead of the industry, and average selling price keeps going up, 60% of Apple's overall revenue should do just fine.

Watching the Watch

In the next several quarters, it seems likely Apple will begin breaking out what should be a big growth driver in the future… the Apple Watch. The IDC expects wearables shipments to grow by over 15% this year, with shipments increasing at 13% per year annually for the next several years.

If we want to get a sense of how important the smartwatch market is becoming, look no further than Fitbit (NYSE: FIT). The company that essentially invented trackers says, it expects smartwatches to make up more than 50% of revenue by the end of 2018. The company's recently released Versa smartwatch is expected to be a big growth driver priced at $199.99.

Fitbit seems to be gaining steam in the smartwatch arena. Canalys research said that 10 million smartwatch units were sold last quarter. The company specifically called out, "stellar" performances by Garmin and Fitbit. This jives with Fitbit announcing it sold over 1 million Versa units between its introduction in April to June 1. Partially due to new competition from companies like Fitbit, Apple's share of the smartwatch market is guessed to have dropped from over 60% late last year, to under 40% today.

(Source: Canalys research)

The good news is Apple has followed this pattern before with the iPhone and the iPad. Both products started segments and held huge market share. Once cheaper competition stepped in, Apple still grew profits at a tremendous rate, but lost market share. Apple is selling millions of Apple Watches, yet this product is still being lumped in with Other Products.

This is common practice for Apple to keep a burgeoning product in "Other" until it becomes a large enough success to warrant a separate category. About 3.5 million Apple Watch models were sold last quarter. With the cheapest Apple Watch Series 1 selling for $249 through Apple's web site, it's likely the company generated at least $870 million in sales from this product alone.

With Watch shipments up 30% year-over-year, this "Other" product is going to deserve its own line item soon. Any guidance or suggestion that Watch sales will be broken out, would be big news, as investors currently must rely on third-party estimates. It seems likely the Apple Watch will continue to outpace the industry and growth of roughly 25% to 30% is what investors should expect.

The 5 Year Plan

Long-term investors watch (pardon the pun) Apple's quarterly performance knowing this will affect the price in the near-term. However, a bigger question is what can Apple accomplish over say the next five years? It seems possible that analysts are being too conservative on the company's growth prospects, and for current or prospective investors, this smells like opportunity.

As a quick comparison, Fitbit expects smartwatch sales to become the majority of the company's revenue by the end of this year. Partially due to innovations in smartwatches and improvements in its trackers, analysts are calling for nearly 28% earnings grow annually over the next five years. If Fitbit can grow this fast based on smartwatches, it seems reasonable to expect that Apple can grow the Apple Watch division by at least this same amount.

This would suggest an almost 30% growth rate from the Apple Watch over the next several years. Apple's other products division currently represents just 6.5% of overall revenue. If this division keeps producing hits like the Apple Watch, Airpods, etc., investors should expect it to become more important to Apple's overall results.

Apple Services represents 15% of the company's overall revenue, and reported more than 30% revenue growth annually last quarter. If we do some projecting, it seems Apple's top-line could grow faster than analysts currently project. iPhone sales were up 14% last quarter, but let's assume this division produces slower growth of say 10% annually over the next five years. Let's further assume iPad and Mac hold their ground, and Services and Other Products continue to be the growth drivers. Five years from now, we can see the Apple's revenue mix would shift dramatically.

By 2023, Apple would get 28% of its revenue from Services and Other Products. Overall revenue growth would increase from 16% last quarter, to just over 18% five years from now. Given the company's massive cash flow generation, and willingness to repurchase shares (i.e. the $100 billion share repurchase program), it's not unlikely that Apple's EPS growth would track to the higher end of 15% to 20%.

At present, Apple shares sell for a forward P/E of 14, and analysts expect EPS growth in the next five years of just under 13%. However, Apple has beaten estimates each of the last four quarters by an average of 5% per quarter. In addition, in the last 90 days, the company's current year and next year EPS estimates have increased. Analysts are predicting lower growth, Apple beats expectations, which then forces the same analysts to raise their forecasts.

The bottom line is, some investors believe Apple must have huge growth in the iPhone division to be a great opportunity. That is simply not the case. The iPhone division needs to report moderate growth, but it's the company's Services and Other Products that will ultimately drive revenue and earnings in the future. At 14 times projected earnings, Apple continues to be the Rodney Dangerfield of companies. Even at a market cap of over $900 billion, the company doesn't get enough respect.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.