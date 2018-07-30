Nathan's: Too Much Risk, Too Little Reward

Nathan's is expensive, with a P/E of 160. Even if we exclude costs such as debt extinguishment, etc., it's still expensive by historical averages at ~48x.

Nathan's has a book value of $-84.5 million, a number that has worsened every year since 2014.

There may be a few reasons for the decline, including consumer health consciousness, the popularity of cooking shows, the declining birth rate, and price sensitivity.

Nathan's Famous (NATH), as it states in its 10-K, (famously) began as a nickel hot dog stand on Coney Island in 1916.

There are a lot of reviews of hot dogs out there. Bon Appetit did a review a couple of years ago, with Nathan's Famous (NATH) not fairing too poorly (but not getting the top spot, either). Huffpo has a hot dog review up, with Nathan's placing #1. Last year, the NY Times did one too. The dog circled in red is Nathan's (it ranked mid-tier, with a dog from Hebrew National getting the top spot.

Despite consumers becoming more and more health conscious (with young consumers are increasingly willing to pay a premium for healthy foods), and despite being potentially linked to cancer, Americans still eat about 70 hot dogs per person per year. Hot dog consumption has been declining, though, at an increasing rate, as depicted below in the chart titled U.S. population: Consumption of frankfurters and hot dogs from 2011 to 2020:

As the chart depicts, 250.09 million Americans consumed frankfurters and hot dogs in 2017 - a number that is projected to decrease to 237.41 million in 2020. Clearly, a growing number of people are refusing to eat hot dogs. Bloomberg Businessweek reports a few reasons behind the decline, including an increase in health-consciousness amongst consumers; the declining birth rate causing less demand for hot dogs amongst children; the trendiness of cooking shows making exotic meals more popular; and finally, consumer price sensitivity vis-a-vis the rising costs of ingredients. Hot dogs, being relatively cheap, require volume sales. Janet Riley, president of the trade group National Hot Dog & Sausage Council suggests that "[h]igher raw-material costs are leading to higher retail price points. Consumers are very sensitive to that."

So where does that leave Nathan's? With a relatively popular hot dog in an industry on the decline.

Let's look at its financials.

Financials

Despite these headwinds, Q4 sales were up 3.5% Y/Y driven by licensing operations and offset by a shortfall in restaurant business due to unfavorable weather conditions. Over the past decade, Nathan's revenue is up 112%, yet earnings are down -64%. If 112% revenue growth hasn't improved its bottom line in a decade, what will it take? Growth is easier, mathematically, from smaller numbers; as revenues get bigger, growth gets more challenging. With industry headwinds further complicating things, it'll further contribute to this difficulty.

Earnings, to be fair, were dampened by debt extinguishment, an impairment charge on long-lived assets, and revaluation of deferred tax liabilities; excluding these charges, net income would have been improved at $8,601,000.

More problematic is it's balance sheet. It seems as though Nathan's has a long way to go before it achieves positive equity.

Source: Company 10-K

Shareholders' equity is generally considered the net worth of the company. Nathan's has a negative book value of $-84.5 million, a number that has worsened every year since 2014.

Turning to Nathan's statement of cash flows:

Source: Company 10-K

In October, it extinguished the $135m 10% 2020s it issued in 2015 - in favor of $150m in 8yr non-callable junk bonds at 6.675%.

Nathan's B3 CFR is one-notch lower than its B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, reflecting the utilization of a family recovery rate that is lower than Moody's 50% average as well as a lower than expected probability of default. The lower than average family recovery rate reflects Nathan's all bond capital structure and the covenant-lite nature of the notes, which in Moody's view gives lenders less of an ability to take prompt action if the company's credit profile deteriorates, thereby providing lower-than-average recovery values. The B3 rating on the senior secured notes reflects the fact that the $150 million of secured notes comprise the entire debt portion of Nathan's capital structure.

Fron its press release:

In connection with our refinancing of the 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2020, we recorded a loss on debt extinguishment of $8,872,000, or $5,266,000, net of tax, or $1.25 per diluted share. We expect the 6.6250% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 will lower our interest payments by $3,562,500 per annum [...]

Current liabilities are its debts or obligations that are due within one year. Current assets may be cashed or withdrawn to pay current liabilities. In the case of Nathan's, its current liabilities significantly exceed its current assets ($164m vs. $80m, respectively). Given that information, we can conclude that creditors are financing this company. At some point, investors have to ask themselves the question: how viable is a company that has to issue more debt to keep itself afloat? Evidence suggests that the most profitable companies are less levered, with debt potentially creating agency conflicts between stockholders and bondholders.

To make matters worse, this all comes at an expensive price.

Price

At a P/E of ~160, Nathan's seems expensive. And even if we exclude debt extinguishment costs and other costs as discussed above, Nathan's Q4 EPS is 2.04 - making its P/E ~48x. While that's much improved, it's still high by historical standards. High P/Es have been shown to reduce the yield on stocks, as this article from the Kansas City Fed explains. What counts as "high" has varied from between 5 and 27 from 1872 to 1998, averaging only 14 over that 127-year period.

The journey back down to historical averages can happen through a growth in earnings or a decline in stock prices. Most of the time, it's caused by a decline in growth in stock prices. For Nathan's investors, I believe this is still too high a risk.

Conclusion

Americans are expected to consume 12.68 million fewer hot dogs between 2017-2020. There may be a few reasons for the decline, including health consciousness, cooking shows, the birth rate, and price sensitivity. With industry headwinds and Nathan's high amount of current liabilities suggesting that operations are being funded in part with junk bonds, I think there may not be enough reward for the risk of owning Nathan's shares. To make matters worse, Nathan's shares are priced expensively. As such, I believe that Nathan's potential reward isn't worth the risk, and investors would be better off avoiding this name.

