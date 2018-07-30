Alamos Gold: Turkey Projects Add To The Attraction

Source: Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold (AGI) is a Canadian-based gold producer with a portfolio of ~10 mining assets (including producing mines and upcoming projects) located across Canada, Mexico, US, and Turkey. As outlined below, AGI's key objectives include low-cost production, impressive financial performance, and value creation for shareholders.

In this analysis, my focus will be on shareholder value creation, although I would also include a discussion on AGI's low-cost mining operations.

Update on the Kirazli project and brief discussion on dynamics of the mine:

On 25th July, AGI announced that it received approval from the Turkish authorities to commence construction of the Kirazli project. Kirazli project is one of the lowest-cost assets in AGI's portfolio; with an incredibly low AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Cost) of ~$400/oz. As seen below, gold prices are in crash mode since Feb. 2018 and more fiercely so since April 2018:

Although I believe average gold prices will bounce back to the range of $1,320-1,350/oz (and this assumption is discussed in a later section of the article), however, even at a price of ~$1,200/oz (way below current levels), AGI will make a profit of ~$800/oz from every oz of gold produced from Kirazli project, thanks to the low-cost 'open pit mining' operations at Kirazli.

The expected CAPEX for this project is ~$152 MM, and the project is expected to go into production in the H2 2020. The company claims that out of the total expected CAPEX, ~$50-60 MM will be incurred in 2018, while the majority of CAPEX is planned for FY 2019, and the remainder will be incurred in the first half of 2020.

In a previous article, I presented a comprehensive table that elaborated on the resource potential of various mining assets owned by AGI. I have reproduced part of that table for reference:

NPV analysis on the Kirazli Project:

Kirazli is expected to remain in production for ~5 years and is expected to produce in excess of 100,000 oz. per annum. Assuming that gold price remains within range of $1,350/oz, the NPV of the Kirazli project looks highly positive. But, first, let's consider an appropriate discount rate. The table below shows the WACC (read: Weighted Average Cost of Capital) for selected mining companies, and I have only considered AGI's WACC and sidelined others. [Note: I have used WACC as an appropriate discount rate because AGI still had ~$3.8 MM of short-term debt by the end of Q1 2018.]

Before discussing the NPV, let's see if this 7.38% WACC needs to be adjusted. Have a look at the following diagram:

Now, let's address some of those unanswered questions in the above diagram. As at the end of Q1 2018, AGI reported cash and short-term investments of ~$243.2 MM. These are more than enough to support the required CAPEX, and, ideally, the WACC should not be affected. However, since AGI also has other running projects, so I would assume that it might have to borrow some funds. Moreover, since existing debt is only ~$3.8 MM, AGI would more likely go for further debt instead of a rights issue. Therefore, I would assume a WACC of ~7.5% to be on the safe side. Now, let's get to the NPV analysis. The following table presents a compendium of different discount rates to predict what could be the likely NPV from this project.

As shown above, a post-tax discount rate of 5% would generate post-tax NPV of ~$223 MM. Similarly, a rate of 8% would generate NPV of ~$187 MM. However, (assuming a linear relationship between discount rate and NPV) if we use my estimated discount rate of 7.5%, then NPV would work out to be ~$193 MM. Finally, let's consider the impact on share valuations. Have a look at the table below:

Discount Rate NPV ($ MM) Shares Outstanding (in million) Gain ($/share) 5% 223.0 389.4 0.57 7.5% 193 389.4 0.50 8% 187 389.4 0.48

Assumptions: As discussed earlier, the severely low debt will encourage AGI to go for debt issuance should it need additional cash flows to support the required CAPEX. Hence, I will assume that AGI's number of issued ordinary shares will remain fixed over the project life.

NPV analysis on the Agi Dagi and Camyurt Projects:

Using the assumption stated above, let's have a look at the numbers of the Agi Dagi and Camyurt projects in Turkey.

[Note that unlike the Kirazli project, these two projects are not yet commissioned to commence. It should also be noted that all projects under discussion are future projects, and, therefore, the NPV of these projects (and the resulting gains per share) will increase in future years.]

Using the figures in the corporate presentation linked above, a post-tax discount rate of 5% would generate post-tax NPV of ~$360 MM for Agi Dagi (~$111 MM in case of Camyurt). Similarly, a rate of 8% would generate NPV of ~$298 MM (Camyurt: ~$86 MM). However, if we use a 7.5% discount rate, then NPV would work out to around $308 MM (Camyurt: ~$91 MM). The resulting gains per share for both projects are tabulated below:

Discount Rate Shares Outstanding (in million) Agi Dagi NPV ($ MM) Gain ($/share) Camyurt NPV ($ MM) Gain ($/share) 5% 389.4 360 0.57 111 0.29 7.5% 389.4 308 0.50 91 0.23 8% 389.4 298 0.48 86 0.22

Conclusion: Based on my estimated discount rate of 7.5%, if we add the numbers, then, the three future projects discussed above add approximately $1.23 in value to the current prices (or roughly 22% up from current levels). As mentioned earlier, the shareholder value will increase over time as these projects advance.

Gold will retain its value and further AGI's earnings:

The NPV analysis presented above assumed gold prices at $1,250/oz. I believe these price estimates are quite safe and that gold may actually restore within the range of $1,320-1,350 (or more) in future. Here are the reasons why:

Reason 1: Gold stocks' sell-off is likely to end. The graph shows that SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), which is representative of gold stocks, is testing support levels, and the likelihood of a rebound is quite likely.

A reversal could of course result from a rebound in gold prices, which will lift gold stocks and, consequently, GLD.

Reason 2: Inflation in the US is on an upward trajectory. The bar chart shows that inflation rate has increased to 2.9% in June (this rate was last matched in 2012):

Source: TradingEconomics

Previously, the gold prices declined on the back of strengthening US economy with growing demand and higher employment. However, I see that increasing rate of inflation is seriously affecting the image of a strong economy. This is backed by the implications of a US-China trade war that has started to reflect in lower demand of US imports in China and vice versa. These factors would logically make US$ weaker against gold.

Bottom line:

To conclude, I would say that commissioning of the Kirazli project is another plus for AGI. As discussed, the positive NPV of these future projects can add up to ~$1.25/share (or ~22% upside from current prices), and this value addition is set to increase going forward. Obviously, I have only considered the numbers limited to the current point of time and specific to these future projects. However, if you consider the potential profitability of AGI's current running projects, then the gains are likely to inflate. Add the fact that, over the next 12 months, gold prices will be likely restored above $1,300/oz, and we can easily identify why AGI may have ~30-40% upside from here.

