Avalara: Tax Compliance For The Win?

Concerns about lack of optionality and a less than stellar financial profile have me on the sidelines.

Investment Thesis

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR), tax compliance software provider, is a relatively recent IPO that saw a small uptick in growth rates last quarter. However, that was against fairly easy comps. Avalara is a wait-and-see investment at this point, though its market contains several tailwinds.

The Business

Avalara makes nearly all of its sales through subscriptions to its two most popular products, AvaTax, which automated sales tax protocols and Returns, which provides a system of updating tax returns. Its software can be integrated into Quickbooks or Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to make compliance simple. The company says that the normal way to handle tax compliance issues, of which there are over 12,000, not to mention special rules for different states, is through manual processes.

Hand-keeping an Excel document, while trying to keep up with the latest changes in sales tax or value-added tax sounds like the ultimate headache. Simplifying that process through Avalara’s continuously updated database would probably relieve many white-collar nightmares out there.

Plus, the company’s offering includes 600 pre-built integrations for everything from e-commerce sites to CRM systems. What’s more is that Avalara has also created a compliance document management system, for maintaining a record of tax returns amongst other compliance documents. This reminds me of DocuSign’s (NASDAQ:DOCU) value-added digital management system, replacing the need for paper contracts. If Avalara could eventually displace the paper tax return, this would surely add to the addressable market.

The company notes that the size of the market it is attacking is about $8 billion. In the most recent year, the company did $213 million in sales, so it is a long way from saturating its market. But management wants to expand it even further. The company acquired a software-maker based in Brazil and efforts are also being made to penetrate European markets. Currently, the company makes about 94% of sales in North America so it is good to see the added focus on international territories.

Financials And Valuation

With that said, the company has seen a fair amount of revenue deceleration in the past couple of years. In 2016, sales increased by 36%, last year that number moved down to 27%, and the latest quarter saw revenues grow by 25%. Some investors may point out to the 6% sequential growth of the latest quarter, higher than the 3% sequential growth in Q1 of 2017. However, in context, that 6% becomes less impressive. Q4 of 2017, or two quarters ago, turned out to be a relatively easy comp. Sales increased by 22%, or 5% sequential growth, compared to 14% quarter over quarter in 2016.

The next two earnings reports will be important for this stock in its early days. According to the past two years, Q2 and Q3 are the best in terms of revenue growth and operating leverage. Hopefully, 2018 will prove to be no different.

As you can see per the chart below, Avalara has seen considerable customer count growth, nearing almost 8,000. The revenue retention rate has stayed at a sub-110% level in the meantime. Typically, SaaS-based companies try to land and then expand. Perhaps, Avalara is in the land stage as the customer count growth has been more impressive than the upsell capabilities. On the other hand, it could also just be the nature of the sector and the product suite. I suspect it is a bit of both.

Source: Prospectus

At the same time, Avalara claims that its churn is under 5%, an impressive figure. One hopes that the company could eventually couple the low churn with a higher retention rate by upselling into compliance document management.

Moving onto valuation, TTM sales are $225 million. Inferring a 22% growth rate, which factors in some deceleration, forward revenues come out to about $275 million. Seeing as the enterprise value is $2.6 billion, after backing out cash, this puts the forward EV/sales ratio under 10x .

Considering gross margins have been rising and are now in the low 70%’s, and operating losses have been narrowing, the valuation seems tolerable.

Risks

Avalara’s software solves a big problem but it is sort of a niche. One foreseeable risk to this being a great investment is the lack of optionality. In other words, how many possible paths to success are there? Enterprise tax softwares like Quickbooks are obviously big players but Avalara focuses on a subset of the market, compliance. Though this niche might help them in the short run with brand awareness and focus, it could limit ultimate potential. However, the rise of e-commerce and workflow automation should provide a decent tailwind in the near-to-medium term.

Without getting into detail, Avalara certainly faces competition even within the subset of tax compliance. Naturally, there is the risk of losing pricing power but seeing as the company has some relative scale in terms of third-party integrations, it should be fine for now.

To End

Avalara is a SaaS-based tax compliance provider whose products seems to be solving an important corporate issue. All things considered, decelerating growth in the face of big losses, and a relatively small market lead me to not recommend this company right now. I will definitely keep an eye on this one but as it stands, I’ll be on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.