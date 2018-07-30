My Thoughts On TRI Pointe's Second Quarter

Even though the company saw lower new orders, there are no doubts that the housing market is in a very good place right now.

The TRI Pointe Group (TPH) just released its earnings. Both earnings and sales beat Wall Street expectations. The problem the company has is the negative new orders growth rate which is something you do not want to see in an environment of rather strong housing sentiment. The stock price quickly declined more than 7% after the earnings release. Even though I am generally bullish on homebuilders, I am avoiding this company.

Source: TRI Pointe Group

A Surprisingly Strong Earnings Release

TRI Pointe, America's 5th biggest stock listed homebuilder, reported EPS of $0.42. This is 50% higher on a consecutive basis and 100% higher on a year-on-year basis. It is also 7 cents above expectations which translates to a 20% earnings beat. Sales came in at $770 million versus expectations of $723 million. This translates to a 35% year-on-year growth rate and 6.5% earnings beat.

Source: Estimize

Total deliveries were up 13% in the second quarter while backlog increased 8% to 2,271 units. Total sales were up 35% as I already mentioned. Total SG&A expenses were down 0.9 points to 10.7% which pushed net income up 95% to $64 million. The bad news is that new orders decreased 7%.

Source: TRI Pointe Group Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation

What Happened To Orders?

New orders declined 7% in the second quarter as the graph below displays. This is down from a 15% year-on-year growth rate in the first quarter. This also means that the company outperformed the leading building permits indicator in the first quarter while underperforming building permits in the second quarter. Building permits had year-on-year growth rates close to 5% in both the first and second quarter. This makes it quite unlikely that the recent decline is due to the economy.

The reason why orders are down this much is based both on a strong performance in the second quarter of 2017 and the availability of products. First of all, TRI Pointe had a 15% orders increase in the second quarter of 2017. This makes it quite hard to continue growing close to these growth levels. In San Diego, for example, the company had 75 orders last year. This year, the company was 'closed out' and only had three orders for the quarter. That said, the company expects orders to pick up in the third quarter with support from new community openings.

We're opening four new communities in PHR in the fourth quarter. We've got our new Skyline project in Santa Clarita opening, a lot of new projects in Quadrant as Doug mentioned in his remarks. So we feel pretty good about the back half of the year, but 3Q is definitely a difficult comp set for us.

- Q2 2018 Earnings Transcript

Source: TRI Pointe Group Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation

Economic Growth Improves Demand And Sales Prices

One of the reasons I analyze every (major) homebuilder's earnings release is the source of information these earnings give us about the economy - besides the fact that I am invested in two homebuilding stocks. We get information about home prices as well as regional demand.

So far, I have only seen positive economic expectations from homebuilders. TRI Pointe is no different. The company mentioned a strong housing market with favorable conditions. Moreover, the company discussed low levels of existing home inventory and deep consumer demand from millennials to baby boomers.

The company also mentioned the current trend of accelerating inflation due to higher input prices as well as a labor shortage. However, TRI Pointe was able to offset these factors by successfully managing production schedules and implementing price increases in most communities. Hence, the higher gross margins.

TRI Pointe saw a strong level of business activities in all key markets. Washington, which is serviced by the company's Quadrant brand, saw a pretax income growth rate of more than 150% on a year-on-year basis. The average selling price increased from $620,000 to $762,000. This translates to a 22.9% sales price increase which is obviously not only the result of rising home prices. It seems that Quadrant was benefiting from a trend towards more expensive homes which has a strong effect on average prices considering that Quadrant had 'only' 330 orders over the last 12 months.

Last but not least, Texas continues to be a strong market for TRI Pointe. This move is provided by a strong local economy as well as a business friendly climate, according to TRI Pointe. Total deliveries, for example, increased 37% in the second quarter while gross margins expanded 0.5 points.

Moreover, the average selling price of all homes built by the TRI Pointe Group soared 19% to $633,000. This was one of the reasons why the company was able to achieve a 35% sales growth rate.

What's Next?

When it comes to the full-year expectations for 2018, I can say that just one thing has changed. The company now expects the average sales price to be $625,000 instead of $610,000. Average selling communities are predicted to grow by 5% while gross margins are likely to be in the 21.0% to 21.5% range.

Source: TRI Pointe Group Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation

The one problem investors faced was the ugly sell-off after the earnings release. The stock dropped 7.7% on Friday (07/27) to levels not seen since the fourth quarter of 2017. Moreover, one of the reasons why I am not long TRI Pointe is the fact that the stock has a history of underperforming the homebuilding ETF (ITB). Especially in a competitive environment like we are currently seeing, it seems that investors massively dump every stock that has lower key numbers than competitors. In this case, I think that the new orders number scared investors away. It seems that there are better companies on the market that are able to achieve higher new orders growth, especially the companies that are well positioned to benefit from higher demand for affordable housing.

Source: TradingView

All things considered, I have not enough information to say that the TRI Pointe Group is having serious problems. However, I am staying away from the stock simply because I think there are much better homebuilders on the market. Personally, I own PulteGroup (PHM) and NVR Corp. (NVR).

I'll keep you updated.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHM, NVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.