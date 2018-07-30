Allegiant Air: Stay In Standby After The Selloff

With a PE ratio still at the top of the spectrum, Allegiant might have more to fall.

On May 16, 2018, I outlined why I thought investors should steer clear of Allegiant Air-since that time the stock has dropped 26 percent.

Recap

On May 16, 2018, I issued a "Strong Sell" for Allegiant Air(ALGT), citing increasing costs and an inability to increase topline revenue, to see that article click here. Despite an 8 percent increase in operating revenue over Q2 2017, ALGT fell 15 percent after the release on July 24, 2018.

Earnings Analysis

There were two troubling factors that came out during the call. First, but not surprising was the increase in the cost of fuel. Between the two periods, fuel cost is up 43 percent. The other troubling number was the rise in salary and benefits expense, up over 10 percent. Overall, ALGT's operating expense is up nearly 15 percent.

My reasoning for issuing a sell appears to have merit at least at this point. I don't forsee ALGT having an ability to raise its prices to meet increasing costs. As its workforce unionizes, fuel costs increase, and interest rates rise ALGT's margins will continue to feel the effects.

Most analysts reported ALGT's decrease in earnings guidance as a result of increased fuel prices as the reason for the massive sell-off. Most of the worlds major airlines hedge against short-term impacts as a result of fuel cost increases. ALGT however, does not take any substantial measures to hedge this risk. So when ALGT needs to increase its ticket prices to meet increasing fuel demands, airlines like Delta(DAL) that take extensive measures to limit fuel risk don't feel the pressure. In fact, DAL's average fuel cost per gallon in Q2 2018 was 2.20, $0.17 lower than ALGT's average of 2.37.

Further adding salt to ALGT's wound, average fare during the quarter was lower than it was during the same period last year, only $114.99, compared to $116.80. Again, when it would have been prudent to increase prices, major airlines are less affected leaving ALGT no room to run.

Strategy Moving Forward

ALGT has continued to move forward with its places to phase out its older MD-80 series aircraft. It plans to replace them with new Airbus 319s and 320s which should increase fuel efficiency. Outside of increased fuel efficiency, ALGT hopes to continue to serve its niche market without any interruptions.

Valuation

ALGT has traded at a PE premium to its larger more established counterparts. It was not until its 15 percent stock price decline that ALGT's PE came down to a reasonable level compared to its competitors. However, based on the way investors reacted to the negative news this quarter, ALGT is likely still standing on stilts.

I am maintaining my initial target price of $105. It is possible that ALGT will be able to overcome some of the issues facing its margins, but for the foreseeable future, I would stay away until it can better prove itself in this market.

