Ensco: Industry Weakness Affecting Company, But Should Weather Problems

The company is not able to generate sufficient cash to operate in the ordinary course of business and is depending on other methods.

On Thursday, July 28, 2018, offshore drilling giant Ensco plc (ESV) gave a presentation as an accompaniment to its second quarter 2018 earnings results. In this presentation, Ensco discussed the current conditions in the offshore drilling industry as well as its potential future. The company also discussed its current position in the industry. I would suggest that investors review this presentation themselves, but below I will provide an analysis of it as well as add my thoughts on some of the key points, most notably about the future of the offshore drilling industry, which I did not discuss in my previous article on the company.

Ensco is the largest offshore drilling contractor in the world, boasting a fleet of 59 rigs. The company's large fleet allows it to be fairly well-diversified among the three primary types of drilling rig.

Source: Ensco plc

As shown here, Ensco's fleet currently contains twelve ultra-deepwater drillships, twelve semisubmersibles, and 35 jackups, including rigs under construction. As each of these rigs is used in a different environment or for a different purpose, Ensco has tremendous flexibility in the contracts that it can take on because it will always have at least one rig with the capabilities to perform the job, whether it be exploration or development in either shallow-water or deepwater. The one exception would be in a harsh environment as the company's capabilities there are very limited. The absence of the ability to work in harsh environments is not necessarily a problem, however, as these contracts are comparatively rare.

The company's large fleet also gives it the ability to operate all over the world.

Source: Ensco plc

As shown here, Ensco currently has operations in every major area in which offshore drilling activity is performed. This provides the company with considerable protection against regime risk, which is the risk that a national government will take some action that adversely impacts companies operating within its territory. We saw some potential adverse actions in action when the United States temporarily suspended offshore drilling operations following the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010 or in the response of the Brazilian government to a minor spill shortly thereafter. By spreading its operations amongst multiple countries, Ensco has limited the portion of its operations that any individual government has jurisdiction over and thus limits the effects that such actions can have on the company as a whole.

Another thing that we see in the above slide is that Ensco has contracts with a wide variety of exploration & production firms, including national oil companies, supermajors, and independents. It is always a good thing for a company to have a wide variety of customers instead of depending on a small number for the majority of its income. This is because financial problems at a single large customer could have a significant negative effect on a company that depends heavily on that customer. By having a wide variety of customers, Ensco has effectively minimized this risk.

Unfortunately, Ensco has been struggling over the past few years, due largely to the offshore drilling industry as a whole being in the midst of a severe downturn. As we can see here, the offshore drilling industry has suffered from six major cycles since 1985, although the current down cycle is the worst.

Source: Ensco plc

The current down cycle began in late 2013 when oil companies, facing strained cash flows, began to cut back on their offshore projects. This was exacerbated when oil prices plummeted in the second half of 2014, further straining cash flows. Shortly following the beginning of the downturn, the large number of new rigs (195) continued to see their construction finish and the rigs joined the global fleet. This caused a supply glut, which drove down dayrates as rig owners began to aggressively compete with one another for the few contracts that were available.

Fortunately, as the chart above would seem to indicate, the industry has begun to recover. One of the primary reasons for this is that oil prices have been climbing for the past year, helping to heal the strained cash flow problems at the world's oil companies. This has led them to sanction more offshore projects.

Source: Ensco plc

The utilization of these new projects has increased the demand for drilling rigs. In addition, offshore contractors have been actively scrapping older rigs that do not make economic sense to maintain in the current environment, which reduces the supply of rigs. These two factors combined have begun to increase the utilization rate, which is the percentage of operating rigs to the number of rigs in the worldwide fleet.

Source: Ensco plc

Unfortunately, the slight recovery in utilization has not yet had a noticeable impact on dayrates. This is because there are still too many idle rigs available to perform jobs and therefore, rig contracts still have minimal bargaining power when it comes to dayrates. Historically, the utilization rate needs to be above 80% before dayrates begin to climb. As of the time of writing, the utilization rate is 61% for floating rigs and 64% for jackups. While this rate will likely slowly improve over the coming quarters, it will still be a rather slow recovery.

In a recent article, I explained that Ensco has not only been running a negative free cash flow but has actually begun to run a negative operating cash flow. As the company is no longer able to finance its operations through the ordinary course of business, it is being forced to rely on other sources of funding to conduct its business. These other sources of funding include things such as the cash that it has on its balance sheet and borrowing money. Fortunately, the company has a very strong balance sheet that can help it weather the next few years until the industry recovers more fully. For example, as shown here, the company has $744 million in cash on hand and another $2 billion untapped revolving line of credit. This is more than enough to pay off all of its maturing debt between now and the end of 2024.

Source: Ensco plc

In addition, Ensco has managed to get cash inflows from other sources. For example, it has received about $330 million from the sale of old rigs since 2013. We can also assume that the company could probably do another offering of long-term debt if it needs to due to its already low debt load.

In conclusion, Ensco is a large and well-run offshore drilling contractor that is currently suffering due to the industry being mired in the worst downturn that it has seen in decades. While the industry has slowly begun to recover, it will likely take several quarters to complete this process. Fortunately, Ensco is very well financed and so should be able to weather through until it finally does recover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.