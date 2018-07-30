Universal Insurance: The Beast Is Unleashed

Growth was off the charts: Revenue increased over 13% and EPS growth nearly reached 60%. Book value compounded at ~20%. Return on Equity nearly reached 40%.

As I wrote in a previous article, last year Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) (whose symbol is an elephant) finally shook the monkey off its back, after proving its mettle in the face of Hurricane Irma and company. This year, UVE has unleashed the beast, compounding wealth at a rapid clip and now blowing through top and bottom line earnings estimates in impressive fashion. After delivering a crushing top and bottom line beat in the second quarter, the company remains on track to deliver outsized shareholder returns, even after the remarkable post-earnings share price run-up. However, given that we are just entering hurricane season, I am holding my core position and waiting for potential volatility later this year before adding to my position.

Safety

After Q2, UVE's balance sheet remained pristine. Unrestricted cash and investments grew 20.2% year-over-year, while the quality and safety of the investment portfolio retained its high quality (99.5% investment grade fixed income securities) and liquidity (weighted average duration is 2.8 years), and maintained minimal debt and goodwill.

UVE also improved its hurricane resistance during the quarter by continuing to leverage its growing scale to add additional conservatism to its already hurricane-proven reinsurance program without increasing the percentage of premium spent on reinsurance. Furthermore, its diversification efforts outside of Florida increased "other states" written premiums from 11.74% to 13.84% year-over-year. Though UVE clearly has a ways to go before it is well insulated from Florida hurricane exposure, especially considering that some of these other state premiums also share hurricane exposure with Florida, the company's strengthening and proven reinsurance program lowers the threshold for adequate diversification.

In addition to the sound financials and hurricane resistance, UVE's net earnings from investments grew by over 20% (79.5% year-over-year) during the quarter, outpacing total net earnings growth to now consist of 12.6% of total company profits. In addition to the company's growing book value, this income growth was driven by rising interest rates and an increasingly prominent corporate bond mix within the portfolio. However, management stated during the earnings call that the current yield will stay fairly constant moving forward, so the investment income should only change with interest rates and book value levels. This implies increasing stability for UVE's earnings in that the company is highly unlikely to take on any more increased risk with investments (helping to insulate them against a recession/market downturn) while also driving a substantial portion of profits from sources outside of insurance. It also improves the investment portfolio's diversification and liquidity to tap into in case of a severe hurricane.

Growth

UVE continued to compound wealth at a brisk clip (37.8%, up 9.9% year-over-year). Book value per share grew 6.2% quarter-over-quarter and 16.7% year-over-year despite the heavy hurricane season last year and lingering expenses related to Hurricane Matthew from 2016. Even more impressive, net income grew 56.9% year-over-year during the quarter and diluted EPS was up 57.3% year-over-year, reflecting the boost from the company's share repurchases. While it is important to remember that a sizable portion of this growth is a one-time benefit from the tax cut, Q1 year-over-year growth was only 30.2% and revenue only grew by 9.5% (vs. 13.1% revenue growth in Q2). Furthermore, the net expense ratio improved year-over-year to 30.5% from 33.9% in the second quarter of 2017.

Management also fueled EPS growth by accretively repurchasing 250,000 shares (~0.7% of outstanding shares) at an average price of $33.48 per share (20.5% below the current share price). This was an easy and responsible way to achieve ~3% annualized returns without depleting the balance sheet heading into hurricane season.

Perhaps signifying the company's increasing growth and balance sheet strength more than anything was management decision to grow the quarterly dividend by 14.3% right before hurricane season. With improving economies of scale, other state diversification, investment income, and shareholder capital returns, long-term earnings per share growth estimates can be made with increasing confidence.

The 13% growth in Florida, despite raising premiums by 3.4% reflects the competitive advantage and pricing power that UVE enjoys within the state through its Universal Direct platform and strong customer service performance in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Management projects top-line growth to taper to the high single digits in the second half, which appears to be a reasonable estimate for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, other state growth continued to accelerate as well with other state book grew a strong 36.5% in the second quarter (up from 32.7% in the first quarter, but down from ~40% last year). UVE also expanded into New Hampshire during the quarter, moving its total count of active operations to 17 states with licenses to operate in 20 states. This provides a long growth runway for UVE and reflects the ongoing success of its Universal Direct platform.

Trends in the markets and management's stated strategy seem to provide for a conservative, yet reasonable estimate that Florida growth will likely slow to the mid-single digits over the next several years, while other state growth will likely hover in the high 20s to low 30s as UVE continues its diversification program. It is therefore safe to assume that revenue growth will maintain a 6-8% clip over the next five years (we will use 6% to allow for a potentially slowing economy towards the back end of that projection) and EPS will likely grow at a similar rate (with increasing economies of scale/efficiencies, reinvested dividends, and buybacks offsetting a decreasing profitability mix from other states diversification and storm losses during that period).

Valuation

Based on these assumptions, UVE is projected to return 15.5% annually to shareholders:

While this is certainly an attractive rate of return, investors need to remember that we are heading into hurricane season, elevating risk and price volatility probability.

Investor Takeaway

After shaking the short's monkey off its back, UVE has unleashed its growth beast the past several quarters and accelerated to new heights of robust performance this past quarter. Despite the run-up in shares, UVE remains a compelling value. However, hurricane season comes with significant share price risks (as the past two years have demonstrated).

I therefore recommend investors to view the stock as a hold at present and wait to buy on volatility during hurricane season. If the share price approaches, $50/share it might be a good time to take profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UVE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.