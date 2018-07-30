Qualcomm: Forgotten Plan C

The company received $500 million in surprise royalty fees, highlighting the Plan C potential to add at least another $1.50 in EPS.

While the market was focused on whether Qualcomm (QCOM) would close the NXP Semi. (NXPI) deal, the company worked out a surprise interim agreement with a licensee in dispute. The large payment helped boost FQ3 results and should remind investors that the wireless technology giant has another plan to boost profits and the share price that we'll call Plan C.

Image Source: Android Authority

Surprise FQ3 Beat

After the close on July 25, Qualcomm reported a huge EPS beat. The company earned $1.01 per share versus the consensus estimate of only $0.70. The smaller revenue beat of just $410 million quickly suggested a surprise royalty payment.

The company had the following to say about the subject in the earnings release:

QTL revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 included $500 million paid under an interim agreement with the other licensee in dispute (which dispute was previously disclosed). This represents partial payment for royalties due after the second quarter of fiscal 2017 by that other licensee while negotiations continue. This payment does not reflect the full amount of royalties due under the underlying license agreement. We did not record any revenues from the third quarter of fiscal 2017 through the second quarter of fiscal 2018 for royalties due on the sales of the other licensee's products. If we do not reach a final agreement with the other licensee, it may not make any other payments or may not make full payments under the underlying license agreement.

The wireless chip company suggests the $500 million payment (likely Huawei) amounts to a $0.26 benefit to non-GAAP estimates. Excluding this number, Qualcomm reported $0.75 versus analyst estimates of $0.70. The company still beat expectations, and this license payment is more reflective of where the company should be in a normal quarter before the buyback and the resolution of the larger licensee dispute.

Plan C

A lot of people including analysts dismiss the ability of Qualcomm to recover these license fees while this $500 million payment supports my bullish thesis that the amounts are more about negotiating royalty rates than whether or not the company eventually records payments.

While the NXP Semi. deal is now dead and the company made a $2 billion payment to resolve the termination of the merger, the market has overlooked that the big upside to FY19 EPS estimates was more related to resolving licensee deals than either Plan A or Plan B.

The company immediately plans to start a $30 billion buyback after spending $1.0 billion in the last quarter on repurchasing 17.4 million shares. This fulfills the Plan B option that should boost EPS by approximately $1.50.

The resolution of licensing deals with Apple (AAPL) and Huawei will add up to $2.25 per share in profits per company claims. Qualcomm leaves a wide forecast of $1.50 to $2.25 per share, but one has to assume that a 30% share reduction will help juice any high-margin revenues from QTL.

Source: Qualcomm FQ2'18 presentation

Clearly, this initial payment from Huawei is only the start and by no means a resolution. This interim agreement combined with the recent agreement with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) provides more confidence in the management target for QTL.

Back earlier this year, Qualcomm had already hinted at the lowering of licensee fees and rates as part of negotiations that would entice more solid long-term deals. Confidence that Qualcomm actually approaches the $7 EPS target next year makes the stock around $62 a bargain.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Qualcomm remains on path to boost lagging earnings to around $7 per share. The massive $30 billion buyback will repurchase one third of the outstanding stock at a market cap of $90 billion, while the surprise progress on one of the outstanding licensee disputes indicates progress towards the other EPS boost.

A simple $1.50 boost from both the stock buybacks and the settlement of licensee disputes would push previous FY19 EPS estimates of $3.50 to at least $6.50 per share. The stock is far too cheap at less than 10x basic EPS estimates for next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.