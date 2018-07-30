NCsoft - Access To Videos Games In South Korea

Video gaming is very strong in South Korea. Fast internet speeds and a highly connected population have helped to propel the growth of the industry. NCsoft is one of leading video game companies in South Korea. It has experienced strong growth in over the past year as a result of its popular games and its upgraded version.

Investors can purchase shares of NCSOFT on the Korean Exchange (ticker:036570) to potentially gain exposure to the video game market in South Korea.

Alternatively, investors can gain indirect exposure through such as EMQQ – the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF which holds NCSOFT as of7/27/18.

Who is NCsoft

NCsoft is a video game developer based in South Korea. The company was founded in 1997. It’s games include its flagship game Lineage, City of Heroes, WildStar, Guild Wars, Aion, and Blade & Soul. Several of the company’s games are listed as the most popular games in South Korea by Koreaboo. The company also is also the developer and maintainer of a variety of web-based board games in Asian markets. NCsoft has expanded its operations to include the Americas, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, and New Zealand.

Strong Global Market for Video Games

Globally, gaming revenue totaled nearly $63 billion in 2017 and is projected to hit $81.6 billion in 2022, according to Statista. Statista also reported that the global penetration rate for video games is 30.2 as of April 2018. China is the largest market for video games, with expectations for nearly $20 billion in revenue during 2018. South Korea is the fifth largest market with $2.4 billion in revenue projected for 2018, according to Statista.

Large Market in South Korea

Video games are extremely popular in Korea. Video game revenue is expected to increase to $2.8 billion in 2022 $2.4 billion in 2018, according to Statista. User penetration is high at nearly 43% in April 2018. The online gaming market is primarily dominated by males who make up 2/3 of the market.

Factors Influencing Video Game Market in South Korea

South Korea is a highly connected country with fast Internet speeds. According to Statista, the Internet penetration rate is nearly 93% in Korea. Additionally, at 28.6 Megabits per second, South Korea has the fastest Internet speed in the world, surpassing the 18.7 Megabits per second of the United States.

There is also a sense of community among game players in Korea. Among gamers, there is a shared interest, a common language. In Korea, there is a large community of video gamers. While in many other countries, game players might be made fun of, it is quite common and accepted in Korea.

The World Cyber Games were started in South Korea. As a result, South Korea churns out professional gamers. There are even camps to train individuals to become gamers in Korea.

Unfortunately, video gaming has become so popular in South Korea that for many it has become an addiction. Clinics to treat video game addiction have popped up all over Korea. In November of 2011, the government of South Korea imposed “the Cinderella law” which bans individuals under the age of 16 from playing video games between midnight and 6:00 A.M. This underscores how popular video games have become in Korea.

Strong Financial Results

During the company’s 2017 fiscal year, revenue increased 79% to nearly 1.8 trillion KRW. Net income increased 64% to nearly $444 billion KRW. Mobile games revenue spiked in the third quarter as the company launched its Lineage M game in the third quarter. The company also benefited from the release of the second expansion pack for Guild Wars 2 during the fourth quarter.

During the first quarter of 2018, sales almost doubled to $475 billion KRW when compared to the first quarter of 2017, although they were down 11% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income increased nearly 600% from first quarter of 2017 due to lower labor and marketing costs.

According to Reuters, the stock is trading at a P/E of 14.6 which is above the sector P/E of 11/6 but well below the industry sector of 36.2.

Summary

The gaming industry in South Korea has experienced strong growth and that growth is forecast to continue to grow. NCsoft is the creator of several of South Korea’s top video games. As a leading company in a strong sector, NCsoft is potentially poised to benefit.

EMQQ invests in emerging markets internet and e-commerce companies. EMQQ holds NCsoft in the portfolio as of 6/25/18.

Disclosure: I am/we are long 036570.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.