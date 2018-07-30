Altria Has Some Work To Do

Source: Google

Many shareholders invest in Altria (MO) because of its ability to deliver a dependable income stream. Arguably one of the best performers in stock market history, despite its storied history the company is facing many headwinds. While the yield is enticing and the stock is trading near lows, I would like to see a mission plan by the company for the future. Long term the company will likely survive due to an addictive product and brand name recognition. However, at this time I refrain from making an investment until I see the core business stabilize.

Altria Reports

Altria reported second quarter earnings on July 26th.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While the earnings saw a beat, we saw a decline in revenue. That is the second time in the past 4 quarters that there was a decline in the top line. Everyone was excited to see earnings per share growth of 18.8%, but many failed to realize it was only due to tax reform that earnings actually grew. Along with taxes, lower shares outstanding, earnings from the AB InBev (BUD) investment, and higher income from smokeless products assisted in growing earnings. If we adjust for the tax benefit we actually saw earnings deteriorate by 3.9%.

Source: 10Q

A further look shows us that in the first half of the year, sales are down approximately 2.6%. While not a significant amount, it is worrisome that there is no plan in place by management that we are aware of to grow the business. The primary reason for the decline in revenue was due to a huge drop in cigarette shipment volume of almost 11%. The loss was attributed to industry decline and retail share losses. Not anything an investor would like to see from their a holding.

Going forward I believe it is extremely important to see a stabilization in cigarette shipment volume as it is the core of their business. While moderate declines are expected, accelerated declines are not. If we take a look back to the second quarter of 2017 we find the following:

"In the second quarter, total cigarette industry volumes declined by an estimated 4.5%, in part due to the large cigarette excise tax increase in California. The smokeable products segment’s reported domestic cigarettes shipment volume declined by 2.9% in the second quarter"

So while the company saw a decline in volume less then the industry did last year, it surely saw an increase beyond the industry this year. They did not mention what the average was for this quarter, so I presume it was not of a positive note as it was the past.

Compelling Yield

Not blind to the fact the company is often sought as an investment for its reliable dividend, it should be noted that growth could become stymied in the future. If this does happen the dividend growth could slow significantly. I do believe the company could make an acquisition in the beverage industry, enter the cannabis field, or find a way to diversify away from its core business again, but we have yet to see that happen.

Below we take a look at the yield history.

Source: Yield Chart

Right now the shares yield 4.99%. As we can see from the 20 year dividend history this has been the case more then 47.8% of the time. What this tells us is that we aren't getting a historically high yield. In fact before the low interest rate environment we saw an average yield a bit below current levels.

While the company is clearly a dividend stalwart with 52 increases in 49 years, it doesn't mean it will repeat this for the next 49 years. And while the total return has been one of the best in the market, we know past performance is no indication of what happens in the future. We must be aware and ready for anything with our investments.

Investors can also find similar yields in many other companies and even higher yields in other aristocrats such as AT&T (T). I do understand the attractiveness of a high yield as I am a dividend growth investor myself. I am very enticed by the current yield, but I also like to pay attention to business fundamentals before making a long term investment.

The company earned $3.77 billion in free cash flow so far year to date. The dividend cost $2.585 billion and share repurchases another $950 million. This puts the year to date payout ratio at 94.4%.

With the current yield close to 5% and many investors expecting an increase before year end, it should be noted there is not much room to grow. Without cutting back on the very popular share buybacks, the company is going to have to either increase cash flow or limit growth.

As a potential investor this is something that needs to be watched going forward.

Prospects Going Forward

The biggest benefit going forward is the FDA approval of the IQOS from Phillip Morris (PM). Altria would have the rights for distribution in the U.S. market. This is a substantial opportunity for the company to reignite revenue growth and increase cash flow. However, investors enthusiasm should wane due to some competitive issues.

Currently, Juul has a huge market share within the United States. It could be suggested that much of the cigarette volume decline is due to the huge jump in sales Juul is seeing of its heated tobacco offering. Juul recently was noted having over 64% market share here. This was none the less a drastic jump from the year ago period when market share was at 35.7%. The company continues to take market share as it is the premier choice for consumers.

So while the IQOS could be of benefit to Altria, it will probably also take further share away from its smokeable products segment. The go to market strategy to gain significant market share could be to offer the product at an attractive price compared to Juul. However, by doing this the product could also become competitive to the pricing of a pack of cigarettes and cause further deterioration in its sales of the smokeable segment.

Next, we have the popular belief that Altria will enter the cannabis market as it becomes legal. However, the company has yet to make any investments into the market and or mentioned doing so. Alcohol companies like Constellation Brands (STZ), have already made investments into the space offering diversification. I believe the company should really look into the space, as the first to market strategy will help enable the company to learn the market. By entering even local markets on a state by state business, the company could begin the process of securing sales, and market share. However, the company has yet to make a move in this space which often investors believe will be their second leg.

The company also owns a significant stake in AB Inbev, as well as other alcoholic investments. Acquiring an alcoholic beverage company could be up the company's sleeve, but not of the size of AB Inbev. Instead, I believe the company could look to acquire a company like Miller Coors (TAP). As it is a domestic player, there could be many synergies in the convenience store space and it could offer strong cash flows. Time will tell what the company ultimately decides to do, but for now we can only invest in what we do know.

Conclusion

As it stands, I believe investors interested in starting a position in Altria should monitor future results closely. Looking beyond the headline number and seeing what the earnings are like without the tax benefit is crucial. Additionally, the payout ratio needs to decline for it to be at a safe level to continue historical levels of dividend growth. I believe the company is still a safe consumer staple type stock, but does not deserve new investment dollars at this time. For existing shareholders, I believe the company will continue to pay them and pay them well, but be wary of future performance. I think many are happy with the historical performance of Altria but the company is much different then that of the past. We could continue to see further pressure once earnings become normalized in 2019 and a better entry opportunity could present itself. As of now I believe new investors should remain on the sidelines and look for a turn around in the fundamentals. If cash is sitting idle take a look at some other aristocrats near 52 week lows offering compelling yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser and all investment decisions should be done at your own due diligence.