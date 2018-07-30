Obsidian: Priced Below Conservative Liquidation Value

By Ivan Y.

(All $ figures in this article are U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted as Canadian Dollars)

I've been in and out of Obsidian Energy (OBE), formerly known as Penn West, for the last decade. Mostly, I've been out of it, which is fortunate because this stock has lost over 95% of its value from its peak of $28 and change in 2011. OBE is now treading water just above the $1 mark, but there are reasons why OBE should reward investors buying in at this price going forward. Here are 4 reasons why I think the rewards outweigh the risk in this stock and why the future looks better than the present for OBE.

1) Priced Below Liquidation Value

Let's look at the balance sheet. At $1 and change, OBE is priced below its liquidation value even though it is cash flow positive. Currently, OBE has a price/book ratio of 0.33. OBE values its property, plant, & equipment assets at CD$2.753 billion. Let's assume the real liquidation value of these assets is actually 40% lower than their stated book value. Even if a 40% discount is applied to the PP&E, OBE would still be trading below its book value with a price/book ratio of 0.71. If you apply this same 40% discount to the PP&E, a similar Canadian company like Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF) would have a price/book of 2.2.

Calculated by author based on figures from 2018 Q1 earnings report

2) Relatively Low Debt

It takes a lot of capital to explore and produce oil & natural gas, and thus almost all oil and natural gas producers need to take on a lot of debt. Due to mainly asset sales, OBE has been able to significantly reduce its total debt in the last three years. In the last three years, OBE has reduced its total debt from CD$2.4 billion to CD$407 million as of March 31st. For a company with a market cap of roughly CD$700 million, that's still a significant amount of debt, but is it really? It's not when compared to other energy companies. OBE's debt / tangible equity ratio is 0.19. That is a lower ratio than Baytex Energy (BTE), Crescent Point (CPG), Enerplus (ERF), Pengrowth, Suncor (SU), Vermilion (VET), and pretty much any other Canadian oil & gas producer that you can think of.

Calculated by author based on most recent quarterly reports, Tangible Equity excludes goodwill and intangible assets

3) De-bottlenecking of Canadian Oil

The price difference between WTI crude and Canadian crude remains frustratingly high for Canadian producers. With Western Canadian Select priced at $37 and change, the difference is currently more than $30. Part of that difference is explained by the fact that WCS is heavy oil, which is harder to refine, but the other main issue is that there isn't enough capacity to transport the oil produced in Alberta into the U.S. to be refined. This causes a transportation bottleneck for Canadian oil which lowers the prices. Fortunately, new pipelines will be built that should shrink the price difference between WTI and Canadian crude.

The Keystone XL pipeline, which will transport oil from Alberta into the U.S., was previously delayed for several years due to permitting issues but will finally begin full construction in 2019 according to TransCanada.

Another pipeline project that will help to clear up the bottleneck is Enbridge's Line 3 Replacement Program. Line 3 is an old pipeline that was built in the 1960s that transports oil from Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin. Due to corrosion and safety issues, Line 3 does not currently operate at full capacity, but replacing the pipeline will allow it to operate normally again. Construction on this project, however, is still months away from beginning because a number of permits are still needed before construction can begin. This recent CNN article talks about it more if you are interested.

Another project that will help transfer oil out of Alberta is the Trans Mountain expansion project, which will transfer oil from Alberta to British Columbia. Despite objections from the B.C. government and B.C. citizens, this project is currently expected to begin installing new pipes in January/February 2019. The project is expected to be completed by December 2019 according to the Trans Mountain website.

4) No More Hedging Losses

Hedging losses have seriously hurt this company's profitability this year. OBE currently has hedges in place to sell 12,000 bbl/day for the remainder of 2018. Most of the 12,000 bbl is priced at about $50 and the rest is priced at about CD$71. With a current WTI price of $69, you can easily calculate how much OBE is losing every day because of these bad hedges. Fortunately, relief is on the way soon. For 2019, hedges drop to 9,000 bbl/day in Q1, 6,000 bbl/day in Q2, and only 1,000 bbl/day in Q3. With these hedges going away next year, management, if it chooses, has the opportunity to add new hedges at much higher prices.

We see meaningful cash flow improvement in 2019 as the business rolls beyond the 2018 hedge book, regulatory capital requirements in Peace River and the third quarter Pound Sterling hedge commitment. (Source: OBE press release)

Source: Obsidian Energy

An Alternative Investment Strategy

This is an idea to consider, but let me give you a warning first. You should ignore this strategy if you are really bullish on OBE! The alternative strategy I am suggesting here is buying the stock and selling covered calls on it. A covered call strategy will reduce your entry cost into the stock but will limit your potential gains. The December 2018 $1 calls currently have bids at 15 cents per contract but the last trade was 20 cents. If you buy OBE at $1.05 and sell the calls at 20 cents, your entry cost would be reduced to 85 cents. Your maximum gain is only 15 cents per share, but that would still be a profit of 17.6% in less than five months.

Final Thoughts

I am long OBE mainly because it is priced well below its conservative liquidation value (see point #1). What I showed above is that even if all of OBE's property and equipment assets were sold for 60 cents on the dollar, the liquidation value of the company would be significantly higher than the current $1.05 price the market has assigned to it. That is why I own this. The new pipelines and the rolling off of the hedges could be the stimuli to get this stock moving.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OBE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.