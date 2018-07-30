Reckitt Benckiser: Are Investors Too Negative On The Mead Johnson Acquisition And Debt?

Even with the additional $9B of debt added to the capital structure after the Mead Johnson acquisition, financial leverage and interest coverage remain healthy at 2.7x and 7.6x, respectively.

The shares of Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) may have been beaten up by Mr. Market more than their fair share after their pricey $16.6 Mead Johnson acquisition. The company's P/E has been pushed down to 13.9x and its dividend yield up to 2.93%. That is after their 8% spike Friday, July 27th following strong Q2 results, which showed comparable year-to-date (YTD) earnings growth of 3%. To really throw it in pessimists' face and show the acquisition is going well, management also raised the dividend by 5.9% (in line with company policy to distribute 50% of adjusted earnings per share) and reiterated they're on track to reach the increased $300M synergy target from the acquisition.

As this article with discuss, in my opinion Reckitt Benckiser is among the most profitable consumer staple companies globally and their valuation is looking extremely favourable relative to peers at current levels. As the Mead Johnson acquisition continues to be digested both by the market and the company's own operations, Reckitt Benckiser's low valuation will be hard to ignore.

A Profitable & Growing Business

Being a large global company with well known household brands has allowed Reckitt Benckiser to be highly profitable with a return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) averaging 38% and 25.6%, respectively, over the past decade. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that the company is able to maintain and even possibly increase its intrinsic value. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $1.36 in 2008 to $5.1 in 2017 which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has averaged growth of 25% annually.

This level of profitability is far higher than that of other major consumer staples companies such as Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Unilever (NYSE:UL), or Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) who have average ROIC of 12.4%, 18.8%, and 16.1% over the past respectively. This might be surprising to some readers but Reckitt Benckiser's focus on high margin health, hygiene, and home products has made them quite profitable.

The New Debt is Not That Bad

While some investors are quick to point out that debt and interest payments have ballooned as a result of the acquisition, many fail to analyze the underlying capital structure of the company which remains quite healthy in my opinion. Even with the additional $9B of debt added to the capital structure, financial leverage and interest coverage remain healthy at 2.7x financial leverage and a 7.6x interest coverage ratio. This financial coverage ratio is quite comparable to peers and while their interest coverage ratio of 7.6x is currently half of peers, it is not quite something in my opinion to be concerned about, especially in a consumer staples company. To boot, the company has already paid back $800M in debt during the past six months as shown in Q2 results.

Conclusion

Reckitt Benckiser is a highly profitable company and the Mead Johnson acquisition looks so far to be going to plan. The company is growing the top and bottom line on a comparable operations basis and management is raising the dividend to reflect that. The increased debt load from the acquisition looks comfortable and the company has already started to pay it back. As the Mead Johnson acquisition continues to be digested both by the market and the company's operations, Reckitt Benckiser's low valuation will become harder to ignore.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RBGLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.

I am long RBGLY at an average cost base of $15.52

