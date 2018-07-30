Foot Locker: 20% Drop Provides Opportunity

I think tariffs are a real threat, but Foot Locker is in a great position if tariffs do not come to fruition.

Shares of Foot Locker are down nearly 20% over the past month a half on no news.

Sometimes stocks drop 20% in a single day like Facebook (FB). Other times, stocks drop consistently on no news. This is the case of Foot Locker (FL).

Shares of the athletic footwear retailer have dropped 19.6% since June 8th. In this time period, we received positive news from Under Armour (UA) regarding its HOVR shoe platform. Nike (NKE) posted positive sales growth in North America. Puma even announced its return to basketball, and all signs point to a healthier marketplace in North American footwear.

Then, why have shares of Foot Locker dropped 20%? I will try to outline a few of the contributing factors. However, the key takeaway is that the sum of the factors driving the decline are unlikely to outweigh the positive news we learned in the most recent quarterly earnings report as well as the positive news from Nike, Under Armour, and Puma. I believe shares are worth $55-63, and this may be an opportune time to establish a position.

Driver #1: Tariffs

North American athletic footwear has a supply chain that has manufacturing concentrated in Asia. Vietnam and Korea are both important markets, but China is the primary home of shoe manufacturing for Nike and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). In FY17, the United States imported a whopping $14.8 billion worth of footwear from China, the fifth largest category. Shoes already carry tariffs, but the existing cost position is manageable. With the US government deploying a fairly unpredictable trade strategy, I think investors fear that athletic footwear could come under pressure.

After many years of driving ASPs higher, I think the footwear world has recently experienced more moderated pricing trends. As a result, I think footwear brands will be hesitant to pass the costs onto consumers, forcing brands and retailers to eat the cost.

Nike and adidas will have some flexibility to shift production to other southeastern Asian markets, but this takes time. Long-term, I am confident this is a risk that can be mitigated. In the near-term, however, the risk is tangible and would likely pressure margins.

Driver #2: adidas Weakness

After a hot run over the past three years, adidas appears to be cooling off. I noted during my last update that the famous Ultraboost model was experiencing discounts and generally weaker popularity. I am now seeing this trend extend to models like the NMDs and the Prosphere, both of which were previously well-received but are now experiencing deeper and more frequent discounting.

In my view, this is the normal course of business – brands get hot, brands fade. That’s why it’s useful to have a diverse model like Foot Locker. Vans (VFC) and Nike are seeing increases in popularity, and I believe the strength from other brands will more than offset the weakness emanating from adidas.

Driver #3: Rising Short Interest

I have not seen an interesting short thesis on Foot Locker, but it is undeniable that the short interest has grown fairly significantly. Roughly 9% of shares are currently sold short, and I think this may be a direct reaction to the aggressive upside move. Shares of Foot Locker fell then increased so dramatically that I am sure there was significant profit taking that set-up well for a short position. This factor is not important at all for the underlying business of Foot Locker, but it is a useful way to think about how stocks trade.

Overall, Only the Tariff Risk is a Concern

The risks for tariffs to hurt the likes of Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Vans, and Foot Locker is very real given the large Chinese manufacturing base. It is tough to quantify, but I think it could have a negative impact on sales or margins, depending on the mitigation strategy that these respective brands deploy.

The adidas headwind is a typical aspect of the Foot Locker business model. Brands rise and fall, and it is up to Foot Locker to right size inventory and catch on to trends early in their lifecycle.

Lastly, the short interest is likely a driver, but it does not have any impact on the actual business. There is no compelling short argument that I am aware of, though I know some investors are worried about the direct to consumer strategies of the brands. However, Foot Locker’s high portion of cash pay coupled with its brand diversity will help mitigate a large part of this risk.

With a cleaner inventory position, strong capital allocation track record, and Nike product improvements, I think Foot Locker is poised to regain some of its 20% dip. Shares are worth $55-63, and at the current price, I shares are priced to start accumulating a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.