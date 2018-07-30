Bank Of America And JPMorgan: Catalysts For A 2nd Half Rally

Valuations are coming off levels that have historically been the lows of the year.

Multiple metrics are converging to create a catalyst for appreciation in the stock prices of JPMorgan and Bank of America.

In this first of two articles, I'll show how the P/E ratios, profitability metrics, and the tax cuts should all converge and point to higher stock prices for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

What the P/Es Are Telling Us

This year the P/E ratios peaked in Q1 as the bank rally faltered and stock prices for the industry came down.

Both JPM and BAC had lofty P/Es but have since come back down to earth.

One could argue that the P/Es of BAC and JPM have been beaten down too much. After all, JPMorgan's P/E is only a notch higher than the struggling Citigroup Inc (C) and Wells Fargo & Co, (WFC) (see chart below).

In my opinion, something has to give. The four banks in the chart below are not performing at the same level and therefore should not have similar valuations.

Do the falling P/Es mean BAC and JPM will rally going into the fall of this year?

C PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

For the answer, let's look at the last time the banks suffered a P/E correction.

In Q1 of 2017 , the P/Es peaked and fell back to earth, bottoming in the summer (see chart below). Sound familiar?

By the end of the summer of 2017, both BAC's and JPM's P/E were around 14-15 before pushing higher. The P/Es rose in late September and again, in late October.

I believe we're going to follow a similar pattern to the one in 2017, which will push the stocks higher later this year.

Besides the low valuations, we should see a return of liquidity in the market, in the second half of September as hedge fund managers and institutional investors return and start buying again.

Of course, we all know past results don't equate to future moves or gains. However, the move has already begun.

BAC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Below is the same P/E graph for this year with only JPM and BAC on it.

The P/Es have bounced off this year's summer bottom in this month and have already begun to push higher.

We may have Deja-Vu 2017 as the P/Es for July might turn out to be the lows for the remainder of this year.

BAC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Profits Will Rise From The Tax Cuts

At this time in 2017, the tax cuts had yet to impact the bottom line of companies. In my opinion, this translates to a better 2H in 2018 with the realized tax savings providing a nice tailwind to profits and stocks.

The table below shows the taxes paid by BAC and JPM.

BAC paid $3.2 billion (green) in the 1H of this year, which is approximately the same as the $3.1 billion payment in Q2-17.

JPMorgan paid $4.21 billion so far this year, which is comparable to Q4's $4.02 billion tax payment.

so far this year, which is comparable to Q4's $4.02 billion tax payment. In other words, both banks have paid in the 1H of this year what they paid in just one of their quarters of last year.

As a result, both banks should see a boost to net income in the 2H of 2018. Their tax savings could be $2-3 billion, depending on their income, for the second half of this year.

Although we don't know the exact amount of tax savings that'll be realized in Q3 and Q4, it's clear there will be a positive impact on the bottom line for JPM and BAC.

But how will those savings translate to the stock price?

Table by Chris B Murphy. Financial data from SeekingAlpha.com JPM and BAC financials.

How The Stock Prices of JPMorgan And Bank of America Track Profit

Below are two graphs showing the correlation over the past 3 years, which shows a definitive trend for EBIT (earnings before interest & taxes) and the stock prices of JPM and BAC.

BAC data by YCharts JPM data by YCharts

We can see a historical trend and correlation between profit and the stock price of BAC and JPM. Although that correlation seems obvious, EBIT is different than net income.

I chose EBIT because I wanted to show the profit without the benefits of the tax cuts being realized this year. In other words, if these stocks have been rallying on EBIT, it stands to reason that an added tax-induced boost to net income will only add fuel to the fire.

Investing Tip: When watching bank stocks, my suggestion is to use EBIT as well as net income (to put another way, pretax and after-tax), since banks will have different tax rates and tax obligations.

How Did Our Bank Stocks Move in Late 2017?

Last year we saw a 15-20% move in our banks following the summer. The catalysts are in place this year for another move higher, perhaps not identical, but it looks extremely bullish given that the July-18 narrative is much improved over that of July-17.

JPM data by YCharts

Takeaways

JPM and BAC should have a boost to their stock prices from the low valuations this summer and the historical trend of an early-autumn rally as liquidity returns. On top of that, the tax cuts add another layer of profit creating the catalyst that'll reignite the bank rally, in my opinion.

If both JPMorgan and Bank of America grow flat for the next two quarters, their earnings will still rise, thanks to the tax cuts. If there's $1-$2 billion per quarter in tax savings (a rough estimate), depending on their income, we should see a boost to profit margins and ultimately their stocks.

The P/E ratios are bouncing off their summer bottoms. We have a historical precedent of the P/E ratios for JPM and BAC getting pushed down and bottoming around the 14-15 level. As we saw earlier, the P/E's of both banks have already begun to rise similar to last year's late-summer to early-autumn rally.

Putting it all together, tax-cut savings, attractive valuations, and a likelihood of a rally once liquidity comes back into the market in October are all converging to create a catalyst for a 2H move higher for JPMorgan and Bank of America.

In my second article, I'll show additional metrics including how economic growth and business investment will drive banks and the profits for Bank of America and JPMorgan. Also, I'll touch on the Treasury yield curve. All of these factors are quite bullish for BofA and JPM in the 2H and going into next year.

Good luck out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.