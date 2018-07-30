Assessing Altria Group's Results For Q2, Including 2018 Dividend Increase Projection

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to analyze Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) results for the second quarter of 2018 and compare the company’s performance to prior periods. First, this article analyzes MO’s income statement (technically speaking the company’s “consolidated statement of earnings”) for the three-months ended 6/30/2015, 6/30/2016, 6/30/2017, and 6/30/2018. Second, along with an overview of MO’s main product segments, this article provides a quarterly shipment volume performance analysis for 2015-2018 (“year-over-year” comparison). This includes a discussion of MO’s trade inventory adjustments. Third, this article provides a unique analysis of MO’s historical/projected adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio for 2017-2018. I will also provide a brief discussion on the recent passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”) and its impact on MO. This includes a discussion of how my previous projections “stacked up” to MO’s current guidance.

This assessment article will show past and projected data with supporting documentation within three tables. I am writing this article due to the continued requests to provide this type of analysis on MO after the company reports quarterly earnings. This assessment article alone is not the only data/information that should be examined to initiate a position within MO. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for MO are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the end of the article.

1) Assessing MO’s Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings:

To begin this analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows MO’s consolidated statement of earnings for the three-months ended 6/30/2015, 6/30/2016, 6/30/2017, and 6/30/2018. Due to the fact MO’s performance is “skewed” due to seasonal trends, I believe comparing the company’s performance on a year-over-year quarterly basis is the most appropriate type of quantitative analysis for this assessment article. In other words, this type of analysis compares the quarter of one year to the same quarter of a prior year.

Table 1 – MO Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Three-Months Ended 6/30/2015, 6/30/2016, 6/30/2017, and 6/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 1 above as a reference, MO reported “gross profit” (net revenues less cost of sales and excise tax) of $2.9, $3.0, $3.1, and $3.1 billion for the second quarter of 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively (see red reference “A”). When calculated, MO increased the company’s quarterly gross profit by $0.1, $0.2 (rounded), and less than $0.1 billion during the second quarter of 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. I believe readers would agree this has been a fairly consistent, gradual increase in quarterly gross profit. This increase even occurred with various states enacting state excise tax (“SET”) increases over this period of time. During 2017, the most notable increase was California’s $2.00 SET increase on a pack of cigarettes (20 sticks) which took effect on 4/1/2017 and on other tobacco-related products on 7/1/2017. The following three main factors, within either most or all of MO’s product segments, helped contribute to this fairly consistent, gradual gross profit increase: 1) various minor net price increases over the past several years; 2) varying shipment volume fluctuations within all product segments over the past several years (will be analyzed later in the article); and 3) minor fluctuations in overall market share.

Consistent with MO’s gross profit, the company’s “operating income” (gross profit less general operating, administrative, and asset impairment/exits costs) has also gradually net increased during the past several years. MO reported operating income of $2.2, $2.4, $2.5, and $2.5 billion for the second quarter of 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively (see red reference “B”). This gradual increase excludes ALL impacts from recent passage of the TCJA (in case some market participants try to counter this factual assertion by claiming this point).

Moving down Table 1, after accounting for MO’s interest expense, earnings from its former/current 27%/10% equity ownership stake in SAB Miller (OTCPK:SBMRY)/Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD), other income (loss) (in relation to the SBMRY/BUD business combination), and provision for income taxes (here is where the passage of the TCJA positively impacted MO for the second quarter of 2018; lower effective tax rate), the company reported “net earnings” of $1.4, $1.7, $2.0, and $1.9 billion for the second quarter of 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively (see red reference “D”). If one were to “exclude” the other income in 2016 and 2017 and the lower effective tax rate in 2018, MO would have reported net earnings of $1.6, $1.7, and $1.7 billion for the second quarter of 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. Again, I believe readers should see this trend as a gradual increase in net earnings during the past several years; even when excluding other income and the recent passage of the TCJA.

When backing out all non-controlling interests, MO reported earnings of $0.738, $0.846, $1.032, and $0.992 per share for the second quarter of 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively (see red reference (“E / F”)). If one were to exclude other income in 2016 and 2017 and the lower effective tax rate in 2018, MO would have reported earnings of approximately $0.814, $0.851, and $0.889 per share for the second quarter of 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively.

When assessing MO’s consolidated statement of earnings for the second quarter of 2018, I believe the company delivered a consistent operating performance by continuing to increase its gross profit, operating income, and EPS (when backing out certain extraordinary items and the recent passage of the TCJA). Let us move on to the next part of this assessment article.

2) Assessing MO’s Year-Over-Year Quarterly Shipment Volume Performance:

Prior to performing MO’s quarterly shipment volume analysis, let us first get accustomed to the company’s four main product segments. This includes products that are currently “on the shelves” and are generating meaningful revenue. MO, through the company’s subsidiaries and affiliates, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco related products, and other nicotine-containing products in markets within the United States (“U.S.”).

The following are MO’s four main product segments: 1) cigarettes (manufactured and sold by Phillip Morris USA Inc. and recently acquired Sherman Group Holdings, LLC and subsidiaries [Nat Sherman]); 2) cigars (manufactured and sold by John Middleton Co. and recently acquired Nat Sherman); 3) smokeless tobacco (most manufactured and sold by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC [USSTC]); and 4) wine (produced and/or distributed by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd.). In addition, through the business combination with SBMRY and subsequent purchase of shares in late 2016, MO currently has an approximate 10.1% equity ownership stake in BUD. Let us get briefly get accustomed to MO’s four main product segments.

MO’s cigarettes product segment is lead by the iconic brand “Marlboro®” (Marlboro). Simply put, Marlboro accounts for a large proportion of sales/revenue. This includes all products/styles under the Marlboro name (red, gold, silver, black, ice, etc…). This product segment also includes other premium brands such as “Benson & Hedges®”, “Parliament®”, and “Virginia Slims®” along with discount brands such as “Basic®” and “L&M®”.

MO’s cigars product segment is lead by the brand “Black & Mild®” (Black & Mild). This product segment also includes an “other” sub-classification. However, MO’s other cigars product segment accounts for only a fractional share of sales/revenue when compared to Black & Mild. As stated above, MO also recently acquired Nat Sherman which has allowed the company to expand its “footprint” within this product segment; including the super premium cigarette segment.

MO’s smokeless tobacco product segment includes brands such as “Copenhagen®” (Copenhagen) and “Skoal®” (Skoal). These two brands account for a majority of sales/revenue within this product segment. This product segment also includes an “other” sub-classification. USTTC’s modified risk tobacco product application (“MRTPA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding its Copenhagen Snuff Fine Cut product was submitted in March 2018. USTTC also recently submitted premarket tobacco applications with the FDA regarding its “VERVE®” DiscsandChews.

MO’s wine product segment includes brands such as “Chateau Ste. Michelle®”, “Columbia Crest®”, “14 Hands®”, and “Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars™”. This product segment also includes an “other” sub-classification which includes various other brands who individually account for only a fractional share of sales/revenue when compared to the other four brands listed above.

In addition, MO currently has two additional product lines either in the process of being approved by regulators or fully developed that may one day notably contribute to the company’s bottom line. First, through Nu Mark LLC (Nu Mark), this includes the e-vapor product “MarkTen®” (MarkTen) which grew e-vapor volume by 16% during the second quarter of 2018 due to expanded distribution. This includes expansion of MarkTen Elite, a pod-based closed system product, from over 6,000 to more than 23,000 retail stores/e-stores this past quarter.

Second, MO has a collaboration/partnership with Phillip Morris International Inc. (PM) regarding a heated tobacco reduced-risk product (“RRP”), “IQOS®” (“IQOS”). Recent progress, albeit slow, shows signs of promise as MO/PM await the government’s “official” response to submitted applications (submitted in March 2017 and began to be reviewed in May 2017). In the meantime, MO/PM continues to derive U.S. commercialization plans and believes IQOS will ultimately be approved by the FDA at some point in the near future. Management recently noted there should be no capacity concerns and minimal delays from FDA approval to widespread distribution.

Now that we have a better understanding of MO’s product segments, let us now perform a year-over-year quarterly shipment volume analysis. To start this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – MO Shipment Volume Performance Analysis (By Product Segment; Three-Months Ended 6/30/2015, 6/30/2016, 6/30/2017, and 6/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 above as a reference, during the second quarter of 2016, MO had a minor (less than 5%) increase of 4.26% and 3.41% in the total shipment volume of the company’s smokeless tobacco and wine product segments when compared to the second quarter of 2015, respectively. MO had a modest (at or greater than 5% but less than 10%) increase of 7.49% in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigars product segment. However, MO had a minor decrease of (4.99%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigarettes product segment. This minor net decrease was more consistent with longer-term industry trends within this product segment. In other words, this decrease was more of a reversion to the mean. Simply put, I believe most readers would agree MO’s shipment volume experienced minor-modest growth in three out of the four main product segments during the second quarter of 2016 when compared to the second quarter of 2015.

During the second quarter of 2017, MO had a minor increase of 1.42% in the total shipment volume of the company’s smokeless tobacco segment when compared to the second quarter of 2016. In addition, MO had a material (at or greater than 10%) increase of 13.09% in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigars segment. This was mainly due to MO’s acquisition of Nat Sherman that was finalized near the start of 2017. However, MO had a minor decrease of (2.86%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigarettes product segment. Again, this minor net decrease was consistent with longer-term industry trends within this product segment which has typically been an annual decrease of approximately (3%) – (4%) over the past decade or so. In addition, MO had a material decrease of (14.50%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s wine product segment. In a nutshell, wine shipment volumes were negatively impacted by increased competition in the broader sector.

During the second quarter of 2018, MO had a minor and modest increase of 2.71% and 6.33% in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigars and wine product segments when compared to the second quarter of 2017, respectively. Regarding the wine product segment, I believe this was a nice “bounce back” from 2017’s performance. However, MO had a minor decrease of (2.40%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s smokeless tobacco product segment. Digging deeper, Copenhagen continued to deliver solid results during 2017-2018 which was mitigated by the continued decline in net market share when it came to Skoal.

In addition, and most notably in my opinion, MO had a material decrease of (10.81%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigarettes product segment. This material net decrease was more severe versus the longer-term industry trends within this product segment (as outlined above). Several readers have “reached out” to me this past week to highlight this more severe decrease in MO’s cigarettes shipment on a year-over-year quarterly basis. This type of material decline has not occurred within MO’s cigarettes product segment since I began covering MO at Seeking Alpha in 2013. At first glance, this would appear to be a very negative trend. However, I believe the following quote from MO’s earnings call for the second quarter of 2017 puts this percentage in better context:

“…We estimate that when adjusted for the significant trade inventory movements, the smokeable segments cigarette volumes declined an estimated 5% in the second quarter, compared to an estimated industry rate of decline of 3.5%...While industry performance may be volatile on a quarterly basis, over the past four quarters the industry's rate of decline was approximately 4%, consistent with the historical long-term decline rate of 3% to 4%...”

So, with the above quote by MO’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Howard Willard as support, market participants really should really look at the adjusted (5%) decline as the more accurate cigarettes shipment volume “portrayal” during the quarter. Some market participants seem to be confused by this notion. As such, I will explain further. During any given quarter, there are inventory changes within MO’s product segments that directly impact reported shipment volumes. I believe the following quote from MO’s earnings call for the second quarter of 2017 highlights this direct relationship:

“…Reported domestic cigarette volumes declined 10.8% in the quarter, permanently driven by a large reduction in trade inventories. As you can see in our housekeeping items, the trade entered the second quarter with significantly higher cigarette inventories than it did last year. Over the course of the quarter, wholesalers depleted PM USA inventories by an estimated 1.6 billion units, compared to a build of 600 million units in the year ago quarter…”

So, with the above quote by MO’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) William Gifford as support, there is a direct relationship between MO’s shipment volume figures and wholesalers’ inventories. For example, if there is a reduction to the wholesalers’ inventories, this typically equates to a decrease in MO’s shipment volume for a particular timeframe. Mr. Gifford pointed out there was a net “build”/net increase in cigarette inventories of 0.6 billion units during the second quarter of 2017. In comparison, there was actually a “depletion”/net decrease in cigarette inventories of (1.6) billion units during the second quarter of 2018. This general trend was consistent across the entire cigarettes industry segment during the second quarter of 2018. As such, in my professional opinion, while MO’s (10.8%) was the actual calculated decrease in cigarettes shipment volume on a year-over-year quarterly basis, the severity of this decrease was more towards (5%) when considering inventory trade movements. I hope this explanation clears up a lot of confusion on this topic.

Now, while MO’s “adjusted” shipment volume decrease was more towards (5%), I would note this is still slightly more severe versus the longer-term industry trends within this product segment which has typically been an annual decrease of approximately (3%) – (4%). When asked about this slightly more severe shipment volume decline versus industry trends, MO’s CEO provided the following commentary:

“…Marlboro's share had a tough time last year and I think there were really two primary drivers of that. The first was the California state excise tax increase and while that impacted all of the premium brands and all the brands in the market, it was a large excise tax increase at $2 and it was in a geography where Marlboro was significantly overdeveloped. So, it had a greater impact on Marlboro…Then the second driver of that was that we had a heightened level of competitive activity and competitive spending last year that we decided to be more restrained in responding to, with the knowledge that we knew we had a good first half and full year plan for this year…we decided to really make our investments to stabilize Marlboro in the first half, which we're pleased has come through…”

So, in a nutshell, I believe MO’s slightly more severe decline in shipment volumes on a year-over-year quarterly basis were a function of the California SET increase of $2.00 per pack of cigarettes (20 sticks) which took effect back in 2017. As such, MO’s premium Marlboro brand experienced a minor retail market share decline as consumers chose cheaper, alternative cigarettes/products. In addition, it would appear MO did not provide a “full response” to several new product launches and product promotions by competitors during the second half of 2017 which negatively impacted volumes/market share. However, during 2018 MO has begun to respond to this trend via increased spending to boost brand equity.

Still, when taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture, I believe the level of shipment volumes within MO’s cigarettes product segment need to be continually monitored to a heightened degree. The entire cigarette market has continued to experience gradual declines in consumption over a prolonged period of time. I do not believe this trend will change over the foreseeable future. As such, I believe this trend should be viewed as “cautionary”. Even with this more cautionary note, as discussed within the first part of this assessment article, I would point out even with MO’s continued net decrease in recent shipment volumes within its cigarettes product segment, the company was still able to achieve attractive EPS growth (even when backing out notable events such as the recent passage of the TCJA). Readers should consider this notion as well. Now let us move on the final part of this assessment article.

3) Assessing/Projecting MO’s Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio:

MO’s executive management team has continued to state the company’s Board of Directors (“BoD”) bases its dividend per share rate directly off of adjusted diluted EPS. This figure is slightly different when compared to the EPS figure analyzed within the first part of this article. MO’s adjusted diluted EPS backs out certain “extraordinary/one-time” items in relation to the company’s operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, the following: 1) tobacco/health litigation costs; 2) SBMRY/BUD special transactions; 3) gains (losses) associated with the extinguishment of debt; 4) gains (losses) associated with derivative instruments; and 5) one-time adjustments due to passage of the TCJA (excluding the reduction in effective tax rate). MO’s executive management team has continued to reiterate the BoD’s “annual target distribution” is 80% of the company’s adjusted diluted EPS for that given year.

To analyze MO’s historical/projected adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – MO Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio (2017-2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, MO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.73, $0.85, $0.90, and $0.91 for the first, second, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. When combined, this calculates to an adjusted diluted EPS of $3.39 for 2017 (see blue reference “A” within the 2017 column; left side). When compared to MO’s adjusted diluted EPS of $3.03 for 2016, the company increased its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.36 or 11.88% during 2017. I believe this is an encouraging sign as MO’s annual adjusted diluted EPS percentage continued to increase by high single/low double digits.

When calculated, MO’s target distribution to shareholders for 2017 was $2.71 per share (see blue reference “C” within the 2017 column; left side). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.678 per share for 2017 (see blue reference “(C / 4)” within the 2017 column; left side). In comparison, MO distributed dividends of $0.61, $0.61, $0.66, and $0.66 per share for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. When combined, this was an annual dividend distribution of $2.54 per share. As such, MO had an annual underpayment of $0.17 per share. This was a $0.10 per share additional underpayment when compared to 2016. Again, this is mainly due to the “bump up” in adjusted diluted EPS during the fourth quarter of 2017 due to passage of the TCJA. When calculated, MO had an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 94% which was a minor underpayment.

Now let us take a look at MO’s reported adjusted diluted EPS and dividend per share rate for the first and second quarters of 2018 and my projections for the third and fourth quarters of 2018. We will then take a look at management’s projected adjusted diluted EPS and see how the company’s projections compare to my personal projections.

MO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.95 and $1.01 for the first and second quarters of 2018, respectively. In addition, as a direct result of passage of the TCJA, MO’s BoD increased the company’s quarterly dividend from $0.66 to $0.70 per share beginning in the second quarter of 2018 (basically a “true-up” adjustment). Again, the reasoning behind this increase was due to the fact MO’s adjusted diluted EPS directly increased, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017 (from a “true-down” tax liability/provision adjustment), from passage of the TCJA.

Last quarter, I projected MO would report the following adjusted diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2018 (which turned out to be within range/accurate):

Prior projected adjusted diluted earnings for Q2 2018: $1.00-$1.01 per share

Actual adjusted diluted earnings for Q2 2018: $1.01 per share

I am currently projecting MO will report adjusted diluted EPS of $1.05, and $0.97 for the third and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. These figures are unchanged when compared to my prior quarter’s assessment article. When combined, this calculates to a projected adjusted diluted EPS of $3.98 for 2018 (see blue reference “A” within the middle column). If this projection comes to fruition, when compared to MO’s adjusted diluted EPS of $3.39 for 2017, the company would increase its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.59 or 17.40% during 2018. Simply put, this would be a notable increase in adjusted diluted EPS on a year-over-year basis.

My personal 2018 projections, upon passage of the TCJA, were originally provided to readers in January 2018 within the following article (which were ultimately deemed very accurate/within range):

Altria Group's 2018 Dividend And Earnings Projection (Impacts From Tax Cuts And Jobs Act)

When MO reported results on 7/26/2018, management provided the following updated forward guidance in regards to the company’s adjusted diluted EPS for 2018 (lower end of range increased from $3.90 to $3.94 per share; a positive trend):

“…Altria tightens its guidance for 2018 full-year adjusted diluted EPS to be in a range of $3.94 to $4.03…”

As such, with the above link as support, my previously projected 2018 adjusted diluted EPS wound up being within MO’s range. I believe this was a hard “feat” to accomplish due to the numerous moving variables that occurred as a result of passage of the TCJA. I would also point out most professional analysts did not have an accurate range when it came to MO’s 2018 adjusted diluted EPS. This was likely due to a lack of knowledge regarding taxation/accounting rules and regulations. I also correctly projected MO’s effective tax rate for 2018 and correctly pointed out to readers that the company would benefit from a deferred tax liability “write-down” during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Still using Table 3 above as a reference, based on my current personal projections MO’s target distribution to shareholders for 2018 is calculated to be $3.18 per share (see blue reference “C” within the middle column). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.796 per share for 2018 (see blue reference “(C / 4)” within the middle column). Based on the data above, this would calculate to MO declaring a dividend of $0.70, $0.70, $0.76, and $0.76 per share for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively.

Now, let us calculate the metrics discussed above when based off of a slightly more “bullish” per share figure within management’s adjusted diluted EPS range of $3.94-$4.03 for 2018. Continuing to use Table 3 above as a reference, based on slightly more bullish guidance, I am projecting MO will report adjusted diluted EPS of $1.06 and $0.98 for the third and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. When combined, this calculates to a projected adjusted diluted EPS of $4.00 for 2018 (see blue reference “A” within the 2018 column; right side). If this projection comes to fruition, when compared to MO’s adjusted diluted EPS of $3.39 for 2017, the company would increase its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.61 or 17.99% during 2018. Again, this a notable increase when compared to historical trends and is slightly higher versus my personal projected adjusted diluted EPS of $3.98 for 2018.

When calculating this slightly more bullish figure, MO’s projected target distribution to shareholders for 2018 would be $3.20 per share (see blue reference “C” within the 2018 column; right side). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.80 per share for 2018 (see blue reference “(C / 4)” within the 2018 column; right side).

Based on the data above, this would calculate to MO declaring a dividend of $0.70, $0.70, $0.78, and $0.78 per share for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. When calculated, this would be an annual dividend distribution of $2.96 per share. As such, when compared to MO’s projected target distribution of $3.20 per share for 2018, the company would have an annual underpayment of $0.24 per share. This would be an additional $0.07 per share underpayment when compared to 2017. When calculated, MO would have an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 93% which would continue to be a minor underpayment.

Due to these two slightly different projections, I currently believe providing a narrow adjusted diluted EPS and dividend per share rate “range” for 2018 remains appropriate. These ranges will be summarized below.

Conclusions Drawn:

This article analyzed MO’s results for the second quarter of 2018 and compared the company’s performance to prior periods. First, this article analyzed MO’s consolidated statement of earnings. This analysis showed the following was MO’s EPS for the three-months ended 6/30/2015, 6/30/2016, 6/30/2017, and 6/30/2018, respectively (year-over-year quarterly basis):

MO’s EPS (not adjusted diluted EPS) for Q2 2015, Q2 2016, Q2 2017, and Q2 2018 when including certain one-time extraordinary items related to the SBMRY/BUD business combination and passage of the TCJA: $0.74, $0.85, $1.03, and $0.99 per share

If one were to exclude other income in 2016 and 2017 and the lower effective tax rate in 2018, MO would have reported earnings of approximately $0.814, $0.851, and $0.889 per share for the second quarter of 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. When assessing MO’s consolidated statement of earnings for the second quarter of 2018, I believe the company delivered a consistent operating performance by continuing to increase its gross profit, operating income, and EPS (when backing out certain extraordinary items and the recent passage of the TCJA).

Second, along with an overview of MO’s main product segments, this article provided a shipment volume performance analysis for 2015-2018 (year-over-year quarterly comparison). Through this analysis, I believe MO’s shipment volume performance for the second quarter of 2018 was positive in regards to the cigars and wine product segments, slightly cautious/negative in regards to the smokeless tobacco product segment, and cautionary/negative in regards to the cigarettes product segment. However, I would point out MO’s cigarette shipment volume performance was not as severe as some market participants have interpreted. This was due to the fact, when considering inventory trade movements, MO’s shipment volume decline was more towards (5%) and not the calculated (10.8%) decrease reported within the company’s press release. Still, I believe this product segment’s performance needs to be continually monitored in future quarters.

Finally, this article provided a unique analysis of MO’s historical/projected adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio for 2017 and 2018. The following was MO’s reported adjusted diluted EPS for the first, second, third, and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively:

MO’s reported adjusted diluted earnings for Q1-Q4 2017: $0.73, $0.85, $0.90, and $0.91 per share

The following was MO’s reported adjusted diluted EPS for the first and second quarters of 2018, respectively:

MO’s reported adjusted diluted earnings for Q1-Q2 2018: $0.95 and $1.01 per share

The following is my projected MO adjusted diluted EPS for the third and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively:

Projected adjusted diluted earnings for Q3 2018: $1.05-$1.06 per share

Projected adjusted diluted earnings for Q4 2018: $0.97-$0.98 per share

The following is my projected MO dividend per share rate for the third and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively (per GAAP):

MO’s projected dividend for Q3 2018: $0.76-$0.78 per share

MO’s projected dividend for Q4 2018: $0.76-$0.78 per share

When calculated, I am currently projecting MO will increase the company’s quarterly dividend by $0.06-$0.08 per share beginning in the third quarter of 2018 (per the accrual method of accounting; GAAP). This per share increase range is unchanged when compared to my prior quarter’s assessment article.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

MO, through a continued dominate retail market share in the cigarettes and smokeless tobacco product segments (both continue to have over 50.0% retail market share), I believe the company will continue to provide attractive quarterly/annual results. With that being said, the recent shipment volume and minor retail market share declines within MO’s cigarettes product segment need to be carefully monitored in future periods.

MO also currently has an approximate 10.1% equity ownership stake in BUD, the largest brewer in the world who continues to report attractive quarterly/annual results. As such, MO’s investors have some exposure to the brewing industry which adds even more “insulation” during a defensive market. In addition, there is a high probability MO will continue to repurchase outstanding shares of common stock throughout most (if not all) quarters over the foreseeable future which has cumulative net benefits to shareholders (as exhibited over multiple years).

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors/catalysts not “fully” discussed within this particular article (for instance all the possible outcomes from recent/potential FDA announcements), I currently rate MO as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than $75.00 per share, a HOLD when trading between $65.01 - $74.99 per share, and a BUY when trading at or less than $65.00 per share. These ranges are a decrease of ($2.50) per share when compared to my last MO article (approximately three months ago).This is mainly due to the recent delays of the FDA’s approval of IQOS, accelerated timelines of competitors when it comes to RRPs (such as British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s (BTI) Glo™ and Eclipse™), and the recent slightly more severe decline in “normalized” cigarette shipment volumes versus industry trends.

As such, I currently rate MO as a BUY. My current price target for MO is $75.00 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is $65.00 per share.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

MO Stock Disclosure:

I first initiated a position in MO back in late 2009 and continued to increase my position, at periodic intervals, from 2010-2013. On 10/4/2016, for the first time in several years, I “directly” increased my position in MO at a weighted average purchase price of $61.85 per share. On 3/1/2017, I sold approximately 33% of my entire MO position at a weighted average price of $75.605 per share as my price target, at the time, of $75.00 per share was met. On 3/2/2017, I sold another approximate 33% of my existing MO position at a weighted average price of $75.85 per share. On 3/8/2017, I sold my remaining position in MO at a weighted average price of $76.025 per share. The weighted average purchase price of my entire MO position was $29.78 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. The total return of my MO investment, excluding all dividends received/capital gains on reinvested dividends, was 234.3%.

On 8/21/2017, I once again initiated a position in MO at a weighted average purchase price of $63.465 per share. On 3/1/2018, 4/19/2018, 4/27/2018, and 7/19/2018, I increased my position in MO at a weighted average purchase price of $62.407, $56.78, $54.82, and $55.81 per share, respectively. When combined, my MO position has a weighted average purchase price of $57.352 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, as of July 2018 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 97.0% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 33 positions (see my profile for more detailed investing statistics). The slight increase in percentages, when compared to last month, was due to the fact my re-entered position in MO recently turned positive. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in BTI, BUD, or PM.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.