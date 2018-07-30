EVT Is Neither Cheap Nor Expensive For A 7%+ Yield

The latest GDP report put the U.S. economy growing at 4.1%, this fund should continue to benefit if the economy remains robust.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) should continue to benefit with a growing U.S. economy. The fund is invested largely in U.S. equities, more specifically, U.S. financial companies at about 30.6% of the overall portfolio. These underlying holdings should continue to perform well if the economy can maintain its growth. The fund also pays an enticing distribution rate of 7.39%, and combined with the growth potential; leads to my interest in this fund.

From Eaton Vance's EVT overview the fund has an "investment objective to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The fund will invest with a focus on dividend-paying common and preferred stocks; with an emphasis on that income qualifying for favorable federal income tax treatment [meaning qualified dividends]." The managers also put a focus on value style investments and companies that they believe have the potential for dividend growth.

The fund utilizes leverage of about 21.1% of assets; with total assets managed at $2.187 billion. The size of the fund helps with liquidity when buying and selling and has average daily volume currently at 119,000. The expense ratio for the fund is 1.16%, and 0.46% interest expense, for a total expense ratio of 1.62%.

Performance

So far the performance of the fund has been quite stellar, with a YTD NAV total return of 4.55%. Although, below the S&P 500 YTD return of around 5.4% but well above the Russell 1000 Value Index that it uses as its benchmark. The benchmark is currently showing YTD return at -1.69%. I still believe 4.55% is a respectable return even if not beating the S&P 500.

The fund has shown a steady climb since the 2008 financial crisis. The latest GDP report put the U.S. economy growing at a 4.1% rate; if this continues EVT can remain on track to keep returning solid performance with steady NAV growth.

EVT currently trades at $23.54 per share, with a NAV per share amount of $23.89, giving this fund a discount of 1.49%. The 1-year average sits at -2.52% for the fund, giving the 1-year z-score of 0.70. The 5-year average discount is an even deeper -6.97%. This isn't necessarily favorable, but I am willing to look past this for EVT because as you will see in the chart below, it appears the trend for the last couple of years has been a shrinking discount overall.

Distribution

The current monthly distribution rate of $0.1450 per share, equates to a 7.39% distribution rate for EVT. Prior to 2008, the fund had several distribution increases under its belt; with 2008 seeing a cut from the prior $0.1524 to $0.1075. This cut would have been necessary at that time to limit the extend of NAV destruction the fund would have needed to maintain the high distribution. The fund then subsequently raised a couple of times and that leads us to the current $0.1450.

When looking at the most recent Semi-Annual Report for EVT, it is quite clear the fund had more than sufficient income and capital gains to fund the distribution for the prior 6-month and 1-year periods.

So far it is also looking good since that report; with NAV of $1,698,908,826 at that time compared to CEFconnect reporting NAV of $1,740 million, meaning the fund has grown even while paying out the distribution to shareholders.

Holdings

The top ten holdings show primarily all individual equity securities, with one ETF on the list. The list also shows some of the names that would be expected on a dividend-focused fund; Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to name a couple companies that have lengthy history of dividend increases. Additionally, all but Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) actually pays a dividend of their top holdings listed. EVT, as of their latest fact sheet, has 108 equity holdings in total. That is a fair amount that can add quite the diversification away from one security having too much of an affect on the overall portfolio.

The current asset mix of the fund is composed of primarily equity securities, but still a fair bit of high-yield bonds as well. High-yield will generally perform favorably if the economy continues to grow as well. This is because with high-yield bonds, the companies that issue them are more dependent on the overall economy doing well, therefore, their companies making profits and making their debt payments.

With these additional holdings of high-yield, preferred stock, and other assets, the fund has total holdings of 153. The total percentage of the portfolio in U.S. companies is at 91.20%; this may add some further reassurances to investors that want to invest more in U.S. holdings, which have shown better returns in the past. Of course, that may not always be the case and an investor should find a balance that works for their own preference.

Conclusion

EVT isn't exactly a cheap CEF, with only a shallow discount of -1.49%, and a positive z-score at 0.70; but if you are an investor that expects the economy to continue to perform well, this fund may be for you.

This is why I believe that EVT isn't cheap, but for the potential growth in the financial sector going forward, it doesn't seem expensive either. The main attraction for the financial sector is the Fed continuing its interest rate hiking path through 2018. Additionally, the financial sector will need to start seeing long-term rates rise as well for those companies to benefit.

The fund had just hit a premium for a short period of time in June , before coming back down to a discount, this may be providing a buying opportunity for shareholders going forward.

The monthly distribution is attractive for an income investor at 7.39% and the monthly payout schedule even if there is limited growth left going forward. The distribution appears to be well covered in terms of utilizing income and capital gains to maintain the current amount. Another potential benefit is for the emphasis on being tax-advantaged that can help keep more money in your pocket.

I would expect at some point in the future that this fund will become even more attractively priced. This may be due to a recession or a market correction, like earlier this year, in February the fund had actually hit over a -6% discount. This was brief though, and I'm not sure when a next opportunity will arise, or how many monthly payments would not be captured during that time. For those reasons, I will be looking to add a little EVT to my portfolio shortly.

Relevant Numbers for EVT include:

Discount 1.49

Z-score 0.70

Market Distribution 7.39%

Latest Monthly Distribution Rate $0.1450

Total Net Assets $2.187 billion

Total Expense Ratio 1.62%

Leverage 21.1%

