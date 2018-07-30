Earnings Season Brings Out The Worst In The FAANGs

After a rough week for several leading tech names, including some of the FAANGs, the split “tape” which developed last month shows no signs of mending. Instead,the gap between the market’s strongest and weakest sectors continues to widen, increasing the likelihood of another broad market pullback in the immediate term. As we’ll discuss in today’s report, however, there is still more than enough strength in the market’s leading segments to keep the overall upward trend intact through the summer months.

With earnings season in full swing, investors have been focused squarely on the FAANGs. Most recently it was Amazon’s turn in the spotlight (AMZN) last week. AMZN got up as high as 4% in early trading on Friday but weakened as the day progressed and managed to close just 0.5% higher for the day. Wall Street had hoped that Amazon’s consensus-beating Q2 earnings report could restore some faith in the FAANG names, many of which took a big hit in recent days. Facebook’s (FB) 20% earnings-related tumble last week was the latest high-profile hit to some of Wall Street’s most widely followed Internet companies. Meanwhile, FAANG member Netflix (NFLX) lost 11% in the last two weeks after missing subscriber addition projections for the first time in five quarters.

Also taking a big hit last week was Internet darling Twitter Inc. (TWTR), which tumbled 20% on Friday after reporting a decline in monthly active users as well as disappointing guidance. Adding to the negative sentiment was a 9% plunge in leading chip maker Intel Corp. (INTC). Intel’s sell-off occurred despite impressive earnings, as quarterly revenue growth came in below the Wall Street consensus.

Source: BigCharts

The negative sentiment in the tech space resulted in a spike in the number of NASDAQ-listed stocks making new 52-week lows. In fact, new lows outpaced new highs for the latest session with only 75 making new 52-week highs compared with 104 new lows. The NYSE stocks, by comparison had a better showing with 70 new highs compared to only 39 new lows.

Also of technical significance is the fact that three of the six major indices which comprise my immediate-term (1-4 week) trend indicator were below the 15-day moving average to end the latest week. The Russell 2000 (RUT), S&P 400 Mid Cap (MID), and Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) all finished below the 15-day MA. By contrast, the Dow, the S&P 500 (SPX) and the NYSE Composite (NYA) finished above the 15-day trend line. This tells us that the stock market’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend is now technically neutral (a majority of the six major indices should be above the 15-day MA on a weekly closing basis in order to confirm a bullish immediate-term trend). The market’s neutral immediate-term trend by itself isn’t a major cause for concern, but it does flash a yellow signal and is a reason for exercising caution in the days ahead. Until the immediate-term trend indicator turns bullish again, conservative investors should refrain from initiating new long positions.

Source: BigCharts

Last week I mentioned that the big upside move in the major indices on Jul. 25 could be a temporary exhaustion rally, or “blow-off”, with a brief pullback or period of consolidation to follow. That has proven to be the case for the Nasdaq in the last couple of sessions, though it would be premature to assume that a major correction lies ahead.

One thing that investors should be prepared for, though, is for an increase in market turbulence in the coming days. The major indices like the S&P 500 (SPX) remain vulnerable to earnings-related selling pressure due to the overheated nature of the market. In the last several days the large caps in particular have become over-extended after the run-up to new highs. One way of measuring this overheated condition is by looking at the 20-day price oscillator for the S&P 500 Index. This particular indicator is an excellent way of gauging whether the large cap stocks in general are technically “overbought” or “oversold”. After entering negative territory as recently as July 11, the 20-day oscillator for the SPX hit its third highest and most “overbought” reading of the year last week. The following is a graphic display of this overbought market condition for the SPX.

Source: WSJ

What the above indicator is telling us is that the large cap stocks remain vulnerable to an immediate-term selling raid, especially with the heightened emotional state of investors during the latest earnings season. However, the strong state of the overall broad market (discussed below) should limit any such pullbacks and likely won't threaten the upward trend of the SPX. Nonetheless, prudence dictates that until the 20-day oscillator returns to a more normal, healthy condition by pulling back toward the “zero” level, new purchases aren’t currently recommended. However, once earnings season is over - and presumably the market’s overheated condition has been cooled off - we should have yet another excellent buying opportunity in August.

The NYSE meanwhile is in better shape than the Nasdaq right now. This is evinced by the positive new highs-new lows trend (below), as well as the upward trend in breadth as confirmed by the rising advance-decline (A-D) line discussed in previous commentaries.

Source: WSJ

The significance of the cumulative new 52-week highs and lows shown above cannot be understated. The above indicator graphs the dominant trend of the incremental demand for equities, which is measured by the new highs and lows. As long as this indicator is rising and, along with the A-D line, continues to confirm the underlying strength of the Big Board stocks, investors are justified in being bullish on the market’s intermediate-term prospects despite the present choppy environment.

For the Nasdaq, however, it could be that the powerful run-up of recent weeks has overstretched the market and that a period of rest and consolidation is necessary. Thus we may very well be in for a bumpy ride in the days ahead for tech sector stocks. However, investors should also maintain intermediate-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. These includes in particular the retail sector and the tech sector in general (notwithstanding the present overheated market condition). I also recommend raising of stop losses on existing long positions among the actively traded tech and Internet names, as well as taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.