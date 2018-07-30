Why Smart Income Investors Should Buy The Drop Of This Top-Shelf 11.3%-Yielding Mortgage REIT

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is a promising mortgage real estate investment trust to gobble up on the drop. The mortgage REIT reported robust second quarter results last week and easily outearns its going dividend rate. The company has had consistent excess dividend coverage over the last twelve quarters, and New Residential Investment Corp. has upside in a rising rate environment thanks to its large exposure to mortgage servicing rights. An investment in New Residential Investment Corp. yields 11.3 percent.

New Residential Investment Corp. reported second quarter results last week that were better than expected. The mortgage REIT said it pulled in $0.58/share in core earnings, easily beating the consensus estimate of $0.54/share.

Here's a result overview.

Source: New Residential Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

Despite the good results, investors took profits and sold NRZ. However, I think there are plenty of reasons to consider the mortgage REIT on the drop.

New Residential Investment Corp. - Portfolio Overview

New Residential Investment Corp. invests in mortgage servicing rights, servicer advances, residential securities and call rights as well as residential and consumer loans. The majority of the REIT's investments relate to mortgage servicing rights which represented more than half (~51 percent) of the company's portfolio at the end of the June quarter.

Here's a portfolio breakdown.

Source: New Residential Investment Corp.

New Residential Investment Corp.'s management aggressively acquired mortgage servicing rights in the last couple of years because they are one of the most attractive mortgage assets to hold during a rate hiking cycle. Mortgage servicing rights increase in value as rates climb because higher interest rates reduce mortgage prepayments which in turn extends the life of New Residential Investment Corp.'s fee stream.

Very Resilient Core Earnings

One of the most attractive features of an investment in New Residential Investment Corp. is that the company has consistently outearned its dividend. New Residential Investment Corp. pulled in $0.59/share in core earnings, on average, in the last twelve quarters which compares favorably against an average dividend rate of $0.48/share.

The core earnings payout ratio averaged only 83 percent which is exceptionally good for a mortgage real estate investment trust with a dividend yield in excess of eleven percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Importantly, New Residential Investment Corp. is a high-yield income vehicle that actually grows its dividend payout. The quarterly cash dividend increased from $0.46/share two years ago to $0.50/share today, reflecting total growth of 8.7 percent. The company's excellent dividend coverage stats tilt the odds in favor of continued dividend growth.

Book Value Growth

Another reason why investors may want to consider New Residential Investment Corp. is because the company has actually grown its book value over the last several years, which in turn has enabled the company to issue new equity at a premium valuation. The book value trend is very healthy.

Source: New Residential Investment Corp.

Buy The Drop

Despite the company reporting solid Q2-2018 results, the stock sold off sharply. The reason? None, really. New Residential Investment Corp. still reported solid core results and continues to cover its dividend with core earnings. If anything, the misguided sell-off is an excellent opportunity to double down on NRZ, in my opinion.

Source: StockCharts

Income investors currently pay just 7.7x Q2-2018 run-rate core earnings for New Residential Investment Corp.'s covered dividend.

Your Takeaway

Last week's sell-off is totally misguided and does not reflect a fair assessment of the mortgage REIT's Q2-2018 results. Core earnings were as solid as ever, and the company retains significant potential to increase its base dividend, or pay shareholders a special dividend. Long-term book value growth, consistent excess dividend coverage, management's demonstrated willingness to lift its base dividend, and a low valuation are all reasons why NRZ is screaming buy right now. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

