Billionaire Investor Quietly Buying Restaurant Brands International Inc

RBI has a number of things going for it, including growing sales, higher margins, and respectable dividends.

No doubt, Ken Griffin is one of the best stock-pickers on Earth.

At the age of 22, Griffin founded his first hedge fund Citadel LLC. By 34, he was the youngest self-made individual on the Forbes list of richest people in the world. Thanks to that type of performance, Griffin has earned a place among investing legends like Warren Buffett, George Soros, and Julian Robertson.

For these reasons, I always pay close attention to what stocks Griffin is buying. And right now, he’s making some interesting bets on the fast food industry: a 4.6 million share purchase in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR).

One Top Dividend Stock for the Next 10 Years

RBI has several things going for it: A portfolio of iconic brands such as Burger King, Tim Horton's, and Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen; a profitable franchise business model which allows for the company to grow with minimal new capital; a light debt load especially compared to rival restaurant operators; and a long growth runway in Asia, Europe, and South America.

But if I had to point to only one reason to buy RBI, it would probably be the folks quarterbacking operations at head office: 3G Capital. Management has undertaken a number of initiatives to squeeze more sales out of existing stores: new menu items, renovating existing stores, and implementing better marketing campaigns.

Management has also done a great job at boosting margins by stripping out excess costs from operations. We can see this playing out in RBI's adjusted earnings growth of 45% in 2016, followed by a 33% improvement in 2017. This happened, it’s worth pointing out, while systemwide sales have grown at only a low single-digit clip.

Year Adjusted EBITDA ($M) Adjusted EPS 2013 $666 $0.84 2014 $1,542 $0.98 2015 $1,666 $1.09 2016 $1,888 $1.58 2017 $2,168 $2.10

Source: Restaurant Brands International Investor Presentation

RBI’s first-quarter results, released on March 24, continued the trend. Sales grew 20% to $1.25 billion and adjusted EBITDA – which strips out one-time items – surged 12.2% to $497.8 million. Management credited the increase to the acquisition of Popeyes, improved same store sales, and higher operating margins.

Those big growth numbers will likely keep rolling in. Over the next five years, Wall Street expects earnings per share to grow at a nearly 20% compounded annual clip. Management could boost that growth rate further through acquisitions, assuming they don’t overpay.

For shareholders, this growing stream of profits has created quite the income stream.

Since going public in 2013, management has boosted the distribution more than sevenfold. The biggest increase came last year, when executives increased the annual payout 131% to C$1.80 per share. That lifted the yield on this stock to a respectable 3%.

"We’re committed to maintaining a balanced approach to capital allocation," RBI Chief Financial Officer Matt Dunnigan explained in a recent conference call with investors. "I think we’ve continued to demonstrate overtime through debt repayment continued delevering share repurchases increasing our dividends as our earnings grow and continued investment in our brands.”

QSR Dividend data by YCharts

Still, some readers might find shares too rich for their taste. RBI shares has gained about 18% over the past three months, including dividends, compared with a 6% total return for the broader S&P 500 Index. The stock now trades at a 29 times trailing earnings, which is well above the average multiple among peers and the overall consumer discretionary sector.

If 3G Capital can’t match the growth expectations priced into this stock, shares could get hammered. That said, executives have surpassed analysts’ estimates before. And with an endorsement from one of the best hedge fund managers on the planet, RBI probably deserves a premium valuation.

The Bottom Line on Restaurant Brands International

Ken Griffin isn’t the only one bullish on QSR. Billionaire Bill Ackman owns a $1.3 billion stake in the business. Other well known investors -- including Warren Buffett, Israel Englander, and Paul Tudor Jones -- also have large positions in the stock.

Why are all of these money mavens trying to buy up shares of RBI? I’d say it means one thing: they see a lot more upside ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.