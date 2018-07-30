G10 FX Week Ahead: A Last Stand Before The Summer Lull

The week ahead of us is going to be the last busy week before the market enters usual summer lull in August. Trade tensions have calmed down after president Trump reached a 'deal' with the head of the EU Commission last week and the focus is turning to the monetary policy - with meetings of three out of four major central banks (BoJ, Fed and BoE) scheduled for this week.

The EUR/USD is trading sideways for some time and the forthcoming Fed meeting and euro zone data releases will once again prove to the market that the US dollar strength is an ongoing story. BoE interest rate hike will provide support for the GBP in the near-term in the absence of further Brexit news through the course of summer. At the same time, recent JPY strengthening seems like a good opportunity to enter short position as recent developments suggest that rumors about BoJ policy normalization are nothing more than rumors.

USD

According to the advance estimate, the US economy expanded by 4.1% qoq in the second quarter of the year which is the strongest growth since 2014. Growth was driven with strong private consumption increase (+4.0%) and federal spending, which rose 3.5% due to sharp acceleration in defense spending. Growth in business fixed investment slowed to 5.4% (compared to 8.0% increase in Q1) which is consistent with recent reports of investment delays in some sectors due to increased uncertainty related to trade tensions between the US and other main trading partners. Speaking of which, net trade added as much as 1pp to growth as exports surged. However, this might be a one-time effect as export of soybean increased sharply in days before China imposed trade restrictions.

Chart 1: US GDP qoq growth rates

Source: St. Louis Fed

FOMC interest rate decision is scheduled for Wednesday. The Fed will probably stay on hold while confirming their expectations of two more rate hikes in the rest of the year. Given strong growth and labor market performance, anything but an upbeat FOMC statement would be surprising. That said, the main message of the Fed will probably remain unchanged given sizable fiscal stimulus, steadily firming inflation and strong hard data performance in the recent period.

US labor market data for July will be released on Friday. Weekly initial claims for unemployment benefits have fallen to a 50-year low while business sentiment indicators are hovering around multi-year highs. Consensus expectations therefore suggest 185k increase in non-farm payrolls in July while unemployment rate is expected to drop by one tenth to 3.9%. All in all, the US dollar strength is an ongoing story supported with strong fundamentals and the hawkish Fed.

EUR

At the ECB's July meeting, the Governing Council failed to make any changes to its monetary policy stance or to the risk assessment of the euro area outlook. In detail: "The Council anticipates that, after September 2018, the central bank will reduce the monthly pace of net asset purchases to €15 billion through to the end of December 2018 and then end net purchases. ECB interest rates are expected to remain at their present levels at least through the summer of 2019." Draghi stressed that the Council did not even discuss when it will start discussing its reinvestment policy.

Preliminary flash estimate of the Euro area GDP data is scheduled for Tuesday and consensus expectations imply 0.4% qoq increase, down from initially expected 0.5% increase due to downside surprise in French GDP published last week. Even though 0.4% yoy increase is solid, it is worth noting that the pace of growth has slowed down since last year - in 2017, each quarter saw growth of 0.6%-0.7%.

Preliminary CPI data for July will be published on Tuesday as well. As in June, consensus implies that this month's inflation rate will come in at 2.0%. The core rate (excluding energy, food, drink and tobacco) is expected to increase by one tenth to 1.0% yoy - still a long way from the ECB's medium-term target of 2%. The most recent ECB rhetoric and hard data indicators all suggest that the ECB is no rush to hike the rates. The latter suggests that interest rate differential between the EUR and USD will widen further in the near term which supports lower EUR-USD levels in my view.

GBP

BoE interest rate decision is scheduled for Thursday. According to the Bloomberg consensus expectations, 90% of market participants expects 25bp interest rate increase to 0.75%. If the BoE delivers as the market expects, it will be the first time since March 2009 that interest rates have risen above 0.5%.

So far, the BoE members have done nothing to dissuade markets of this view. Let us not forget that three Monetary Policy Committee members already voted for hike in June. Furthermore, Governor Mark Carney recently boosted expectations of July interest rate hike, saying: "Domestically, the incoming data have given me greater confidence that the softness of UK activity in the first quarter was largely due to the weather, not the economic climate." Sterling hit a day's high against the dollar after Carney said inflation pressures had continued to firm, as the BoE expected, and that there was widespread evidence that slack in the economy had been largely used up.

As UK Parliament is on the summer recess, Brexit deal will be out of focus in the near term and I believe that the GBP performance will be predominately driven with BoE interest rate decision. As presented above, I believe we have enough reasons to believe that BoE will hike rates next week which will provide support for GBP in the near term.

JPY

The prospect of a policy normalization by the BoJ has taken center stage last week after Reuters reports of an unusually active discussion among the BoJ members before this month's policy decision, with changes to the BoJ interest rate targets and stock-buying techniques on the table.

However, I would take those suggestions with caution. First of all, the only dissenting vote at June meeting suggested to strengthen monetary easing and governor Kuroda recently stated that the BoJ will maintain its ultra-easy policy until inflation hits its 2% target. Both Japanese growth and inflation underperformed recently and government budget balance targets and Ministry of Finance's FY2018 bond issuance plan are based on keeping the long and short-term interest rates at current lows ( for better insight please see my latest article: JPY: Buy The Rumors At Your Own Peril).

Counting in recent governor Kuroda rhetoric and other members' votes at the meeting in June, I do not see any reason why the central bank would suddenly decide to change its monetary course. All in all, I see this as a good opportunity to short JPY that gained value in the past week.

The busy week ahead of us seems like a good opportunity for traders before the summer recess and usual sideways trading on the FX market through the course of August. My suggested positioning is being mildly bullish on USD and GBP and bearish on JPY. Shorting JPY ahead of the BoJ meeting seems like a good opportunity but for those who are playing safe, I would suggest sustaining from JPY trading until we get better clarity about the future monetary policy course from the BoJ.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.