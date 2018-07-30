Facebook Remains A Uniquely Attractive Investment

Be greedy when others are fearful, Warren Buffett says. In Facebook’s case, the question is: fearful of what? The share price dropped around 20% in a single day on 26 July, following the announcement of the financial results for second quarter of 2018, and associated outlook from Facebook’s CFO, David Wehner.

Facebook delivered an 11% year-on-year rise in Daily Active Users, increasing them by 22 million users quarter-to-quarter. Facebook is within a whisker of 1.5 billion Daily Active Users and 2.5 billion Monthly Active Users. Revenues have been rocketing northwards - growing by an outstanding 43% year-on-year rise. The $4 billion delta increase in revenues in the past 12 months is 50% higher than the entire revenues generated by Twitter in those 12 months.

Growth has been consistent across all geographies, with the "slowest" market of the US and Canada growing by "only" 37%. Average revenues per user grow by 26%, and it still a modest $5.97 per user. Operating expenses grew from 53% of revenues to 56%, as a result of additional investment in security and privacy, and in developing new products. An operating profit margin of 44% is still one of the highest for a large cap company across any sector. Net income grew by 31%. Facebook delivered operating cash flow of $6.3 billion for the quarter - almost $70 million per day in that quarter.

Instagram on its own passed 1 billion Monthly Active Users - one of the amazing success stories of Facebook. Instagram had only 16 employees when Facebook acquired it, 30 million users and zero revenues. Facebook had beaten Google to that acquisition by paying USD 1 billion - which might have seemed crazy at the time, but obviously was a smart move.

The downside news was that CFO David Wehner indicated that the operating margin should decelerate from mid 40s percentages to mid 30s for the next 3 years or so, and that revenue growth will decelerate from the 40s in percentages to the mid 20s. This relative slowdown from hyper fast growth, and astronomical profit margins, was easily predictable. As I wrote in my recent article on 13 May, it would have been a stretch to assume each human being on earth would use Facebook eventually - saturation in the number of users has to happen at a point not too far in the future. But even with a potential slowdown in growth, it is very likely that Facebook will continue growing its revenues and profitability way above the average for corporate America, for the foreseeable future.

If both deceleration factors occur immediately and simultaneously, the outcome would be neutral or might result in a small decline in dollar operating profit in the immediate aftermath, followed by continuation of growth of dollar operating profits. Growth in the mid-20s and operating margin in the mid-30s are still multiples above any average corporate, and will ensure that Facebook’s business and equity value will continue to grow far into the future.

Free cash flow was the only main parameter that was markedly lower year-on-year in the Q2 results, due to the largest capital expenditure in the past two years. Facebook expect full-year 2018 capital expenditures will be approximately $15 billion, driven by investments in data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities. This is well above the $6.7 billion of 2017 and the $4.5 billion of 2016. David Wehner signalled that the plan is to continue to grow capital expenditures beyond 2018 to support global growth and ongoing product needs. This will be obviously a drag on free cash flows, but if the capex is well-invested it could support longer term sustainability of free cash flow generation.

The comparison between Facebook and Twitter is neither fair nor meaningful. The only thing the two companies have in common is that the share prices of both had a 1-day drop of around 20% over the past week. But while Twitter has already a very fragile market position, with user numbers decreasing or at best growing anaemically, Facebook has been constantly growing it’s already massive base of users.

Even before the latest drop, Facebook was never overvalued compared to peers, or even to the wider market. So a cushion did exist to allow for a readjustment in profit margins and growth levels. With Facebook’s privileged semi-monopolistic positions, Facebook at today’s price should continue to be a very attractive long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.