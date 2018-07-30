International Economic Week In Review For July 23-27

Unlike next week - which is loaded with releases and central bank action -- this week was very light, with the main data coming from the ECB. So, let's start with the big news: the EU kept rates on hold and reaffirmed the winding down of their asset purchase program by year's end, all things being equal. There was modest concern among economists that the ECB would put its normalization plans on hold due to the pressure caused by trans-Atlantic trade tensions. While these didn't disappear with last week's news, they did ratchet down a few notches.

Here is how the described the EU economy:

Quarterly real GDP growth moderated to 0.4% in the first quarter of 2018, following growth of 0.7% in the previous three quarters. This easing reflects a pull-back from the very high levels of growth in 2017 and is related mainly to weaker impetus from previously very strong external trade, compounded by an increase in uncertainty and some temporary and supply-side factors at both the domestic and the global level. The latest economic indicators and survey results have stabilised and continue to point to ongoing solid and broad-based economic growth, in line with the June 2018 Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area. ..... Euro area annual HICP inflation increased to 2.0% in June 2018, from 1.9% in May, reflecting mainly higher energy and food price inflation. On the basis of current futures prices for oil, annual rates of headline inflation are likely to hover around the current level for the remainder of the year. While measures of underlying inflation remain generally muted, they have been increasing from earlier lows. Domestic cost pressures are strengthening and broadening amid high levels of capacity utilisation and tightening labour markets. Uncertainty around the inflation outlook is receding.

Here are the two key pieces of data that the ECB discussed in their opening statement:

The EU's growth rate has been consistent since the 3Q11. While it might seem unimpressive from a US perspective, remember that they have to average either 19 or 28 countries, which strongly implies that the EU's headline number will never be as high as the US'. Here's a table of the sectoral output:

Focus on the bottom rows which present the data in Y/Y format. Consumer spending has been solid, with rates between 1.4% and 1.9%. Investment is picking up: it was 3.6% in the latest quarter. As always, exports (read: Germany) grew strongly as did imports.

Turning to prices, harmonized inflation has finally hit the ECB's 2% target.

As one would expect, the commodity prices were the primary reason for the spike:

Energy prices increased 1.3% (Y/Y) in the latest report while food prices rose 2.7%.

Bolstering the ECB's policy statement are the preliminary readings from Markit's flash estimates, which were positive. Manufacturing's 54 reading was unchanged from the previous month; services were down .8 to 54.4 and the composite reading was off .6 to 54.3. The internal sentiment readings were down as well: future expectations were off, which was most likely caused by declining export orders. Germany's numbers were surprisingly strong. Manufacturing index rose from 55.9 to 57.3; services were unchanged to 54.4 while the composite reading increased to 55.2 The report indicated job creation was strong and the new export orders increased. The main area of concern was the near 20-month low in overall business confidence, which was telegraphed by recent weak readings from the Zew sentiment reading.

The EU region is, so far, weathering the potentially, Trump-caused choppy seas fairly well.

