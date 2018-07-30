50 Top Industrial WallStars By Yield And By Price Targets For July

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Industrials WallStars showed 50.22% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Little low price stocks again paced July's Industrials WallStars.

The industrials sector has 23 component industries. Top 50 July Industrials WallStars sorted by yield represented 20 of those industries.

WallStars are distinguished by positive broker target price upsides. Atento's target gains were 108.63% calculated 7/26/18, while Navios Maritime showed top WallStar yield at 14.62%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Dividends Plus Analyst Targets Counted 7.5% To 51.25% Net Gains For 10 Top Industrials WallStars

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Industrials WallStars were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Industrials, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were selected by estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each highest-yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one-year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 metrics. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 26, 2019 were:

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) was projected to net $457.85, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Copa Holdings (CPA) netted $387.89, based on target price estimates from 18 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% above the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $339.78, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% over the market as a whole.

Costamare (CMRE) was projected to net $252.73, based on dividends, plus target estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 100% over the market as a whole.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) was projected to net $244.91, based on dividends, plus target estimates from 18 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was projected to net $237.46, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from nine brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% under the market as a whole.

Caterpillar (CAT) was projected to net $192.93, based on target price estimates from 27 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Kennametal (KMT) was projected to net $175.77, based on target price estimates from 12 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 100% more than the market as a whole.

MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) was projected to net $168.43, based on target price estimates from 15 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% under the market as a whole.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) was projected to net $165.67, based on a median target price estimate from 20 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the overall market.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.23% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 Industrials WallStars. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) Paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where, and (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these could be best called "underdogs".

Top Yield 50 July Industrials WallStars Represented 20 of 23 Component Industries

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts July 26 verified by Yahoo Finance for 50 stocks from 20 of 23 Industrials Sector Industries revealed the actionable conclusions highlighted in this article.

50 Top Yield Industrials Dividend WallStar Dogs By Target Gains

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Revealed 10 Top Dividend Industrials WallStars

Top ten Industrials Sector stocks ranked as of 7/16/18 by yield represented 4 of 23 constituent industries. Top yielding Industrials stock, Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) [1] was one of six Shipping and Ports representatives in the top ten.

The other five shipping and ports WallStars placed second, fourth, and seventh through ninth: Golar LNG Partners [2]; Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) [4]; Capital Product Partners (CPLP) [7]; Hoegh LNG Partners [8]; and Ship Finance International (SFL) [9].

Third place was secured a lone railroad representative, USD Partners (USDP) [3], while two business services WallStars placed sixth and seventh, Atento (ATTO) [6], and R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) [7].

Finally, the tenth place industrial WallStar by yield represented airports and air services, Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) [10], which completed the top ten July Industrials WallStar list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): 10 Industrial WallStars Showed 28.58% To 100% Upsides To July 2019

To quantify top upside rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided "market sentiment" measures of up/downside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Reveal A 50.22% Advantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced, Industrials Sector WallStars

Ten top Industrial WallStars were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Industrials stocks selected 6/19/18 showing the best dividend yields represented four of twenty-three industries in the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Industrials Delivering (31) 66.74% Vs. (32) 44.43% Net Gains By All 10 By July 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend Industrials WallStars by yield was predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 50.22%, more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The fourth lowest priced Industrials top yield stock, Atento, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 108.63%.

The five lowest-priced WallStar Industrials top yield dogs for July 26 were: Capital Product Partners; Navios Maritime Midstream; R.R. Donnelley & Sons; Atento; and Dynagas LNG Partners, with prices ranging from $3.16 to $7.98.

Five higher-priced Industrials for July 26 were: USD Partners; Ship Finance International; Golar LNG Partners; Hoegh LNG Partners; and Macquarie Infrastructure, whose prices ranged from $10.55 to $45.38.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Healthcare dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: dividend dog catcher/facebook.

Five or more of these top 50 Industrials pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating results. Also, a Safari to Sweet Success (Dogs of the Week III) launched in early September now shows 47 top dogs. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM nearly every NYSE trading day on Facebook/ Dividend Dog Catcher Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of four or five stocks contending for a single weekly slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 AM most trading days and watch, like, comment and share the live report. Of course you're welcome to view all the replays, too, anytime. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.