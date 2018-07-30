Home Capital Is Still A Buy

The catalyst for Home Capital's (OTCPK:OTCPK:HMCBF) (TSX:HCG) 2017 crisis was the disappearance of 95% of the bank's saving accounts deposits, following a run on the bank, inspired by allegations from the Ontario Securities Commission that management misled investors about mortgage fraud within its broker network.

The fact that Home Capital's total assets under administration exceeded its shareholders equity nearly 18 times in Q1 2017 also helped create the perfect storm, which almost bankrupted the company on May 1st last year.

As a result, the stock fell to as low as C$5.06 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on May 8th, 2017, down over 90% from its all-time high of C$55.94 in August 2014.

But Home Capital survived by selling assets and receiving a credit line for another C$2 billion. Soon after that, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) stepped in to acquire C$400 million worth of the company's common stock through a private placement, sending a message to everyone that Home Capital was definitely not going out of business any time soon.

Investors welcomed Buffett on board by pushing the stock up to C$20.75 in June 2017. However, their enthusiasm quickly faded, which brings us to the present. Home Capital closed at C$15.16 last Friday and in my opinion, this is a very good chance for long-term investors to jump in. Let me explain why I believe so.

First, as of Q1 2018, Home Capital's book value is C$23.04 giving the stock a P/B ratio of 0.66. Of course, some companies deserve low P/B ratios due to their low business quality. With Home Capital that is definitely not the case, as the chart below proves.

Source: Home Capital Annual Reports

This is a graphic visualization of Home Capital's profits in the past two decades. Starting from C$6 million in 1998, the company grew its bottom line to C$313 million in 2014. Note that even during the 2007-2009 global financial crisis, Home Capital's earnings actually went up. In addition, 2014 marked the company's 17th straight year with return on equity over 20%.

Unfortunately, no trend lasts forever. The negative phase of Home Capital's business cycle began in 2015 and culminated in the disastrous 2017, when the company barely survived and earned practically nothing in terms of profit.

It did earn a lot in terms of experience though. Home Capital's new CEO Yousry Bissada helped bring the total assets under management to equity ratio down do 13.4. Its risk-weighted assets have declined from nearly C$9.1 billion on March 31, 2017, to C$6.6 billion a year later. As a result, the company's Tier 1 Capital ratio climbed from 16.34% to 23.64% in Q1 2018. I expect these figures to be further improved when HCG reports its Q2 2018 results on August 13th.

The next thing that makes me think Home Capital is getting out of the woods now is its C$34.6 million profit in Q1 2018, which follows the C$30.6 million the company made in Q4 2017 for a 13% increases QoQ. And indeed, Home Capital's 2017 annual report was titled "Ready to grow".

Image Source: Home Capital 2017 Annual Report

According to The Wall Street Journal, Home Capital is expected to deliver C$1.65 EPS in 2018 and C$1.85 in 2019. The good news is the market does not seem to know it yet, otherwise the stock would not be trading at a 0.66 P/B and P/E of 9.2 and 8.2 for 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Unfortunately, I missed the chance to get on board at C$5. Even Buffett, who bought his Home Capital shares at C$10 in June 2017, did not manage to catch the bottom. So is HCG still worth it at C$15? Absolutely.

Home Capital made C$0.22 per share in 1987. Without the two 2:1 stock splits in 2004 and 2014, the company would have made C$16.36 EPS in 2014, which translates into 18% compound annual growth rate. Between 2007 and 2016 HCG's profit per share grew at a rate of 11.84% per year. Being the conservative value investor that I am, I am going to use the post-crisis C$1.65 expected EPS for 2018, 10% as the expected average growth rate for the next 10 years, 10% discount rate and no terminal growth rate. Here is what happens with Home Capital's fair value under these conditions.

Discounted cash flow calculator by GuruFocus

HCG's fair value is close to C$27 or 80% higher than the current price. Add book value and it rises to almost C$50 a share, which gives investors an enormous 70% margin of safety. Given Home Capital's growth history and strengthened financial position, I think the stock is the very definition of the word "bargain".

Conclusion

Buying high quality companies when their prices decline due to a big, but solvable problem, is what defines Warren Buffett's investment style. Prior to 2015, Home Capital was a constant grower with a return on equity north of 20%. The company is getting back to its feet now and I think the odds of the 2017 perfect storm repeating any time soon are slim. That C$400 million spent on HCG stock suggests Mr. Buffett thinks so, too.

In the meantime, P/E, P/B and DCF all indicate the stock is still cheap and long-term investors who want to take advantage of Home Capital's recovery may not get another chance like this.

