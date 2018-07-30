Avoid Overcrowded Trades As We Steer Through Murky Waters

This is especially so as we steer through uncharted and murky waters currently - 4 rate hikes and worsening Sino-US trade relations.

The fall from grace for two of the FANG stocks in the past 2 weeks are clear warning signs for the markets to avoid overcrowded trades.

Avoid positioning your portfolio in overcrowded counters. That is my advice as we continue to steer through uncharted and murky waters. Technology stocks have been the poster child of the equity markets in recent years, with investors enchanted - and rightly so - by the business models of technology giants as they attempt to spread their influence across the world.

The share price performances of the FANG stocks have been stellar, and so far two of them have bitten tough bullets after announcing earnings. Facebook (FB) fell 20% post-market last week after warning of slowing revenue growth for the remainder of the year, while Netflix (NFLX) fell 14% post-market 2 weeks ago after earnings showed a slowdown in subscription numbers.

The earnings results were not stellar, but neither were they terrible. I attribute the large part of their fall from grace to overcrowded positioning by investors in the technology sector. In mid-2017, a survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed the "long NASDAQ" trade as "the most crowded" trade in the markets.

Both Facebook and Netflix had experienced relatively meteoric trajectories in their share price charts without any form of meaningful correction. Corrections are painful, but are necessary, as the markets occasionally need to clear out some of the exuberance and weaker hands. Consolidation then happens when the clear-outs are met with demand and buying power, where longer-term players buy the risk from aforementioned weaker hands.

Overcrowded trades are especially dangerous in volatile times, and as I mentioned earlier, we are currently entering uncharted waters in the market. The Federal Reserve is embarking on an unprecedented tapering of its enormous balance sheet, and is now seemingly open to 4 rate hikes a year, versus a 3-hike trajectory that the market was expecting. This has never occurred before in history, and the markets are rightfully edgy.

To add to the volatility concoction, a poisonous trade war is brewing in the backdrop, with Sino-US trade relations plumbing new depths. The US last week had productive trade talks with EU commissioner Juncker, where both US and Europe will allegedly settle on a couple of trade concessions.

However, the white elephant in the room is still China, whose horns are still deadlocked with those of US'. To compound matters, China last week refused to sign off on a deal that would allow Qualcomm (QCOM) to purchase NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). The missed deadline means Qualcomm would retract its bid for the Dutch-based Semiconductor company, and will do the worsening Sino-US trade relations no favours.

We have always been taught in schools in a post-communism era that trade protectionism is bad for the global economy, but the POTUS is teaching us, or is trying to tell the markets, that protectionism is sometimes necessary. The US is already preparing itself for a long war ahead with China, as it seems from the way it has prepared a $12bn war chest to help its farmers tide through difficult import tariffs on agricultural products.

As such, times are a-changing, and the markets have been kept on the edge by various unprecedented themes that are being introduced to the markets. In times like this, when negative news hits the market, overcrowded trades are more likely to take a more severe beating as investors amass rush for tiny exits.

Do consider entering more defensive trade positions that are less crowded. For example, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) is trading about 10% off its 52-week highs at a very inexpensive P/E ratio of 7.8x - this compared with the 20+x P/E ratio of the S&P500.

The main reason for the recent weakness in the ETF has been a stronger USD, which has historically been bad for Staples and Utilities. However, an increasing risk of a trade war should lend support for staples, as import tariffs are less likely to hurt demand for such goods. On top of that, a 2.7% dividend yield is icing on an inexpensive cake. Most importantly, should we see further anxiety in the markets, loosening of hands in overcrowded trade positions could mean a rotation into less stellar but defensive staples.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.