4 Double-Digit Payout Increases Expected In August

Among the 11 announcements in August, I expect at least 4 of them to be 10% or more.

WTR pulled its annual increase forward and UNP announced its third 10% dividend increase in the last 12 months.

Those of you who follow this series of articles know that I track the dividend increases of a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of June, I provided predictions for 6 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in July.

Let me point out four dividend increases that I missed in my predictions for July:

- AptarGroup (ATR) announced a 6.3% increase to its payout, from $1.28 to $1.36 a year. The packaging company's new forward yield is 1.32%.

- Fastenal (FAST) increased its annual dividend by 12 cents to $1.60. The hardware company now yields 2.83%.

- Railroad Union Pacific (UNP) increased its dividend by 10% for the third time in 12 months and now yields 2.15%.

- Finally, Aqua America (WTR) moved its payout increase up from early August into late July. The water utility now has a forward yield of 2.38% after increasing its dividend by 7%.

Let's take a look at how well I did with my predictions from July before we go to my predictions for August (you can see the article with the original predictions here):

Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

Prediction: 2.8 - 5.6% increase to $1.72 - $1.78

Actual: 9.5% increase to $1.84

Forward yield: 3.02%

Maxim designs integrated chips for use in a variety of industries. In July - in the middle of its 17th year of dividend growth - the company blew away my expectations with a dividend increase about twice my prediction.

Note: In last month's article, I incorrectly stated the dividend associated with my prediction. The numbers above are correct. My apologies for the error.

National Retail Properties (NNN)

Prediction: 4.2 - 5.3% increase to $1.98 - $2.00

Actual: 5.3% increase to $2.00

Forward yield: 4.50%

The retail REIT hit the top end of my prediction in its 29th year of dividend growth.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Prediction: 1.3 - 2.6% increase to $3.12 - $3.16

Actual: 1.3% increase to $3.12

Forward yield: 3.74%

Despite improving EPS growth, this is the 3rd year of 4-cent annual dividend growth, and the 16th year of dividend growth overall for Occidental.

PPG Industries (PPG)

Prediction: 5.6 - 8.9% increase to $1.90 - $1.96

Actual: 6.7% increase to $1.92

Forward yield: 1.75%

The slowing of earnings growth took its hit on the specialty chemical manufacturer's dividend growth this year. This is the 47th year of dividend growth for PPG.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)

Prediction: 5.1 - 6.4% increase to $3.28 - $3.32

Actual: 9.0% increase to $3.40

Forward yield: 3.09%

Like Maxim above, J. M. Smucker is another company that exceeded my expectations with a nice dividend increase in July. This is the food company's 21st year of dividend growth.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Prediction: 7.1 - 9.5% increase to $2.70 - $2.76

Actual: 4.8% increase to $2.64

Forward yield: 1.81%

Stanley, Black & Decker hit a major milestone in July, with its 50th year of dividend growth. Based on double-digit EPS growth expected this year, I had expected a payout increase on the order of last year's 9% increase from the tool manufacturer. Unfortunately, the company went with a mid-single digit increase instead.

11 Announcements of Dividend Increases Expected in June

Here are my predictions for the 11 dividend increases I expect in August:

Badger Meter (BMI)

Badger Meter has done a nice job rewarding investors with dividend growth over the last 26 years. The developer of flow measurement hardware and software has compounded its payout by more than 11% over the last decade. Last year's increase of 13% is unlikely to be repeated this year, though - so far this year, Badger Meter has grown its adjusted EPS by only 1.5%. And while the company's payout ratio is less than 50%, I think that the company's dividend growth rate will decelerate with the fall in EPS growth.

Prediction: 3.8 - 7.7% increase to $0.54 - $0.56

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.06 - 1.10%

Community Bank System (CBU)

Bank holding company Community Bank System has been remarkably consistent with its dividend increases over the last decade - each year the company has increased its payout by either 4 or 8 cents. The company recently reported quarterly year-over-year EPS growth of 28%. I don't expect the pattern of modest dividend increases to change, but the nice EPS growth probably means the 2nd straight year of an 8-cent increase in CBU's 27th year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 5.9% increase to $1.44

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.24%

Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Carlisle Companies is a mutt of a company - it has a wide portfolio of niche businesses; included among them are commercial roofing, specialty chemicals and mining. This group of high margin businesses has powered earnings growth and correspondingly fast dividend growth - Carlisle Companies sports a 5-year average growth rate of more than 13% and a 10-year average growth rate of nearly 10%. With EPS up 19%, Carlisle continues to have good earnings growth over the first half of the year, which should power the company's 42nd year of dividend growth to double digits.

Prediction: 10.8 - 16.2% increase to $1.64 - $1.72

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.34 - 1.41%

Dover Corporation (DOV)

Dover Corporation, a manufacturer of a variety of industrial products including commercial refrigeration and food equipment, has one of the longest records of dividend growth of any stock. This year will bring the company's 63rd consecutive year of dividend growth. Dover is guiding full year 2018 EPS to a mid-point of $4.80, which is down nearly 7% from 2017's EPS of $5.15. Despite the EPS drop, the current dividend of $1.88 implies a payout ratio of less than 40%. I'm looking for an increase close to the 5-year average of 6.5% until the company can get earnings growth moving again.

Prediction: 6.4 - 8.5% increase to $2.00 - $2.04

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.47 - 2.52%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

In 2017, Federal Realty grew its Funds from Operations (FFO) per share by 1.6% after increasing its payout by 2%. This year looks better for the REIT; the company is guiding full year 2018 FFO per share growth to around 7%. The company carries a heavy debt burden, but this is normal for REITs - most are highly leveraged. If Federal Realty grows its dividend in line with FFO growth, then we can expect an increase right around the 5-year average of 7%. This is Federal Realty's 51st year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 6.0 - 8.0% increase to $4.24 - $4.32

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.51 - 3.58%

Harris Corporation (HRS)

With the increased defense budget, times are good for the nation's defense contractors and Harris Corporation is one company that is seeing the benefits. The company, which develops advanced electronic system, is guiding adjusted EPS growth to 17% this year; Harris is on pace for this, with year-to-date adjusted EPS up by the same percentage. Harris should reward investors nicely in its 17th year of dividend growth. I'm expecting a payout increase in the low double digits, above the 5-year growth rate of 9.5%.

Prediction: 10.5 - 14.0% increase to $2.52 - $2.60

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.64 - 1.69%

International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF)

Specialty chemical company International Flavors and Fragrances creates many of the compounds that enhance the taste and smell of various foods, along with various perfumes and fragrances used in a variety of household products. The company has rewarded dividend growth investors over the last decade, compounding its payout at nearly 12% annually. With extensive global sales, however, the company is vulnerable to a strong dollar and saw full year EPS fall in 2017 by 26% from 2016. Earning growth returned in the 1st quarter, with a year-over-year increase of 12%. An additional complication is that IFF is acquiring Israeli chemical company Frutarom in a $7.1 billion deal. Given these factors, I expect this year's growth to be below the long-term average and on the order of last year's 7% increase.

Prediction: 5.8 - 8.7% increase to $2.92 - $3.00

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.23 - 2.29%

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

ITW's share price fell more than 7% when it announced 2nd quarter earnings on the 23rd, mostly due to the company lowering its full year guidance from the strength of the dollar. The diversified manufacturer grew adjusted EPS more than 17% year-over-year in the second quarter and is still guiding full year EPS growth to 15%. ITW, currently in the middle of its 56th year of dividend growth, has increased its payout by double-digits in each of the last 4 years. This has given the company a 5-year dividend growth rate of more than 14%. Despite the adjustment in EPS guidance, I expect a 5th straight year of double-digit dividend growth.

Prediction: 12.8 - 16.7% increase to $3.52 - $3.64

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.51 - 2.60%

MGE Energy (MGEE)

The Wisconsin-based gas and electric utility has a long history of very modest dividend growth. Over the last 5 years, MGE Energy has compounded dividends at a 3.6% growth rate. With 2017 full year adjusted EPS up 2.3%, this year shouldn't be much different. I expect the company's payout increase to continue to pace earnings growth; look for MGE Energy's increase in its 41st year of dividend growth to be in the low single digits.

Prediction: 2.4 - 4.1% increase to $1.26 - $1.28

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.00 - 2.03%

Nordson Corporation (NDSN)

Nordson has a large backlog that continues to grow, which bodes well for the fluid dispensing product manufacturer. First half adjusted EPS were up 31% year-over-year and, although the company provided guidance for 3rd quarter EPS to be down slightly, Nordson has good coverage for a nice increase to the current dividend of $1.20. Last year's adjusted EPS of $5.37 implies a payout ratio of less than 25%. I expect Nordson's 55th year of dividend growth to be in line with the 5-year growth rate of more than 15%.

Prediction: 13.3 - 16.7% increase to $1.36 - $1.40

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.03 - 1.06%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

The lawn and garden care company will complete a decade of dividend growth this year. The company is in the process of acquiring Sunlight Supply, a provider of hydroponic products. While this should drive long-term earnings growth, Scotts' EPS are taking a near-term hit. The company is guiding full year adjusted EPS to a midpoint of $3.75, down 5%. With a current dividend of $2.12, Scotts has room for some small dividend growth but I expect it to be around last year's 6% increase, nowhere near the 5-year growth average of 10%.

Prediction: 3.8 - 6.6% increase to $2.20 - $2.26

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.80 - 2.88%

Summary

My record for July was three accurate predictions, two underestimates, and one overestimate. In addition, I missed four other dividend increases; part of that was Aqua America announcing its annual increase earlier than expected and Union Pacific moving to increasing its dividend semi-annually. Overall, while I missed on half of my predictions, there wasn't anything too surprising last month.

Next month should be good for dividend growth investors; among the 11 predictions that I provided above, I'm expecting at least 4 double-digit increases. While my predictions are my best estimate for the expected increases, I hope to be pleasantly surprised by some of the announcements.

