Chesapeake Energy: Poof, And The Rally Is Gone

The cons are that Utica production is more liquids rich than average by the company, and that the sale price looks inferior to all the debts the company is still left with.

It is a good deal to stabilize finances ahead of anticipated 5 years of low natural gas prices.

Here's my take on what actually contributed to the overwhelming Bears' success on Friday after the announcement of the long-expected deal.

I'm not a frequent user of Twitter, but this time I couldn't help myself , and expressed what a good opportunity it was at Friday pre-market to short Chesapeake Energy (CHK) at $5 level.

There are could be other factors than these, of course, and I'd really appreciate your suggestions.

Free cash flow impact

Analyzing the deal, I looked in my DCF model for Chesapeake and first noticed that the selling asset is not quite Natural Gas assets. It is actually Natural Gas Liquids rich asset with actually lower share of Natural Gas than average number by the company. As a result, the share of Natural Gas in overall production will be even slightly higher after the deal is closed by the end of the year. It should be said that the share of crude oil also climbed a bit.

Utica-based assets has got old time midstream commitments. The management expects to improve the overall company's midstream expenses by $450m per year after the burden is finally transferred to a buyer.

The management intends to spend $1.9b of the proceeds to lower company's debt. Annual interest expenses are expected to decrease by $150m.

Projected free cash flows look closer to become positive in the nearest years after adjustments...but in the end it depends on natural gas prices as always.

Chesapeake's story

I have followed Chesapeake's story for a long time and must say the story has become much more boring recently. The management is steadily improving the balance. Step by step Chesapeake is transforming into financially solid company.

One thing that has not changed is the company's high leverage to natural gas prices. The difference between $3 per Mcf and $2.7 for projected free cash flows is significant. In my opinion it is the difference between the chance on some substantial positive FCF and close to zero numbers.

Two years ago I thought there was a good chance of $4 per Mcf natural gas prices level. Chesapeake's valuation in this case could be at least $6-7 per share.

Current supply/demand balance reflects the prices below $3 per Mcf for the foreseeable future and it is with very favorable weather this year.

Natural gas futures curve looks reasonably quite weak.

The growth in exports is not enough to catch the pace of natural gas onshore production growth, given low expectation from U.S. demand.

Bottom line

Chesapeake's management agreed the deal to sell some assets as promised to investors (sell natural gas assets for $2-3 bn). The assets are liquids rich, and the price FOR almost 1/5 of overall production, if implied on all the company, suggests no value for shareholders after debt deduction. The deal looks rather forced by anticipated low natural gas price environment in the next 5 years.

The balance sheet is steadily improving, but it is not what will drive a double-digit rally after news any more, at least not while natural gas prices are trading below $3 per Mcf.

