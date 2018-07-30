Intel's Unjustifiable Sell-Off

Investment Thesis

Intel's (INTC) sell-off is unwarranted. Market reaction, from a single quarter's performance, carries little weight for serious investors. However, when the company delivers such strong and resounding numbers all around, this sell-off should remind investors that doing nothing is an investment 'action' too, and in this instance, I argue, the correct decision for Intel shareholders.

Q2 2018 Earnings Results Reaction

In spite of strong results all around, the market aggressively sold off Intel's shares. In more detail, revenue was up 15% YoY and non-GAAP EPS was up 44% YoY, yet the market and unimpressed and sold off by more than 8% during Frida's trading session, erasing Intel's shareholders' year to date gains.

Intel's Performance

Intel's full-year revenue guidance at the end of Q4 2017 had been for Intel to grow its revenue to $65 billion. Then in Q1 2018, its full-year revenue guidance rose to $67.5 billion. This full-year revenue forecast alone would allow Intel to deliver record revenue results.

Fast forward a single quarter, and now, Intel's management feels confident enough in its performance to once again raise its top-line guidance to midpoint $69.5 billion, which would make Intel's YoY revenue increase by more than 10%.

Analysts' Reaction

If you want to attain the results the financial analyst dictate, follow them, but if you want to attain incredible returns, you must find value where others have left for death. - Templeton

Analysts weighed in on Intel post-earnings. Picking out data center underperformance as a primary concern. Which is astonishing. Particularly considering that Intel's consolidated revenue remains strong.

However, more meaningful to this author is the fact that when Q4 2017 full year 2018 guidance was announced, Intel's guided free cash flow had been for $12 billion. Then, within two quarters' time, Intel felt that its business was strong enough to generate midpoint $15 billion of free cash flow - a rise of 15%. Which remarkably leaves Intel trading on less than 15 times free cash flow.

PC-Centric Business

Last year, I had been unimpressed with Intel's reliance on its PC-centric business. However, since that time, starting May 2018, I had changed my view on Intel, where I explained that as long as Intel's PC-centric business would not depreciate too quickly, Intel's overall performance should be satisfactory.

Currently, surprisingly, Intel's Q2 2018 results showed that its PC-centric business actually grew by 6%. For a company, the size of Intel to post growth in a difficult PC market environment is nothing short of phenomenal.

Data-Centric Business

Intel's data-centric business now accounts for close to half of Intel's consolidated revenue. Furthermore, this segment continues to grow at mid 20% YoY.

Moreover, Intel continues to push forward its top line, while at the same pulling back on its total spending. Total spend came in at 30% in Q2 2018, and Intel reaffirmed its ambition to remain at this level for FY 2018.

Intel's main business line within its data-centric segment is Intel's Data Center Group which accounts for just over 32% of Intel's consolidated revenue. Intel's DCG was able to boast 27% YoY growth, while at the same time its operating margin soared from 38% to 49% - which is an astonishing performance.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

The above table is a reminder that Intel's peers continue to be highly valued by the investment community. At a time, when Intel remains absurdly undervalued. Thus, if we look over the table, and focus on the P/Cash Flow column, we can see that some of the peers are being particularly highly valued by the investment community.

For example, while AMD (AMD) delivered strong results last week, I continue to argue that AMD's is overvalued. Moreover, the peer group as a whole trades on median P/Cash Flow of 34, leaving Intel as the cheapest valued stock amongst its peers.

Intel's FY 2018 EPS is forecast to come in at $4.15 (up $0.30 since Q1 2018). This puts Intel trading on a P/E of just over 10X. Given its shareholder return program which supports a dividend yield of 2.5%, as well as, a strong shareholder repurchase program where year to date, Intel has returned $5.8 billion to shareholders via repurchases this makes Intel too cheap to ignore.

Captainless Ship

Intel has no CEO at the moment. This is a less than optimal situation for Intel to find itself and comes at a difficult time for Intel.

However, I strongly believe that this is already more than accounted for in Intel's present valuation. Also, given how competitive Intel is, I am confident that Intel will succeed sooner rather than later, in finding a new CEO which will bring new blood and fresh energy to the company.

Takeaway

I am bemused by the market's reaction post-earnings. Particularly, when Intel's performance proves beyond doubt that it remains as solid as ever.

Realistically, investing is not easy at the best of times, proving to be downright frustrating at other times. Adding to shareholders' frustration can be, when over short periods of time, your competitor's valuation rises off of no substance, while your company looks set to deliver a record performance and the market still sells off. In conclusion, I remain stubbornly bullish that Intel is undervalued.

