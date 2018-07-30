L Brands: Remaining Long Despite Poor June Numbers

L Brands (LB) has been one of our worst performers since going long last year. We are fortunate that the position only makes up just over 2% of our portfolio, so the paper loss has not hurt us as much as it could have had. In saying this, I did not expect this stock to be trading near the $31 level at present. Its latest drop in operating margin and weak Victoria's Secret sales led to a steep slide in the stock in mid-month from almost $37, and shares have not recovered.

What is our plan now is the question. Well, I believe the stock is worth more than what we are seeing at present. Maybe not as much as we had initially anticipated, but definitely not the 0.7 sales multiple we are seeing at present.

Victoria's Secret definitely seems to be under pressure at the moment. Historically, we have seen strength at this time of this year with this brand, but we seem to have the opposite at present with heavy discounting being used aggressively just to maintain share. This all means that competition are making inroads, so L Brands better take notice and fast.

American Eagle's (NYSE:AEO) Aerie seems to be the villain in the equation at present. All they are doing, though, is striking a chord with its customers, which is resulting in aggressive share being taken from VS. Bears are now stating that the VS brand is dead, stating that the brand has lost touch with its customers. Whereas, on one hand, you have American Eagle's Aerie being promoted by marketing them on everyday women, VS has continued to go the model or sexy route due to how this marketing has delivered in the past. Since this marketing worked in the past, I fail to see how sales can fall off a cliff in a short space of time. The problem is deeper, I feel.

If Wexner did not vacate swim and apparel back in 2015, there is no doubt that we would have a higher share price now. He took a risk, deciding to throw all resources into his core categories, but as yet, it has not paid off. Furthermore, Wexner decided to invest more in offline malls in an environment where we have seen many retailers either close up shop or downscale their offline activity. Wexner decided to back himself, but to date, it has backfired. The success of the competition would insinuate, though that mall traffic has not gone away. This issue seems to be that VS is not giving the customer what it wants at present. Sometimes, updating whole segments can backfire against the brand if the product doesn't tick all the boxes. The brand it would seem needs to get back to basics, but any suggestion that the Victoria's Secret brand has been permanently impaired is a bit premature, in our opinion.

Why? Well, in terms of raw dollar share, VS still is number one in the panties and bras segments. When you think of the large runway for growth in international markets (especially China), I don't see how the fashion show involving the "Angels", for example, would not be able to bolster the brand over time. No matter how much the competition compete, they cannot, at this moment in time, compete at this scale. However, as Victoria's Secret is finding out at the moment, scale becomes your enemy when comps across a brand falls. This is when leverage works against you.

However, leverage is a double-edged sword. We are not about to give up on Les Wexner and L Brands just yet. The stock now yields a nice 6.5%+ yield, which we will keep on reinvesting back into our shares, which will reduce our cost basis over time. We controlled our risk here at order entry. We did so due to the balance sheet. Wexner has a history of rewarding shareholders in his career, so it's crucial he maintains the dividend going forward.

Why? Well, L Brands (despite the Victoria's Secret situation) should be attracting core value payers for the following reasons. The company is still profitable, pays an above-average dividend yield, and is now trading with an earnings multiple (9.4) which is more than half the industry's average. Its debt, which we have alluded to, still looks manageable. The interest coverage ratio at present is well over 4, and the stability of Bath & Body Works is still there to see. Earnings per share over a trailing-twelve-month average is now $3.26, which is about a $1 lower than its peak 2015 numbers. This is predicted to drop to well under $3 this year, of which VS will only make up about a third. Therefore, if we can get some stabilization in VS, along with strong performance from Bath & Body Works, shares should eventually bottom. Although VS makes up the lion's share of the company's sales here, Bath & Body Works is making most of the profit, and nobody seems to be talking about this. The market, as we also have seen in other stocks, can concentrate on one segment of the business (specially, the largest) and punish or reward shares accordingly if that particular segment doesn't hit consensus. This is what we are seeing presently with L Brands and Victoria's Secret. I believe it is overdone. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.