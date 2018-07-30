China Smartphone Survey: Xiaomi Enjoys High User Popularity And Loyalty In China Market

Xiaomi has the highest smartphone brand loyalty and its cost and budget are among the lowest. Xiaomi IoT devices are highly popular and and it has solid fundamentals regarding its phone and IoT business.

Over 92% of respondents are using Xiaomi IoT devices. Xiaomi IoT penetration of Xiaomi phone users is more than double than that of non-Xiaomi users.

Apple, Xiaomi and Huawei users are most loyal to their smartphone brand.

Top 5 smartphone brands that respondents probably buy the next phone from: Huawei (29.45%), Xiaomi (22.74%), Apple (22.73%), OPPO (7.51%) and Vivo (6.73%).

According to our survey in June 2018, Xiaomi is the No. 2 smartphone player in terms of popular vote of 2,000 respondents (mostly from China).

Top four findings of survey

1. Rising popularity of Chinese smartphone brands

We have conducted a Handset market survey in 2017 and 2018 with 1056 and 1788 respondents respectively. Around 96% respondents in 2018 are located in mainland China, against 100% in 2017.

Figure 1: Which brand of smartphone do you use most frequently?

In 2018, the Top 5 most frequently used handset brands in 2018 are Huawei (27.80% respondents chose), Xiaomi (XI) (23.25%), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (22.55%), OPPO (8.41%) and Vivo (7.83%). Huawei gained the top spot in 2018 as Apple's popularity fell. Xiaomi, together with other Chinese smartphone brands, also gained market share.

Figure 2: Smartphone brand popularity comparison between 2017 and 2018:

In tier 1 cities, Huawei, Xiaomi and Apple have the highest popularity, whereas in non-tier 1 cities, Huawei, OPPO and Vivo's popularity have increased significantly and Apple's popularity has declined significantly. However, Chinese brand popularity is much lower outside of China.

Figure 3: Smartphone brand popularity by cities:

Huawei Xiaomi Apple OPPO Vivo Chinese cities (1st tier)* 28% 24% 24% 9% 8% Chinese cities (other tiers) 30% 21% 15% 12% 11% Others (Hong Kong and foreign countries) 1% 3% 70% 0% 2%

*1st tier cities include Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Tianjin, Wuhan, Chongqing, Nanjing, Suzhou, Xi’an, Zhengzhou, Changsha, Shenyang, Qingdao, Ningbo, Dongguan, and Wuxi.

2. Which brand to buy next? Xiaomi ahead of Apple

Regarding the question of which brand to buy for new handsets, Huawei, Xiaomi, Apple, OPPO, and Vivo are the top 5 brands. In this question, Xiaomi is ahead of Apple as the No. 2 brand.

Figure 4: Brand of new smartphone (bar charts: top 5 brand to buy vs. top 5 existing brands):

In this multiple-choice question, we have assumed that the respondents would have the same probability to buy the brands chosen. After calculating the probability of each respondent buying each brand, we take the average of the 1788 respondents and get the following probability.

3. Apple and Xiaomi users have high loyalty

We have selected those respondents who have selected only one brand name for the current phone to study the loyalty. For each respondent, we have calculated their probability of buying each brand for the new phone and take an average to get the probability of buying their current brand again.

Apple users are the most loyal to their smartphone brand as 71% of existing Apple users are willing to buy an iPhone again. Among Chinese vendors, 64% of Xiaomi users will buy the same brand for replacement, whereas Huawei user loyalty is 61%.

Excluding existing users choosing the same brand for replacement, Huawei has the highest popular vote, 83%, received from other phone brands, significantly higher than Apple and Xiaomi at 39%.

Figure 5 : Popularity of new smartphone brand, based on existing smartphone brand*:

Existing phone brand New phone Apple Xiaomi Huawei OPPO Vivo Apple 71% 8% 12% 12% 7% Xiaomi 5% 64% 14% 10% 10% Huawei 14% 15% 61% 26% 28% OPPO 3% 3% 4% 35% 13% Vivo 2% 3% 4% 10% 34%

* Users can choose multiple choices

4. Xiaomi IoT devices with high penetration

More than 92% of respondents are using at least one Xiaomi IoT device.

98% Xiaomi users are using Xiaomi IoT devices, followed by 96% for Huawei users, 92% for OPPO, 91% for Vivo and 88% for Apple.

Xiaomi users have an average 2.55 different types of Xiaomi IoT devices, while Non-Xiaomi users have an average 1.56. It shows that Xiaomi users have a high brand loyalty and brand affiliation with the Xiaomi brand. Probability of Xiaomi users using Xiaomi IoT device is higher than non-Xiaomi users among all devices, except Mi TV, likely because the price level of Mi TV is higher than others.

Figure 6: Proportion of Xiaomi users and Non-Xiaomi users using the following devices):

Xiaomi users Non-Xiaomi users Mi TV 10% 29% Mi Box 33% 16% Notebooks & related accessories 39% 21% Electrical appliances 15% 10% Household items 18% 11% Travel gadgets for children 37% 19% Routers & smartphone accessories 4% 4% Power banks & charger accessories 27% 14% Audio 40% 19% Lifestyle products 27% 10% Other 6% 3%

Figure 7: Number of IoT devices by brand:

Huawei Xiaomi Apple OPPO Vivo Number of types of Xiaomi IoT devises 1.93 2.55 1.87 1.6 1.64

Other interesting findings from the survey

Xiaomi – male users dominate, higher average user age

Females represented a higher proportion of smartphone users of Apple, OPPO and Vivo, whereas male users are dominant in Xiaomi.

Figure 8: Smartphone brand popularity by gender:

Average age of OPPO and Vivo users were younger than the overall user base. Xiaomi and Huawei users' age are the highest.

Figure 9 : Smartphone brand popularity by gender:

The average life of 2018 survey respondents’ smartphones is 1.87, 51% higher than that in 2017. Thus, many users have lengthened the product replacement cycle.

Figure 10: Smartphone age breakdown:

Average age of Apple handset at 2.28 is the highest in 2018, and has substantially increased from 1.25 in 2017. It would imply many users have not upgraded their phone during the 2017 product cycle. Average age of Xiaomi smartphones was 1.72, up 31% YoY, and Huawei's average age was 1.64, up 41 % YoY.

Figure 11: Smartphone age by brand:

Smartphone ownership increases in 2018

In a 2018 survey, 58% of respondents responded using 1 smartphone, whereas 34% using 2 phones and the rest using 3 phones or above. On average, each respondent use on average 1.54 smartphones, more than that of respondents in 2017 (1.38), an increase by 11.59%.

Figure 12: Number of smartphones in use:

For those respondents saying using 2 handsets, 56% are using both android phones.

Smartphone costs fall by 17% in 2018: Xiaomi – among the lowest cost

Figure 13: What is the cost of your smartphone?

Regarding the cost of existing smartphones, Apple handset users pay the highest among all. The average cost of Apple smartphones was RMB5,745, with a 7% YoY growth, while the industry average cost has declined. Vivo and Xiaomi handset average cost are lower than RMB 2,000.

Figure 14: Smartphone cost by budget (High budget, Middle budget, Low budget):

* High budget: above RMB 6,000; Middle budget: RMB 3,000–6,000; Low budget: below RMB3,000

Budget for new smartphones declined: Xiaomi among the lowest budget

Regarding budget to buy new smartphones, the average smartphone budget in 2018 is RMB3,042, with a 22% decrease.

Figure 15: Budget for new smartphones:

Comparing answers from the two questions: “cost of existing phone” and “new phone budget,” smartphone user budget has increased 10% from the average cost. Budget to buy Chinese smartphones has increased 19% to 24% from the cost whereas Apple phone budget is 11% lower than the existing cost.

Figure 16: Smartphone cost and budget comparison:

Speed, memory and camera are top 3 reasons to buy a new phone

Figure 17:Reasons to use preferred smartphone brand:

Figure 18: Reasons to use preferred smartphone brand (by brand):

