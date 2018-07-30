Cardinal Health: Possible Bounce-Back To The Upside With Earnings Approaching

We are getting precariously close to Cardinal Health's (CAH) next set of earnings numbers. Back at the start of may, shares fell off a cliff due to a poor showing from its Cordis segment. Full year guidance was lowered as a result and investors wasted no time in selling the stock. Over 20% of the company's market cap was long on the faithful day back in May.

We wasted no time getting long the stock and remain long around the $53 mark. The main reason to remain long is the company's entrenched position in the US market. We maintain that the pharmaceutical distributors remain undervalued and continue to believe that any potential disruptor such as Amazon (AMZN) for example will be able to make serious inroads here.

Why? Well first of all, look at the margins. Cardinal's gross margin print comes in at 5.3%. Its net income is a paltry $1.6 billion on sales of $134.42 billion over a trailing 12-month average. That is a net margin of 1.2% which is why a company like Amazon you feel would need significant more scale to add real value here.

Furthermore, if indeed Amazon took it to the three main distributors, Cardinal Health could easily do deals with the manufacturers and pharmacies to continue getting use from its vast logistics and infrastructure. There are more ways here Cardinal can add value if the market were to change.

The dividend has now reached 3.8%, which is well beyond the industry's average of 1.8%. It is primed to grow further. Let's explain why.

CAH under $50 a share puts it firmly in "value play" territory. As I consistently point out, we look for positive earnings, a growing dividend and an attractive valuation (compared to historic means) as cornerstones in potential value plays. CAH now trades with an earnings multiple of 9.1, a cash flow multiple of 5.3 and has earnings per share of $5.36 over a trailing 12-month average. Some investors are fretting over the company's balance sheet with it giving us a debt to equity ratio of around 120% but this figure is still around our buy zone (under 100 to 150%).

Furthermore with relation to the dividend, CAH has generated $2.6 billion over the last 4 quarters in free cash flow. It has only paid out $578 million in dividends over the same time frame. This gives us an ultra low free cash flow pay-out ratio of 22%.

So although dividend growth may have slowed in recent years, there is nothing to suggest why the company won't be able to spur dividend growth once again once earnings growth returns. Furthermore the float continues to come down which is encouraging. Cardinal ramped up its repurchases in 2015 and numbers have remained elevated since then. Holding a company which is bringing down its outstanding shares when it is trading at a discount is always advantageous for long-term gains.

With respect to the company's long-term fundamentals though, I don't see anything that has changed meaningfully. As the US population ages, pharmaceutical spending will continue to increase as more people over time become covered by insurance. Furthermore, investors need to give time to the likes of the Red Oak Sourcing partnership with CVS Health (CVS) and the Medtronic (MDT) acquisition to gain traction. These are all initiatives that should eventually bear fruit but investors need to remain patient.

As always, investors can focus on the potential headwinds here which are its medical supply business, sustained weakness in generic pricing and continued effort to branch out to "non-core" segments where future pricing power is uncertain. In terms of generic pricing in the US, we already have seen manufacturers stop certain names due to lack of profitability. This trend should push prices up over the long term. With respect to the likes of Cordis, CAH can easily spin off this segment if profitability is not there.

We are focused on the long term. Operating profits have grown by 4% on average per year over the past 10 years. This combined with robust growth in the dividend would have more or less doubled an investment in CAH back in 2008 if all dividends were re-invested. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.