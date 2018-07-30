Caterpillar Beats On Earnings, Remains Below Its Annual Pivot

Caterpillar began its recovery from this low and the trading upside is yet another test of its annual pivot of $150.14.

The bubble popped after reporting earnings on Jan. 25 and the stock traded lower until setting its 2018 low of $132.68 on June 28.

As 2018 began, the weekly chart for Caterpillar showed a stochastic reading well above 90.00 which put the stock in an ‘inflating parabolic bubble’.

Caterpillar reported better than expected earnings before the open this morning but remains below its annual pivot of $150.14.

Long-term investors in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) had a wonderful run since the stock traded as low as $56.36 in January 2016. Confirming this upside was a ‘golden cross’ that formed on April 19, 2016 when the 50-day simple moving average rose above the 200-day simple moving average.

As 2018 began there was a reason to be cautious which I call an ‘inflating parabolic bubble’. This occurs when a stock has a 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading above 90.00 on a scale of 00.00 to 100.00. This was a warning that investors should reduce holdings in Caterpillar.

When I wrote about Caterpillar on Jan. 24, I warned buyers to be aware that there was an 85% chance that Caterpillar would decline to $150 at some point in 2018 no matter how high it traded in reaction to earnings released on Jan. 25.

Caterpillar closed Friday at $142.56 down 9.6% year to date and in correction territory 17.7% below the Jan. 16 high of $173.24. The stock is now in recovery mode 7.4% above its 2018 low of $132.68 set on June 28.

Caterpillar reported quarterly results before the opening bell this morning. It reported earnings-per-share of $2.97, well above the estimates of $2.66 and $2.89 per share. The company also raised guidance moving forward.

Here are the daily and weekly charts for Caterpillar

The daily chart for Caterpillar

Caterpillar began 2018 well above a ‘golden cross’ but then after earnings released on Jan. 25 the stock declined to my annual value level of $150.14 on Feb. 5. The stock held its 200-day simple moving average of $139.92 on May 3, but when the stock fell below its 200-day simple moving average of $146.34 on June 19, the stage was set for the decline to the 2018 low of $132.68 set on June 28. Note that stock has been below my annual pivot of $150.14 since July 17.

The horizontal line at the bottom of the chart is my semiannual value level of $102.27. The two lines above the market are my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $160.01 and $164.80, respectively. Note how my annual pivot of $150.14 was a magnet between Feb. 5 and June 15 and remains a magnet today.

The weekly chart for Caterpillar

The weekly chart for Caterpillar will be positive it the stock closes on Aug. 3 above its five-week modified moving average of $142.54. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average at $99.78 which is also the ‘reversion to the mean’ last tested during the week of Nov. 11, 2016 when the average was $86.07. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 24.50 up from 24.02 on July 20.

Given these charts and analysis, buy Caterpillar on a weekly close above my annual pivot of $150.14 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $160.01 and $164.80, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.