Caterpillar Beats On Earnings, Remains Below Its Annual Pivot

Long-term investors in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) had a wonderful run since the stock traded as low as $56.36 in January 2016. Confirming this upside was a ‘golden cross’ that formed on April 19, 2016 when the 50-day simple moving average rose above the 200-day simple moving average.
As 2018 began there was a reason to be cautious which I call an ‘inflating parabolic bubble’. This occurs when a stock has a 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading above 90.00 on a scale of 00.00 to 100.00. This was a warning that investors should reduce holdings in Caterpillar.
When I wrote about Caterpillar on Jan. 24, I warned buyers to be aware that there was an 85% chance that Caterpillar would decline to $150 at some point in 2018 no matter how high it traded in reaction to earnings released on Jan. 25.
Caterpillar closed Friday at $142.56 down 9.6% year to date and in correction territory 17.7% below the Jan. 16 high of $173.24. The stock is now in recovery mode 7.4% above its 2018 low of $132.68 set on June 28.
Caterpillar reported quarterly results before the opening bell this morning. It reported earnings-per-share of $2.97, well above the estimates of $2.66 and $2.89 per share. The company also raised guidance moving forward.
Here are the daily and weekly charts for Caterpillar
The daily chart for Caterpillar
Caterpillar began 2018 well above a ‘golden cross’ but then after earnings released on Jan. 25 the stock declined to my annual value level of $150.14 on Feb. 5. The stock held its 200-day simple moving average of $139.92 on May 3, but when the stock fell below its 200-day simple moving average of $146.34 on June 19, the stage was set for the decline to the 2018 low of $132.68 set on June 28. Note that stock has been below my annual pivot of $150.14 since July 17.
The horizontal line at the bottom of the chart is my semiannual value level of $102.27. The two lines above the market are my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $160.01 and $164.80, respectively. Note how my annual pivot of $150.14 was a magnet between Feb. 5 and June 15 and remains a magnet today.
The weekly chart for Caterpillar
The weekly chart for Caterpillar will be positive it the stock closes on Aug. 3 above its five-week modified moving average of $142.54. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average at $99.78 which is also the ‘reversion to the mean’ last tested during the week of Nov. 11, 2016 when the average was $86.07. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 24.50 up from 24.02 on July 20.
Given these charts and analysis, buy Caterpillar on a weekly close above my annual pivot of $150.14 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and quarterly risky levels of $160.01 and $164.80, respectively.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.